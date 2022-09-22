Penn State Brandywine Hosts College Admissions Fair Sept. 29

Image via iStock.

Penn State Brandywine is hosting a free regional college fair Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Commons/Athletic Center gymnasium at the Media campus.

The Delaware County Regional College Fair was created by the Pennsylvania Association of College Admissions Counselors to give high school students easier access to information on potential colleges they might want to attend.

Students can meet admissions counselors representing more than 150 colleges and universities across the United States.

This annual event has become known as the kick-off to the college admissions season. Students and their families are invited to meet face-to-face with the counselors.

Attendees can arrive at any time during the event to receive information about academic opportunities, scholarships, the admissions process, and more.

This college fair is free and open to all interested high school juniors and seniors and their families.

Student pre-registration is required.

About Penn State Brandywine

Penn State Brandywine is located at 25 Yearsley Mill Road in Media.

With an enrollment of more than 1,200 students, the campus offers three associate degrees, 15 baccalaureate degrees and the first two years of more than 275 additional baccalaureate degrees that can be completed at another Penn State campus.

In addition, the campus offers on-campus housing, internships, undergraduate research opportunities, international study programs, and varsity sports.