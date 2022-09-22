Read full article on original website
Blue Point Grill Drops Anchor in Newtown for Spring 2023 Opening
The acclaimed seafood restaurant’s menu features a dizzying array of fresh oyster and fish options.
morethanthecurve.com
Puppy lost in Conshohocken
A five-month-old Italian greyhound named Harlow has runoff near Dairy Queen on Butler Pike in Conshohocken. If you see Harlow, she will likely respond to your saying “treat” or “good girl.”. Please call (610) 462-1802 or (610) 462-0418 if spotted or found. Montco Beer Festival in Plymouth...
morethanthecurve.com
For Sale | 354 West 7th Avenue | Conshohocken | Cory McDonald of Compass
Cory McDonald of HOW Group at Compass added a new listing for sale at 354 West 7th Avenue in Conshohocken. There is an open house on Sunday September 25th from 11:00am to 1:00pm . For additional details, click here. Welcome home to 354 7th Avenue in the highly desired Parkview...
cosmosphilly.com
Under the Stars, St. George Greek Food Festival
Middletown, PA – Great food, dancing, and firepits make this Greek festival a perfect place to be this weekend. Hidden in the lush green suburbs of Delaware County, off route 352, St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Greek Food Festival. The atmosphere is lovely as guests...
morethanthecurve.com
Photos from Whitemarsh’s Touch-A-Truck event
Whitemarsh Township Parks & Recreation hosted its annual Touch-A-Truck event Saturday, September 24th at Miles Park. The event allowed children to explore a variety of vehicles from the police department, local fire companies, public works, and construction vehicles. Montco Beer Festival in Plymouth Meeting. The Montco Beer Fest (formerly known...
papreplive.com
Delco Football Roundup: Harris sets Chester passing record at Clippers roll
EAST GOSHEN — Jalen Harris broke the Chester High single-season record with his 20th touchdown pass Friday night in a 41-0 nonleague win over West Chester East at Zimmerman Field. Harris, a blooming freshman sensation, ran for three touchdowns and threw for 253 yards to spark the Clippers (5-0),...
papreplive.com
Football: Haverford School’s massive line strikes through Archbishop Wood
WARMINSTER — After a difficult 35-11 loss to Haverford School Friday, coach Dave Armstrong gave his Archbishop Wood players a quick, one-sentence hot take. “That,” he said of Haverford School, “is a football team.”. Perfect. Not that there hadn’t already been indicators, but in improving to 4-0...
Rocket launch lights up sky around Philadelphia region
Did you see it? A rocket launch lit up the night sky around the Philadelphia region Saturday.
morethanthecurve.com
Power out to over 500 in West Conshohocken
The PECO Outage Map shows that there are 527 accounts without power in West Conshohocken. The map shows the outage centered near Apple and Matsonford on the riverside of the highways. According to PECO, the cause is underdetermined and a crew is being scheduled. Power is expected to be restored...
papreplive.com
Central Bucks East beats Pennridge in double overtime to get to 5-0
BUCKINGHAM >> Kicker Jack Corrigan provided sudden victory for Central Bucks East, his 30-yard field goal in double overtime splitting the uprights and bringing a raucous, climactic finish to a 16-13 win over Pennridge Friday night. “I was in the air. I was jumping around, had my hands up,” said...
PhillyBite
Italian Specialty Shops in Philadelphia
- If you're looking for a unique Italian specialty shop in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Read more about Claudio's Specialty Foods, Calabria Imports Inc., and Grassia's Italian Market Spice Company. We also look at Talluto's and Claudio's. If you're interested in spicing up your next recipe, you'll want to visit one of these Philadelphia shops.
papreplive.com
Football: Garnet Valley gets back to plan at half, beats Springfield
CONCORD TWP. — Garnet Valley went into the locker room Friday night feeling, with a certainty that few programs in the area can claim, that it didn’t play its way. Being up just a touchdown on Springfield was not ideal, sure. But rushing for just 39 yards, passing for more than twice as many and being unable to consistently chew up yardage between the tackles? That’s not in the Jaguars’ DNA.
phillygrub.blog
Blue J Brunch Now Open in South Philly; Shaking Crab Opening Soon
A new brunch restaurant is now open in South Philadelphia. Blue J Brunch, located at 43 Snyder Avenue, serves breakfast and lunch from 7 AM to 2 PM every day except on Tuesday. The new restaurant replaces the former Diner at the Plaza and Frankie and Jimmy D’s. The...
papreplive.com
Paone emerging at safety, lines set tone, backups produce as Upper Dublin tackles Wissahickon
AMBLER >> Upper Dublin will gladly put its secondary up against anyone else’s. It’s easy to see why, with first team All-SOL selection DJ Cerisier at corner, senior Quincy Pauling covering plenty of ground and junior Chris Kohlbrenner having a resume of play-making going back to his freshman year. If there was one area, at least on paper, that looked like a question mark in the Cardinals’ defensive backfield it was sophomore safety Dominick Paone.
papreplive.com
Football: Harris makes history as Chester takes down East
EAST GOSHEN — It took some effort, but Jalen Harris broke the Chester High single-season record with his 20th touchdown pass in a 41-0 nonleague win over West Chester East Friday at Zimmerman Field. Harris also ran for three touchdowns and threw for 253 yards to spark the Clippers...
Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms
One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
papreplive.com
Week 5 Preview: Owen J. Roberts, Boyertown aiming to reel in Liberty front-runners
The road to the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division title goes through Perkiomen Valley and Spring-Ford – and the other contenders know it. “Beating [Spring-Ford and Perkiomen Valley] is our top goal,” said Brandon Kelley, a senior defensive end for Owen J. Roberts. “We haven’t done that yet, so a successful season means beating at least one of those teams.”
Another Fast-Food Restaurant Coming to West Chester’s Paoli Pike-Gay Street Corridor
Capital Enterprises plans to add another fast-food restaurant near where four already sit along the Paoli Pike-Gay Street corridor. Capital Enterprises, the owner of the West Goshen Shopping Center, plans to add a new fast-food restaurant to the Paoli Pike-Gay Street corridor, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
papreplive.com
Football: Bonner’s win over rival O’Hara ‘business as usual’
MARPLE — There might not have been as much on the line in terms of the Catholic League standings as there has been in the years when Bonner & Prendergast and Cardinal O’Hara took out their frustrations on each other. The pads still were popping, the stares –...
morethanthecurve.com
Offroad bikes and ATVs pass through Conshohockens in mass almost year to the day from last visit
Just after 7:00 p.m., a reader sent over two photos of what was described as “maybe 200” illegal motorbikes and ATVs crossing the Matsonford Bridge from West Conshohocken to Conshohocken. They crossed the bridge after hanging out in the Wawa parking lot in West Conshy. According to the witness, the police visited the Wawa and everyone left and went over the bridge. Police followed, but did not chase.
