3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 3

The NFL season isn’t even a month old yet and these three quarterbacks are playing like they deserve to be benched going forward. Nothing can kill an NFL team more than bad quarterback play. The modern era of the NFL has seen it become a passing league and failing to get competent quarterback play can sentence rosters with potential to football purgatory.
FanSided

Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
FanSided

Skip Bayless was just waiting to fire off this anti-Aaron Rodgers take

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an interception and had an unfortunate reaction after the fact. Skip Bayless roasted him, as Skip Bayless usually does. Skip Bayless Twitter is a dark corner of the internet I would not recommend visiting. Instead, read this article written by a man who ventured to his profile and lived to tell the story.
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Drone invades Seahawks home game: Best memes and reactions

The Seattle Seahawks-Atlanta Falcons game was delayed in the fourth quarter after a drone flew over the field. The Seattle Seahawks hosted their second home game of the season, as they took on the 0-2 Atlanta Falcons. They were undefeated at home, after they upset the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos. But would they have such luck in Week 3?
NFLPA investigating Tua Tagovailoa’s injury, why he was allowed back into Dolphins-Bills

The NFL Player’s Association is launching an investigation into the Miami Dolphins over the handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check. The Miami Dolphins remain undefeated through Week 3, as they held on to defeat the Buffalo Bills 21-19 by way of time expiring to prevent a game-winning field goal try by their rivals. But in the game, one of the big stories to follow was the status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left in the first half with a head injury. Tagovailoa was shown on camera trying to get up, but stumbling. The thing was, Tagovailoa returned for the second half.
Jimmy Garoppolo just freed Dan Orlovsky from his QB safety nightmare

Jimmy Garoppolo accidentally ran out of the back of the endzone for a safety just like Dan Orlovsky and the ex-Lions quarterback is glad for the company. There’s a small brotherhood of NFL QBs who have committed a safety by accidentally running out of the back of the endzone and Jimmy Garoppolo is now part of it.
Chris Olave is the only Saints silver lining right now

Chris Olave is proving he’ll be a major part of the Saints offense moving forward. The New Orleans Saints created a significant amount of empty yardage in Week 3. Though their 426 combined yards were the most of any game this season so far, they scored just 14 points. In Week 2 and 3 combined, the Saints have scored 24, fewer than the 27 they posted in Week 1 over the Atlanta Falcons.
Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating

Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
49ers trolled Russell Wilson with goal line Super Bowl play

Unlike Super Bowl XLIX, Russell Wilson saw a pass play on the goal line executed for a touchdown by the 49ers and got trolled. Russell Wilson has accomplished great things in his NFL career, but perhaps the most infamous moment he was a part of was his interception at the goal line thrown to Malcolm Butler that cost the Seahawks another ring.
