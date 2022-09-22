ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Want a black bear as a pet? Not in New Jersey

At this point, it's fair to say that Black Bears have wandered pretty much anywhere they pleased in New Jersey. Although still not quite as common of a site as they are in the Northwestern part of the state, they're still making their presence known in places they typically wouldn't be found.
ANIMALS
New Jersey 101.5

What those spotted lanternflies are up to now in NJ

Everyone in New Jersey has had their encounters, and their horror stories with the dreaded Spotted Lanternfly this summer. 2022 will be remembered as the summer of the Spotted Lanternfly as we all began a battle that none of us could ever seem to win. Every time we thought we...
ANIMALS
New Jersey 101.5

Hey, New Jersey, would you ever pick up a hitchhiker?

OK... so, full disclosure, I’m trying to figure out if I was a bad person this week. Well… if I was a bad person at least in this instance. I was on vacation out of state earlier this week and I encountered something that I almost never witness in the Garden State. While driving on a busy road in Vermont, I saw an honest-to-goodness hitchhiker.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
New Jersey 101.5

Stand up for NJ first responders in Morris County

For many years I've been traveling the state and speaking at various groups supporting first responders and their families. One of the groups that have been a rock-solid foundation to support the families of first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the rest of us in the "200 Club".
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Trick Or Treating#Localevent#Festival#Halloween Costume#Americans#D D
New Jersey 101.5

Oysterfest has a new name: AsburyFest — It’s this weekend in NJ

Fall in New Jersey is made for festivals. And one that I’ve always found to be one of the most fun and exciting is an Oysterfest in Asbury Park. The iconic city is the perfect setting for this iconic festival. It’s ironic that one of the most popular festivals...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’

TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
New Jersey 101.5

A deep dish dive into the best pizza on the NJ shore (Opinion)

Based on their trademark cheeses and sauce swirls, (although I would call it gravy but that's a different post for another day), Maruca's Tomato Pies claims to be "The Best Pizza on the Jersey Shore." With locations in both Seaside Heights and Asbury Park, it's not hard to see why.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
New Jersey 101.5

NJ horror movie to tell the history of the Jersey Devil

A pair of New Jersey-born filmmakers are putting together funding for a horror movie showing some historical elements of how the Jersey Devil came to be. Christopher Bellizzi (writer/director) and Derek Leach (writer/producer) are intent on showing the true, historic origin story of the Jersey Devil. They plan to shoot the movie, 'The Devil You Don't' entirely in the Jersey Pine Barrens.
MOVIES
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy