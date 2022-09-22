ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Police investigate murder-suicide at 20th Avenue South

By Craig Shoup, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Note: This story contains details about suicide. If you or someone you know may be struggling with self-harm or suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online. Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

A 73-year-old woman and 68-year-old man are dead following an apparent murder-suicide involving gunfire inside a home on 20th Avenue South.

Midtown Hills Precinct officers were called to the home Wednesday. When Linda Marini's physician requested a welfare check when she missed an appointment and calls to her home were not answered. Police said she is the victim in the incident.

First responders forced entry into the home where they found the woman and a man dead in separate rooms. A pistol was recovered next to the man, Robert Patchin Jr. according to MNPD release.

Police are not identifying the two people involved in the incident.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police investigate murder-suicide at 20th Avenue South

