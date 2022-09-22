ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Tests show Oregon students’ proficiency in core subjects declined during Covid

By Alex Baumhardt
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFrf2_0i5owOBv00

Julie Cleave is a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem. (Fred Joe/Salem Reporter)

The latest results from statewide assessment tests in math, English and science show students across Oregon lost ground during the pandemic.

Though participation was lower than in years past, an average of 85% of students participated this year in the assessment tests, called Smarter Balanced tests, which are required by state and federal law unless a parent files for an exemption. On average across the seven grades tested, student proficiency declined nearly 10% in English language arts and about 9% in math from pre-pandemic levels.

Overall proficiency in English language arts, which includes reading, writing, speaking, listening and viewing, went from just over 50% in 2019 to about 44% in the spring of 2022. The assessments are given to grades 3 through 8 and 11th grade students.

Of the state’s 197 school districts, 111 tested below the state average in English, and 124 tested below the state average for math proficiency. Oregon’s declines reflect a nationwide trend showing student learning was negatively affected by the pandemic, which included months of online classes.

At a news conference Tuesday, Dan Farley, research and accountability administrator at the Oregon Department of Education, said the state expects students to recover.

The results mark the first statewide assessment of the impact of the pandemic on student learning. The results are in line with a nationwide trend of a decline in core subject knowledge. In the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the “nation’s report card,” proficiency in math of American students in fourth, eighth and 12th grade fell for the first time since results were published in 1973. Those results also showed the largest decline in reading proficiency nationwide since 1990. Oregon’s results for math and reading proficiency from the national assessment will be published Oct. 24.

We don’t even tell kids to focus on it or worry about it. We don't spend any time on test prep; we don’t rearrange our schedules.

– Heidi Sipe, Umatilla School District superintendent

Declines in Oregon were most substantial among middle schoolers.

In 2019, about 53% of Oregon middle schoolers showed proficiency in English language arts and about 38% were proficient in math. This spring, about 43% of middle schoolers showed proficiency in English language arts and less than one-third were proficient in math.

By student group, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander students lost the most ground in English and math. Students with learning disabilities continue to have the lowest proficiency in all core subjects, with less than 20% showing proficiency in English, math and science.

Both small and large districts had low scores. Salem-Keizer, Oregon’s second largest school district, had some of the highest test participation rates along with scores below the state average in all three core subjects, including an average proficiency across all grades of just 21% in math, 24% in science and 33% in English.

In Umatilla, a rural district in northeast Oregon, just 11% of students showed proficiency in science, about 20% in English and about 21% in math.

Superintendent Heidi Sipe said the district is more concerned about results on a state assessment test given three times a year that tests proficiency in math and reading. The test, MAP, adjusts to each student, with the computer changing the difficulty of the next question based on a student’s response. The test tracks student progress throughout the year. Smarter Balanced tests show proficiency at the end of the year, after a student has finished the grade level being tested.

“We don’t even tell kids to focus on it or worry about it,” she said of the Smarter Balanced tests. “We don’t spend any time on test prep; we don’t rearrange our schedules.”

She said students in Umatilla perform far better on the MAP tests than on other assessments the state uses.

The state’s largest district, Portland Public Schools, said it will comment on state assessment scores Thursday afternoon.

A ‘high standard’

Oregon students in grades 3 through 8 and 11th grade are required by state and federal law to take online assessment tests in English language arts and math. In grades 5, 8 and 11 students have to take additional tests in science. Oregon uses the Smarter Balanced tests for these assessments.

The results help the state Legislature and the state education department make decisions about resource allocation and educational priorities.

Farley said the tests set a high bar.

“That proficiency mark was established to demonstrate whether students were on track to be college and career ready by the time they graduate from grade 11. So it’s a very high standard and high expectation to meet,” Farley said.

States are required to report participation and performance on these tests to the U.S. Department of Education.

That proficiency mark was established to demonstrate whether students were on track to be college and career ready by the time they graduate from grade 11. So it's a very high standard and high expectation to meet.

– Dan Farley, research and accountability administrator at the Oregon Department of Education

The state education department said in a news release that the latest results “underscore the need for continued investment from the Student Success Act, the High School Success program, and the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, continued support for mental health and wellbeing, as well as accelerated academic learning.”

The Student Success Act, passed in 2019, provides $2.35 billion to schools every two years to address student mental and behavioral health, class sizes and academic disparities among students. The High School Success program, established in 2016 provides $350 million every two years to high schools for programs that help boost graduation rates. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund is the state’s $1.7 billion allocation of federal funds to help schools bounce back from the pandemic.

The results of the assessment tests will not be used to evaluate how effective teachers are, Farley said.

