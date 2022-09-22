A man in Japan was rushed to a hospital after he set himself on fire near the prime minister’s office to oppose Shinzo Abe’s state funeral, said public broadcaster NHK news.The man in his 70s, who has not been identified yet, suffered burn injuries on his entire body and a police officer who tried to extinguish the blaze was also injured.The incident happened on Wednesday morning in Tokyo’s Kasumigaseki district, where most of the country’s government ministries and Diet, or parliament, building are located.“I have heard that police found a man who had suffered burns near the cabinet office...

ASIA ・ 4 DAYS AGO