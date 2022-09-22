ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 61

Brad Legotti
3d ago

🙄 A Women.. who Pretends to be a Man...I understand that you want respect, but without love, it’s meaningless. And love doesn’t celebrate lies but rejoices with the truth. So it’s not that I “don’t want to learn.” It’s that I refuse to concede the truth for a lie, sanity for mental illness, and reality for delusion. Men are men and women are women. #biologyisreal

Reply(24)
34
Mike Gonzales
3d ago

She was a pregnant woman suffering from "sexual dimorphism" she thought she was a man. So no, I'm sorry a biological male can not get pregnant. and yes I can define normal, Normal is the biological and social constraints accepted for centuries by society. Coming up with your own idea of normal, if it goes against those biological and social constraints then makes your normal, abnormal.That's just the way it is, you cannot create your own normal.

Reply
17
Benjamin Mireles
3d ago

poor mental illness ... I feel bad for these type of people because nobody gets them help.. everybody just goes along with there little game and laughs behind there backs..smh

Reply
6
AZFamily

Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona

In 2008, Beatie’s life was in the spotlight because he was living as a transgender man, then married and pregnant with his first child. In 2001, Robert Fisher is accused of killing his wife and 2 kids, then burning their house down. Despite an exhaustive manhunt, he has never been seen again. It’s one of the most infamous true crime cases in Arizona history. But only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time

Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Puppies ‘dumped’ in southern Arizona canyon up for adoption

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three puppies that were abandoned in a southern Arizona canyon are ready for their forever home as one person has been arrested for leaving them there. Somebody called the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and told them about several dogs loose in Carr Canyon, which is in Sierra Vista. The caller found the three puppies but couldn’t catch the mother. Animal control officers showed up and found the puppies, who were about 12 weeks old. The mother was eventually corralled as well.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Oregon State
azbigmedia.com

Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?

Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New Arizona law will allow bikers to lane share in some circumstances

Video shows police surrounding a 7-Eleven near and escorting people out. Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona. Aside from Thomas Beatie’s finance career, he also dabbles in the world of acting. City of Phoenix files to dismiss homeless encampment suit. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
ARIZONA STATE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Racism#Cbs
AZFamily

Arizona News

The lawsuit claimed that ‘The Zone’ is a public nuisance, impacting business and property values. Goodyear woman accused of trying to smuggle migrants in Toyota Prius. Five migrants were found in the car. Arizona to become fourth state to allow some lane filtering for motorcyclists. Updated: 7 hours...
ARIZONA STATE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kiowacountypress.net

Nonprofit group builds tiny homes to shelter Arizona youths

For more than three years, 23-year-old Baneen Albotaify bounced from one friend's house to another, sleeping on couches or in laundry rooms while working on her college degree. The stress was high, but she couldn't afford a place of her own. "I was really depressed. I was always in survival...
TUCSON, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

Over 5 years of prison time given to Arizona woman for drug-related charge

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Arizona woman was sentenced to six years of imprisonment on Friday for a meth-related charge. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Brandy Williamson, of Arizona, received 72 months of imprisonment in federal court in Omaha. Williamson was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
OMAHA, NE
AZFamily

Here's how inspectors make sure the Arizona State Fair is fun, family-friendly

Listed by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Devin Johnston, it's selling for $19.445 million. VortiFest, an annual festival in Sedona, offers family-friendly fun. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. VortiFest returns for a third year. Unique, sustainable lodging options are available in Sedona. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Arizona's...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Budtenders at Zen Leaf in Phoenix Become Fourth Dispensary in Arizona to Unionize

The wave of labor organizing that recently has swept through Arizona's cannabis industry is not yet slowing. On September 13, budtenders at a Zen Leaf dispensary in Phoenix became the latest workers to join a union, voting overwhelmingly in favor of organizing. Employees at the location — Zen Leaf Local Joint on East University Drive — filed for an election with the National Labor Relations Board on July 14, and ballots were tallied last week. Ten of the 17 eligible workers participated in the election. They voted 9-1 to form a union.
PHOENIX, AZ