“We are discouraging the use of state summative assessment results in setting goals for educators,” he said. “It’s not feasible to isolate the impact of an instructor or a single educator on learning in our school systems.”

Participation rates

During the spring of 2019, about 95% of eligible Oregon students took the Smarter Balanced tests.

But in the spring of 2020, federal authorities waived the assessments due to school closures and distance learning.

In 2021, when most students in Oregon were back in school, the federal education department approved Oregon’s request to scale back testing for another year.

Oregon’s participation rates are among the most inconsistent in the nation, Farley said, because Oregon allows parents to opt their children out of testing.

This year, participation rates among Oregon 11th graders were too low to allow for comparisons across schools, districts and time, Farley said.

Participation by the state’s 11th graders was lower than that of all other grades, at about 60% for the English language arts assessment and 56% participation on the math assessment. When 11th grade was removed, average participation rates among the other grades was around 90% for the English and language arts assessment and the math assessment.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Tests show Oregon students’ proficiency in core subjects declined during Covid appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon needs thousands of construction, government workers to close housing gap

Oregon’s housing shortage is worse today than it was before the start of the Covid pandemic, a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday during a hearing to discuss ways of easing the statewide crunch. The shortage of affordable housing has a big impact: Oregon has one of the highest homeless rates in the U.S., with more […] The post Oregon needs thousands of construction, government workers to close housing gap appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State group finds livestock, chicken farm regulations need review

For months, a group of state lawmakers, farmers, environmentalists, county commissioners and opponents and supporters of industrial chicken farms have discussed the future of these operations in Oregon.  On Thursday, Sen. Michael Dembrow, D-Portland, who chaired the group, told a state legislative committee that lawmakers should review state water laws for livestock, allow the Oregon […] The post State group finds livestock, chicken farm regulations need review appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives

Gov. Kate Brown wants the Legislature to act quickly next year to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to expand Oregon’s semiconductor industry. During a state House committee meeting Wednesday, Brown laid out the broad strokes of a plan she worked on with business leaders and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, to position […] The post Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s novel approach to drugs hits ‘milestone’

A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to […] The post Oregon’s novel approach to drugs hits ‘milestone’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
City
Umatilla, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Lack of staff in hospitals leads to patient deaths, health officials say

People in Oregon are dying as a result of the state’s hospital staffing shortage. Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, told a state legislative committee on Thursday that people in need of intensive care often have to wait for admission because hospitals lack staff. And that, he said, can lead to the worst […] The post Lack of staff in hospitals leads to patient deaths, health officials say appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Experts tell state lawmakers Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has holes

A day after the Oregon Health Authority declared a new era in the state’s approach to drug addiction had begun, experts warned legislators that the state’s drug epidemic is worsening while its new approach lacks crucial elements to stem the crisis. Keith Humphreys, director of the Stanford Network on Addiction Policy, based at Stanford University […] The post Experts tell state lawmakers Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has holes appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

How has more than $1.5 billion in federal Covid relief money changed Oregon schools?

Jared Cordon, the school superintendent in Roseburg in southern Oregon, cannot afford to pay for new heating, cooling and ventilation systems in the bulk of his district’s 12 schools, some of which are nearly 100 years old.  Despite receiving $19 million in federal Covid relief funding since 2020, Cordon learned early on that the money […] The post How has more than $1.5 billion in federal Covid relief money changed Oregon schools? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Is Oregon ripe for ranked choice voting?

With three serious gubernatorial candidates on the ballot in November and the theoretical possibility of a new governor elected with 34% of the vote, Oregon might consider an election tool that recently got a lot of attention in Alaska and seems ripe for consideration here: ranked choice voting.  The probability – at least, if polling […] The post Is Oregon ripe for ranked choice voting? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resource Allocation#Education Department#Linus K12#Linus Elementary#Linus Covid#General Health#Hallman Elementary School
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s nonaffiliated candidates face long odds making it onto the ballot

Betsy Johnson is aiming to make history this year as the first Oregon governor in decades without the backing of either major political party. If she were to win, it would be despite an election system that makes it much more difficult for candidates who aren’t Democrats or Republicans to get elected. Democratic and Republican […] The post Oregon’s nonaffiliated candidates face long odds making it onto the ballot appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Fewer community groups got state funding for summer learning due to insurance requirement

Last year, youth in Maupin had the opportunity to join a summer program that brought them on field trips across the state. It was run by South Wasco Youth Programs, a nonprofit serving about 110 students in north central Oregon.  “We’re in a rural, impoverished area, so to do that was pretty amazing,”Director Amber Anderson […] The post Fewer community groups got state funding for summer learning due to insurance requirement appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has opened up millions of dollars in funding for groups serving unhoused people in rural areas — an unprecedented move by the agency, say housing advocates. People living in cars, parks and on the street at night, which the agency labels unsheltered homelessness, has increased across the nation, […] The post As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

