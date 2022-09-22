ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Tech Bytes: Google, Meta cutting costs

By Avery Van Etten
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqMqY_0i5otm9200

Two tech giants are reportedly cutting staff with growth now slowing down. The Wall Street Journal reports Google and Facebook’s parent company, Meta, are both looking to slash costs. They are reorganizing departments and urging some workers to apply for other roles in the companies.

Meta says it’s developing optional user controls for Instagram to help protect users from unwanted and inappropriate content, including messages in their DMs. The tools are still in the early stages of development and have yet to enter the testing phase.

Ted Lasso and his AFC Richmond team will be part of the upcoming FIFA 23 game. The team will be available in several game modes, including one where you can take on the role of Ted Lasso himself. FIFA 23 kicks off Sept. 30.

