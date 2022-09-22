Read full article on original website
Want a black bear as a pet? Not in New Jersey
At this point, it's fair to say that Black Bears have wandered pretty much anywhere they pleased in New Jersey. Although still not quite as common of a site as they are in the Northwestern part of the state, they're still making their presence known in places they typically wouldn't be found.
The best fall activities in New Jersey, according to my sons (poll)
Autumn is officially here in New Jersey, and what a kick-off to the season it was. The first day of fall arrived with beautiful weather and temperatures mainly in the 60s. Although that won't remain a constant throughout this roller coaster of a season, what will be with us for a while are fall activities.
What those spotted lanternflies are up to now in NJ
Everyone in New Jersey has had their encounters, and their horror stories with the dreaded Spotted Lanternfly this summer. 2022 will be remembered as the summer of the Spotted Lanternfly as we all began a battle that none of us could ever seem to win. Every time we thought we...
Hey, New Jersey, would you ever pick up a hitchhiker?
OK... so, full disclosure, I’m trying to figure out if I was a bad person this week. Well… if I was a bad person at least in this instance. I was on vacation out of state earlier this week and I encountered something that I almost never witness in the Garden State. While driving on a busy road in Vermont, I saw an honest-to-goodness hitchhiker.
For the love of Jersey, stop with the dumb TikTok challenges (Opinion)
There was once a movie called “Animal House” where a character advises, “Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life son.” Perhaps we can modernize that for the TikTok generation to say dangerous, screen-addicted and gullible is no way either. How gullible do...
North Brunswick, NJ Heritage Day will be celebrated Oct. 1
The 40th Annual North Brunswick Heritage Day will be held on Saturday, Oct.1 at the Community Park, off Route 130 South, at 3 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 2. The day is packed with all sorts of entertainment and activities, including local bands, dancing, horse-drawn carriages, food vendors, crafters, a beer garden, school organizations, and local businesses.
New Jersey 101.5
Stand up for NJ first responders in Morris County
For many years I've been traveling the state and speaking at various groups supporting first responders and their families. One of the groups that have been a rock-solid foundation to support the families of first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the rest of us in the "200 Club".
New Jersey has a military base — Get over the noise!
If you live within a 20-mile radius of Fort Dix you've become accustomed to occasionally hearing loud noises from time to time. Well, buckle up, buttercup, it's that time of the month. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst puts up a calendar on their website every month that lists what kind of training...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/25
—High Risk of Rip Currents... Dangerous surf conditions are likely along the Jersey Shore once again, due to increased swell and big waves. 15 - 24 mph (Gust 30 mph) 13 - 21 knots (Gust 26 knots) Ocean Temperature. 69° - 73°. (Normal 66° - 70°) Air...
Hello, goodbye: How NJ mayor would deal with migrants sent by GOP governors
If a busload of border crossers arrived in Toms River, Mayor Maurice "Mo" Hill would hand them some donuts and send them on to Washington. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been sending border-crossing asylum seekers to so-called "sanctuary" states and cities, including New York and Washington, D.C.
Local business champ serving the best burgers in Toms River, NJ
As you know, I'm traveling around the state spreading the message of common-sense solutions for the problems plaguing our great state. One of the pillars of our economy and our communities is the many small businesses that dot the landscape. For the next few months, I'll be coming to your...
There are NJ groups in favor of NYC congestion pricing — here’s why
While a plan that could charge Garden State drivers an extra fee of up to $23 during peak hours to travel into Manhattan awaits federal approval, advocates for the plan suggest too many people are focused on the dollar signs and not the reasoning behind the proposal. An extended comment...
New Jersey 101.5
Oysterfest has a new name: AsburyFest — It’s this weekend in NJ
Fall in New Jersey is made for festivals. And one that I’ve always found to be one of the most fun and exciting is an Oysterfest in Asbury Park. The iconic city is the perfect setting for this iconic festival. It’s ironic that one of the most popular festivals...
New Jersey 101.5
NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
New Jersey 101.5
A deep dish dive into the best pizza on the NJ shore (Opinion)
Based on their trademark cheeses and sauce swirls, (although I would call it gravy but that's a different post for another day), Maruca's Tomato Pies claims to be "The Best Pizza on the Jersey Shore." With locations in both Seaside Heights and Asbury Park, it's not hard to see why.
Mountain lions in NJ? Dozens more come forward with sightings
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about mountain lion or cougar sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar in Galloway Township. That story...
More and more NJ schools are taking off for these holidays
There have been efforts to boost the number of New Jersey schools now honoring an important Hindu holiday. A student out of Camden County has been petitioning online for all districts in the county to join those honoring Diwali with a day off. As of last winter, roughly two dozen...
NJ horror movie to tell the history of the Jersey Devil
A pair of New Jersey-born filmmakers are putting together funding for a horror movie showing some historical elements of how the Jersey Devil came to be. Christopher Bellizzi (writer/director) and Derek Leach (writer/producer) are intent on showing the true, historic origin story of the Jersey Devil. They plan to shoot the movie, 'The Devil You Don't' entirely in the Jersey Pine Barrens.
Where to get the best pastries in New Jersey (Opinion)
With Wards Bakery closing after 98 years in Ocean City we have a bit of a pastry void in New Jersey. Perhaps McDonald's can fill it when they bring back their cheese danish. Possibly, but there are several other great options we can explore. For many the best part of...
It’s way too early for this to be happening in New Jersey (Opinion)
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Everywhere you shop. You wouldn't think Christmas would be that big a deal on Sept. 19 when it's pushing 90 degrees, but when I walked into Lowe's to buy a dishwasher, there it was, the first Christmas display of 2022 that I saw.
New Jersey 101.5
