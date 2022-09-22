Boston College football was embarrassed down In Tallahassee Saturday night by a score of 44-14. It started off about as bad as it could as Florida State returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown. Things didn’t get much better from there, as Phil Jurkovec threw his second pass of the game behind Zay Flowers only to be intercepted. That would be the first of two interceptions for Jurkovec who would finish 15/23 for 105 yards, and one touchdown.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO