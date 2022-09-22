Spartan fans are officially hitting the emergency button on the 2022 season. Michigan State did not respond to the loss last week and rolled over to take a 34-7 beating from Minnesota at home to fall to 2-2 on the year. Minnesota dominated on both sides of the ball from the opening kick and racked up over 500 yards of offense against Michigan State’s meager defense.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO