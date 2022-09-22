Read full article on original website
Related
bcinterruption.com
Final: Boston College 14 - Florida State 44
Boston College football was embarrassed down In Tallahassee Saturday night by a score of 44-14. It started off about as bad as it could as Florida State returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown. Things didn’t get much better from there, as Phil Jurkovec threw his second pass of the game behind Zay Flowers only to be intercepted. That would be the first of two interceptions for Jurkovec who would finish 15/23 for 105 yards, and one touchdown.
bcinterruption.com
Gamethread: Boston College Eagles @ Florida State Seminoles
Picking up their first win of the season over Maine last weekend, the Eagles now travel down to Tallahassee to take on undefeated Florida State. The Seminoles came out on top in some tight contests against LSU and Louisville. They had a rash of injuries their last time out, but starting quarterback Jordan Travis was declared good to go earlier today after a leg injury per Pete Thamel. Travis has been off to a great start to the season.
bcinterruption.com
Final Thoughts & Predictions - Boston College @ Florida State
Tomorrow night, the Boston College Eagles visit the Florida State Seminoles at 8pm ET. The Eagles are still searching for their first FBS win of the 2022 season after dropping early games against Rutgers and Virginia Tech, followed up last week by their win against FCS squad Maine. FSU is...
bcinterruption.com
LISTEN: BCI's Curtis Flannery joins Tomahawk Nation to preview BC vs FSU
BC Interruption football editor Curtis Flannery joined Line of Scrimmage, a Tomahawk Nation podcast, to discuss Boston College's upcoming match-up with Florida State. Click here to read a transcript or listen wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments / 0