White House: Nearly 500,000 Oregonians qualify for student loan forgiveness

Almost 500,000 Oregonians are eligible to have some or all of their student loans forgiven, the White House announced Tuesday. Most of the Oregon recipients – more than 332,100 – could have up to $20,000 forgiven because they received Pell Grants, which are provided to students whose families can’t help them pay for college. The […] The post White House: Nearly 500,000 Oregonians qualify for student loan forgiveness appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Eastern Oregon likely to get fraction of money requested from state for drinking water emergency

Eastern Oregon is likely to get one-quarter of the money it wanted from the state this year in emergency aid for clean drinking water.  In an Aug. 11 email, Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty asked state Rep. Greg Smith, a Republican who represents the area, to submit a letter requesting for $4 million to the […] The post Eastern Oregon likely to get fraction of money requested from state for drinking water emergency appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

A request for millions as state lawmakers consider major overhaul of public defense system

Oregon lawmakers are considering a major overhaul of the state’s beleaguered public defense system. Ideas have emerged in discussions in a work group that’s been meeting monthly since April to discuss options for replacing the current system. Members include former legislators, public defenders, representatives of Gov. Kate Brown’s office and members of the state Judicial […] The post A request for millions as state lawmakers consider major overhaul of public defense system appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon, Washington hope to make Northwest the U.S. leader of ‘green hydrogen’ energy

Oregon and Washington have teamed up to go after billions of federal dollars to make the Northwest a hub of green hydrogen energy. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. It can fuel large vessels and manufacturing processes that cannot be easily electrified. The region currently produces some hydrogen, but almost none of […] The post Oregon, Washington hope to make Northwest the U.S. leader of ‘green hydrogen’ energy appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power

WASHINGTON—The Biden administration will seek to add deep-water offshore wind energy, a developing technology that isn’t yet widely used, to its mix of renewable energy sources, administration leaders said Thursday. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told reporters on a White House call that their departments would advance efforts to increase capacity […] The post Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Gov. Brown, fire officials warn of increased fire danger this weekend

Hot, dry weather and high winds will make the next few days especially dangerous for wildfires, Gov. Kate Brown and state fire officials warned during an online press conference Thursday.  Oregon has seven large active fires burning more than 168,000 acres across the state, Brown said. Conditions headed into the weekend mean those fires could […] The post Oregon Gov. Brown, fire officials warn of increased fire danger this weekend appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

New government tool shows Oregon and other states’ climate-related risks, projections

The White House has unveiled a new website intended to provide local and state governments and businesses with information about climate-driven events and data, including real-time information about droughts, floods, wildfires and extreme heat. The web-based tool, called Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation, contains information about current climate trends and projections through 2099, including […] The post New government tool shows Oregon and other states’ climate-related risks, projections appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think

If Oregon’s registered Democrats vote Democratic in this November’s general election, and the Republicans vote Republican, those numbers alone won’t come close to settling the deal.  A big reason: The largest group of voters in Oregon are the NAVs – those who register as “nonaffiliated.”  (Disclosure: I’m one of them.) But what does that mean […] The post Oregon’s unaffiliated voters: more partisan than you might think appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan argues Christine Drazan can become Oregon’s next governor

PORTLAND – In 2014, voters in deeply Democratic Maryland shocked the nation by electing Larry Hogan, only the second Republican to hold that state’s highest office in the past half-century.  Hogan, who visited Oregon this week to campaign for Republican Christine Drazan, believes Drazan can do the same. The former minority leader of the Oregon […] The post Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan argues Christine Drazan can become Oregon’s next governor appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Salem, OR
1K+
Followers
676
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon Capital Chronicle, founded in 2021, is a professional, nonprofit news organization. We focus on deep and useful reporting on Oregon state government, politics and policy. Staffed by experienced journalists, the Capital Chronicle helps readers understand how those in government are using – or abusing – their power, what’s happening to taxpayer dollars, and how citizens can stake a bigger role in big decisions. Our journalists believe in fair, honest reporting that is also fearless. We are here to serve only the interests of Oregonians – no party, no business power, no private beneficiary. We are accountable to our readers for our performance. We strive for accuracy, but Oregon Capital Chronicle also is honest about its mistakes and promptly corrects them. As a nonprofit, the generosity of donors guides the future of Oregon Capital Chronicle. Support through tax-deductible donations allows us to retain our independence – and to grow to serve Oregon with even more important journalism that otherwise is disappearing too fast. Oregon Capital Chronicle is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Capital Chronicle retains full editorial independence, meaning decisions about news and coverage are made by Oregonians for Oregonians.

 https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy