Conshohocken, PA

morethanthecurve.com

Puppy lost in Conshohocken

A five-month-old Italian greyhound named Harlow has runoff near Dairy Queen on Butler Pike in Conshohocken. If you see Harlow, she will likely respond to your saying “treat” or “good girl.”. Please call (610) 462-1802 or (610) 462-0418 if spotted or found. Montco Beer Festival in Plymouth...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
cosmosphilly.com

Under the Stars, St. George Greek Food Festival

Middletown, PA – Great food, dancing, and firepits make this Greek festival a perfect place to be this weekend. Hidden in the lush green suburbs of Delaware County, off route 352, St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Greek Food Festival. The atmosphere is lovely as guests...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Conshohocken, PA
Plymouth, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Plymouth Meeting, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Photos from Whitemarsh’s Touch-A-Truck event

Whitemarsh Township Parks & Recreation hosted its annual Touch-A-Truck event Saturday, September 24th at Miles Park. The event allowed children to explore a variety of vehicles from the police department, local fire companies, public works, and construction vehicles. Montco Beer Festival in Plymouth Meeting. The Montco Beer Fest (formerly known...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Haverford School’s massive line strikes through Archbishop Wood

WARMINSTER — After a difficult 35-11 loss to Haverford School Friday, coach Dave Armstrong gave his Archbishop Wood players a quick, one-sentence hot take. “That,” he said of Haverford School, “is a football team.”. Perfect. Not that there hadn’t already been indicators, but in improving to 4-0...
HAVERFORD, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Power out to over 500 in West Conshohocken

The PECO Outage Map shows that there are 527 accounts without power in West Conshohocken. The map shows the outage centered near Apple and Matsonford on the riverside of the highways. According to PECO, the cause is underdetermined and a crew is being scheduled. Power is expected to be restored...
WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
papreplive.com

Central Bucks East beats Pennridge in double overtime to get to 5-0

BUCKINGHAM >> Kicker Jack Corrigan provided sudden victory for Central Bucks East, his 30-yard field goal in double overtime splitting the uprights and bringing a raucous, climactic finish to a 16-13 win over Pennridge Friday night. “I was in the air. I was jumping around, had my hands up,” said...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Italian Specialty Shops in Philadelphia

- If you're looking for a unique Italian specialty shop in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Read more about Claudio's Specialty Foods, Calabria Imports Inc., and Grassia's Italian Market Spice Company. We also look at Talluto's and Claudio's. If you're interested in spicing up your next recipe, you'll want to visit one of these Philadelphia shops.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Garnet Valley gets back to plan at half, beats Springfield

CONCORD TWP. — Garnet Valley went into the locker room Friday night feeling, with a certainty that few programs in the area can claim, that it didn’t play its way. Being up just a touchdown on Springfield was not ideal, sure. But rushing for just 39 yards, passing for more than twice as many and being unable to consistently chew up yardage between the tackles? That’s not in the Jaguars’ DNA.
GARNET VALLEY, PA
papreplive.com

Paone emerging at safety, lines set tone, backups produce as Upper Dublin tackles Wissahickon

AMBLER >> Upper Dublin will gladly put its secondary up against anyone else’s. It’s easy to see why, with first team All-SOL selection DJ Cerisier at corner, senior Quincy Pauling covering plenty of ground and junior Chris Kohlbrenner having a resume of play-making going back to his freshman year. If there was one area, at least on paper, that looked like a question mark in the Cardinals’ defensive backfield it was sophomore safety Dominick Paone.
AMBLER, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Harris makes history as Chester takes down East

EAST GOSHEN — It took some effort, but Jalen Harris broke the Chester High single-season record with his 20th touchdown pass in a 41-0 nonleague win over West Chester East Friday at Zimmerman Field. Harris also ran for three touchdowns and threw for 253 yards to spark the Clippers...
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms

One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Week 5 Preview: Owen J. Roberts, Boyertown aiming to reel in Liberty front-runners

The road to the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division title goes through Perkiomen Valley and Spring-Ford – and the other contenders know it. “Beating [Spring-Ford and Perkiomen Valley] is our top goal,” said Brandon Kelley, a senior defensive end for Owen J. Roberts. “We haven’t done that yet, so a successful season means beating at least one of those teams.”
BOYERTOWN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Offroad bikes and ATVs pass through Conshohockens in mass almost year to the day from last visit

Just after 7:00 p.m., a reader sent over two photos of what was described as “maybe 200” illegal motorbikes and ATVs crossing the Matsonford Bridge from West Conshohocken to Conshohocken. They crossed the bridge after hanging out in the Wawa parking lot in West Conshy. According to the witness, the police visited the Wawa and everyone left and went over the bridge. Police followed, but did not chase.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

