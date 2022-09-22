I was recently trying to read the entire internet over my morning coffee when I came across this interesting piece from Nate Rau and John Frank of Axios. The story describes how many Tennessee breweries have been rebounding well as they emerge from their pandemic funks, listing independent, non-contract breweries and ranking them by their percentage of production growth year-over-year, 2021 vs. 2020.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO