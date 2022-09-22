ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Shoe Carnival Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Company to Pay Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share. Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL (the "Company"), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. GGG has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 21 cents ($0.21) per common share, payable on Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 17, 2022. The Company has approximately 169.3 million shares outstanding. ABOUT GRACO. Graco...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About IBEX Holdings

Within the last quarter, IBEX Holdings IBEX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for IBEX Holdings. The company has an average price target of $20.25 with a high of $21.00 and a low of $20.00.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#3m#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Coty Coty
Benzinga

United Parcel Service Whale Trades For September 23

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says He Likes This Stock Over Medtronic

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Boston Scientific Corporation BSX is a much better company than Medtronic plc MDT. When asked about Dow Inc. DOW, Cramer said, "Don’t buy it back." The "Mad Money" host recommended sticking with Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY. Cramer said SoFi...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Applied UV Declares Monthly Preferred Stock Dividend

Applied UV, Inc. AUVI ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized the cash dividend to holders of Applied UV's 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Here's Why This Analyst Says Bitcoin Is Heading Below $14,000

Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten recently said that technology indices are due for further declines, and he believes the drop will drive Bitcoin BTC/USD to new bear market lows. Merten said that a fall for the NASDAQ is bad news for Bitcoin and gives a rough price target for the leading digital asset.
MARKETS
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of BRP Group (BRP) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") BRP complied with federal securities laws. On September 13, 2022, NINGI Research issued a report alleging that BRP Group "has doctored its organic growth rate to beat analysts' estimates" and mislead investors "by presenting inorganic revenue as organic revenue through a self-proclaimed separate agreement with an affiliate." Following this report, the Company's stock price dropped.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Drops Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.53% to 29,615.88 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 10,850.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.86% to 3,688.27. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look At Upcoming IPOs For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd LRE becomes publicly listed starting on...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Park Lawn Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Dividend

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Park Lawn Corporation PLC PLC.U))) ("PLC") announced today that the quarterly dividend of $0.114 per share will be payable on October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as at September 30, 2022. PLC offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") which allows...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Energy Transfer

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Energy Transfer ET. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?

Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Canadian Cannabis Sales Continued To Increase In July, Here's Why

Recently, Statistics Canada released July retail cannabis sales for the country. The reports showed that marijuana sales increased from June by 4.5% to C$394.8M. "The month was longer by 3.3%. June was revised from C$377.5 million to C$377.9 million. Sales rose 17.8% from a year earlier, down from June's 23.2% growth rate," states the report.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Loads Up $23M Worth Of Shares In This Gene-Editing Company As Stock Falls Over 10% In A Month

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday raised its stake in clinical stage genetics medicine company Verve Therapeutics Inc VERV via two of its exchange-traded funds. Together, the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG bought over 675,000 shares, valued at over $23 million, based on Friday’s closing price.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
88K+
Followers
168K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy