King Charles III Coronation: Why The Crowning Will Take Place Next Year?

King Charles III ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth's demise on September 8. A Principal Proclamation followed on September 10, but when will the formal coronation happen?

King Charles III Reuters

King Charles is now the U.K.'s monarch, but his coronation will not happen until next year. Why? Aside from the royal family and the public still mourning, there are preparations they must make.

Express noted that His Majesty has returned to Scotland after his mother's funeral on September 19. He's now privately mourning at Balmoral.