WTOV 9
Eyes of Freedom memorial returns to Barnesville Pumpkin Fest
The Eyes of Freedom memorial has traveled back to Belmont County and this year they are hoping to tell the story of love and sacrifice once again. "These guys are from Lima Company 325 out of Columbus, Ohio. We lost these guys fighting the insurgency in Iraq in 2005. It was a hugely successful deployment, but we lost a lot of great marines," said Mike Strahle.
WTOV 9
Over 100 riders present for Justice for JoJo bike run
Weirton, W.Va. — The poker run and benefit for JoJo Greene kicked off with a motorcycle ride at the Irish Pub in Weirton. Greene is a 7 year old boy who was struck by a motorcycle last month and left with injuries. Those who organized the day wanted to get as many from the biker community as possible.
WTOV 9
Suzanna Kresser honored for a second time by the United Way of Jefferson County
Steubenville, OH — For the second time, the late Suzanne Kresser was honored by the United Way of Jefferson County with a 5k in her name. Kresser passed away about a year and half ago of a short-term illness. The proceeds benefit organizations that partner with the united way. Over a hundred walkers, runners, and little sprinters made the event larger than it was last year.
WTOV 9
The Walk to End Alzheimer's exceeds goal
Wheeling, W.Va — The Walk to End Alzheimer's returned to Wheeling Park to raise money for local support and research. This years fundraising had a goal of $38,000 and they made history by beating that goal with over $50,000 raised already. Sunday's walk started with a ceremony and then teams took off on their walk to help fight the disease.
WTOV 9
Community Days held at Fort Steuben Mall
Steubenville, OH — The Fort Steuben Mall held another community day this afternoon. While vendors from outside organizations came to the hallways, the crowds on hand were able to possibly see some new businesses for the first time. The afternoon worked from a standpoint of gaining more attention on the stores that haven't been in the mall for a long time.
WTOV 9
Regatta Fest returns to Wetzel County
New Martinsville, W.Va — The powerboat racing tradition continued in New Martinsville this weekend. All were invited out to enjoy the Regatta Fest. Saturday’s activities included food trucks, music, children’s activities and of course a beautiful view of the race boats on the Ohio River. “If you...
WTOV 9
Local Ohio school leaders react to latest report cards
Ohio school report cards are designed to give educators, parents, and communities a better idea of what their student is learning in school. "We were 1 of 13 districts that were rated No. 1 and on the state report card we received a 5-star rating,” Steubenville High School Principal Ted Gorman said.
WTOV 9
'Wings over Wheeling' makes it way back to Wheeling-Ohio County airport
Wheeling, W.Va — It was 'Wings over Wheeling' day in Ohio County. Many were walking the runways where different model planes, cars, and even boats were on display and even flying. The Ohio County commission sponsored the day’s event, and it adds to the long history the airport already has.
WTOV 9
Gov. Justice visits Wheeling to break ground on Streetscape Project
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — After years of planning, the Wheeling Streetscape Project is ready to break ground. Officials in the Friendly City officials were joined by Gov. Jim Justice on Friday morning for a ceremony to kick things off. “You can't drive 5 feet without banging your car and...
WTOV 9
Barnesville Pumpkin Festival continues throughout the weekend
Barnesville, OH — This pumpkin may be big, but the Barnesville Pumpkin Fest is bigger and it's going in full swing throughout this weekend. With Saturday’s big event being the giant pumpkin parade. “It's a good time and it brings out a big crowd," said Tim Rockwell. "There's...
WTOV 9
Poker run to benefit youngster hit by motorcycle
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Justice for Jo Jo community members are once again getting together for a motorcycle run this weekend for the Green, 7, who was hit by a motorcycle last month while riding his bike. This time they are hoping for the same amount of community support. "Our...
WTOV 9
Walk to End Alzheimer's steps off Sunday at Wheeling Park
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Upper Ohio Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Sunday at Wheeling Park. Check-in begins at 1 p.m. and walking begins at 2:15 p.m. This year's walk goal is $38,000. To register, click or tap here.
WTOV 9
No one injured in car roll over on Route 22
Weirton, W.Va. — A car flipped over on the westbound side of Route 22 in Weirton Saturday morning. The accident happened just after 10am when the car attempted to merge and the large truck couldn’t stop in time, causing the roll over. The driver of the car was...
WTOV 9
Harvest Fest organizers view event as way to showcase Friendship Park
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The inaugural Harvest Festival is set for this weekend at Friendship Park in Jefferson County and there’s all kinds of fall fun for all. The festival, which was initially just a thought in the mind of Patricia Konoski, is now coming to life and welcoming the community.
WTOV 9
Cool Kids Day makes its way back after a two-year hiatus
Weirton, W.Va. — Since 2005, the First-Choice America community Federal Credit Union has been making memories for the children of Jefferson and Hancock county. After a two-year hiatus, the cool kids day is back and bigger than ever. "They've missed this," said Paula Morrison. "They're here and said they're...
WTOV 9
Man dies after two-vehicle crash along Route 7 in Columbiana County
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a driver died in a two-vehicle crash on Route 7 in Columbiana County on Friday. Conner Hall, 25, of Columbiana was pronounced dead at the scene when his northbound car went left of center and hit a southbound pickup truck. Troopers said Hall was not wearing a seat belt.
