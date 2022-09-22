Northeast volleyball falls on road to Iowa Lakes

Read full article on original website
Estherville Man Wins $10,000 Lottery Prize
(Storm Lake)--An Estherville man has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Alfredo Leon won the 14th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Super 20s” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at the Casey’s located at 1615 Central Ave. in Estherville. Leon claimed his prize Tuesday...
Van Maanen is new Creative Living worker
REGIONAL—Shannon Van Maanen did not need to stray far from home to get her start as a full-time licensed master social worker. The Rock Valley native is the newest counseling staff member with Creative Living Center, which is headquartered in the Sioux County community. Van Maanen works with people...
Sibley Man Involved In Accident That Killed Nebraska Man
Merna, Nebraska — A Sibley resident was involved in a fatal accident near Merna, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office in central Nebraska reports that at about 1:00 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold, Nebraska was driving a 2005 Lincoln westbound on Nebraska Highway 92, two miles west of Merna. They tell us that 53-year-old Robi Brose of Sibley was eastbound on 92 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
Storm Lake police unable to help with non-emergency locked cars
The City of Storm Lake announced that officers will be unable to offer unlocking services if a citizen is locked out of their car.
Southern Minnesota man to stand trial for high speed chase in North Iowa
GARNER, Iowa - A southern Minnesota man accused of leading law enforcement on a high speed chase is pleading not guilty. James Orlando Alexander, 43 of Kiester, MN, is now set to stand trial beginning October 26 in Hancock County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of eluding and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
UPDATE (Occupants Found): Crashed Chevy Found With Blood Inside North Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The driver of the Chevy that rolled north of Sheldon on Wednesday evening has come forward. Law enforcement officers were unable to find any occupants of the vehicle Wednesday evening. They stated that blood was found both inside and around the vehicle. On Thursday evening, the...
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Passenger In Sheldon Teen’s Car Taken To Hospital After Accident In Orange City
Orange City, Iowa– A passenger in a Sheldon teen’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:45 p.m., 15-year-old Aidan Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving a 2009 Buick westbound on 5th Street Northeast in Orange City. They tell us that 51-year-old Cristi Kelch of Orange City was southbound on Albany Avenue in a 2018 Chevy SUV.
Two 11-year-olds charged with felony burglary, assault in Iowa
Two boys under the age of 18 were charged with burglary after assaulting a child outside of their home.
Calumet man pleads guilty of shooting at wife
PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Calumet, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty of shooting at his wife during a domestic disturbance. Paul Long, 41, entered written guilty pleas Wednesday in O'Brien County District Court to single counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement from attempted murder and domestic abuse assault.
