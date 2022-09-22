Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
Detroit News
'This is serious': UM-Flint plans analysis to retool programs
Flint -- University of Michigan-Flint officials unveiled plans Friday to embark on an extensive analysis of the school’s operations in an effort to reverse the college’s dire financial situation and struggling business model after years of declining enrollment and insufficient revenues. UM-Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta outlined the details...
Detroit News
Slotkin leasing Lansing home from business executive, campaign donor
Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin holds a seven-month lease on a condo in Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood that is owned by an executive and board member of the firm Niowave Inc., a Lansing-based manufacturer of medical radioisotopes that does business with the federal government. Slotkin also advocated for a...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
Detroit News
New lighting could fuel more benefits than expected, Belle Isle study finds
The installation of a state-of-the-art streetlighting system on Belle Isle, located on the Michigan side of the Detroit River across from Windsor, Ontario, was a major step forward in saving energy and electricity while improving safety for visitors. Now five years later, a new study says computer optimization modeling could...
Detroit News
Area Jews 'eager to gather' for Rosh Hashana 2022
Throughout the pandemic, Metro Detroit Jews were ever aware of its impact on Rosh Hashana, their New Year.The associated gatherings, worship services and activities all were modified in 2020, and smaller affairs remained for many last year as virus cases lingered. Now, with the recent release of new COVID-19 boosters...
Detroit News
Masonic Temple celebrates 100 years since massive cornerstone ceremony
Detroit — One hundred years ago, about 200,000 people gathered in Detroit to watch as the cornerstone was laid for what would become the massive Masonic Temple at 500 Temple Street. It was one of the largest public gatherings in the city's history. An estimated 40,000 Masons from lodges...
Detroit News
Michigan football: Three things we learned against Maryland
Three takeaways from Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News following Michigan's 34-27 victory over Maryland in Week 4. Running back Blake Corum added 11 pounds in the offseason, which added to his durability but didn’t diminish his speed. That much was clear in Michigan’s tough win over Maryland in the Big Ten opener when Corum had 243 yards on 30 carries and two long touchdown runs.
Detroit News
PETA and Detroit official team up to distribute free vegan food Saturday
In an effort to get healthy food to more Detroit residents, animal rights group PETA is joining forces with Detroit City Council President Pro Tem James Tate to distribute food at Christian Fellowship of Love Baptist Church Saturday. Tate will give away vegan chickpea "toona" wraps from Detroit business Estella’s...
Detroit News
Niyo: Blake Corum carries the load — and the day — for Michigan
Ann Arbor — Moments after Blake Corum had capped a career-best performance Saturday against Maryland, he stood on the Michigan sideline receiving congratulations from some of his teammates and coaches. They were laughing and joking, and at one point, Corum paused and playfully mimicked the “night-night” celebration made famous...
Detroit News
Recap: Minnesota dominates Michigan State, 34-7
Spartan fans are officially hitting the emergency button on the 2022 season. Michigan State did not respond to the loss last week and rolled over to take a 34-7 beating from Minnesota at home to fall to 2-2 on the year. Minnesota dominated on both sides of the ball from the opening kick and racked up over 500 yards of offense against Michigan State’s meager defense.
Detroit News
Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder
Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
Detroit News
Dearborn police: human trafficking post on social media is fake
Dearborn police are debunking a widely circulated social media post describing an attempted human trafficking incident near Michigan Avenue and a Southfield Freeway, calling it a fake. The post describes a man stopping his car on a Southfield ramp, forcing a woman driving behind him to also stop her car....
Detroit News
'We have something special': Blake Corum runs wild, Michigan holds off Maryland
Ann Arbor — After three weeks of staying focused while going through the motions of noncompetitive nonconference games, fluffing statistics and sitting near the top of the national rankings, Michigan got a huge dose of reality with the start of Big Ten play. There were lots of questions about...
Detroit News
3 teens sentenced for random murder, armed robbery of Dearborn woman
Detroit — Saja Aljanabi moved with her family to Dearborn to escape conflict in the Middle East and pursue the American dream, her brother said. The 29-year-old woman had just passed her driver's test and was excited about getting a car, her brother, Ali Aljanabi, said Friday. She was preparing to take the test to become a U.S. citizen.
Detroit News
J.J. McCarthy gets lesson from Charles Woodson on value of footwork
Ann Arbor — When you’re on the same field with a Heisman Trophy winner, you take advice from the Heisman Trophy winner. Charles Woodson, who won college football's most prestigious individual trophy 25 years ago during the undefeated season, was at Michigan Stadium for the Wolverines’ Big Ten opener as part of FOX’s game coverage. He offered some advice to sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who made his third career start in the Wolverines’ 34-27 win over Maryland on Saturday.
Detroit News
Michigan man pleads guilty in grisly 2019 slaying
A Michigan man charged in the 2019 death of a date whose mutilated body was found at his home pleaded guilty Thursday in the case. Mark Latunski faced a hearing in Shiawassee County's 35th District Court, where he entered the pleas to two counts of open murder and mutilation of a body, records show.
Detroit News
Michigan State first-half observations: Fans boo, Gophers dominate Spartans for 17-0 lead
East Lansing – Michigan State returned home Saturday looking to bounce back from last week’s loss at Washington. Instead, it was more of the same as Minnesota dominated the first half, jumping out to a 17-0 lead as Michigan State spent much of the half being booed by the home crowd.
Detroit News
Badly decomposed body found in Detroit garbage bin
A Detroit garbage truck employee discovered a dead body on the job Wednesday. The worker was emptying a trash bin into a garbage truck when the body fell out, Detroit police said. The body was badly decomposed and the identity of the deceased is unknown, police said. The cause of...
Detroit News
Welcome Mat: Learn the fine points of kitchen and bath design
Thinking about renovating your kitchen or an outdated bath but unsure where to start? Christine Ramaekers from MainStreet Design Build will share tips on the latest in design trends, remodeling costs, project timing and how to select a reputable remodeling company at 10 a.m. Sept. 29 as part of the Michigan Design Center’s ongoing Launch program. The program features a series of hourlong sessions with top design pros and are complimentary. Space is limited. RSVP by Sept. 24 to emcdonald@michigandesign.com to reserve a spot. Visit michigandesign.com.
