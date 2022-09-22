“Instructors at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, citing strong support for unionizing, Wednesday demanded the school’s leadership recognize them as members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees,” reports David Roeder at the Sun-Times. “The proposed union would include about 600 lecturers and adjuncts at the school. At the Art Institute itself, about 600 staff members already are part of Council 31. The two groups would form a ‘wall-to-wall union’ to represent people who are behind the scenes and under-compensated but who contribute to the museum’s world-class reputation.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO