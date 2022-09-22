Read full article on original website
Japan PM's support tumbles as anger over state funeral grows
TOKYO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tumbled to its lowest level since he took office, hit by growing anger over a state funeral for slain former leader Shinzo Abe and his ruling party's ties to a controversial church, an opinion poll showed.
China Welcomes Biden's UN Speech After Pledge to Defend Taiwan
Joe Biden made direct references to China and Taiwan at the U.N. for the first time in his presidency and said, "We do not seek a Cold War" with Beijing.
Japanese man ‘sets himself ablaze’ to protest Shinzo Abe’s state funeral
A man in Japan was rushed to a hospital after he set himself on fire near the prime minister’s office to oppose Shinzo Abe’s state funeral, said public broadcaster NHK news.The man in his 70s, who has not been identified yet, suffered burn injuries on his entire body and a police officer who tried to extinguish the blaze was also injured.The incident happened on Wednesday morning in Tokyo’s Kasumigaseki district, where most of the country’s government ministries and Diet, or parliament, building are located.“I have heard that police found a man who had suffered burns near the cabinet office...
Taiwan on the agenda when Harris meets Indo-Pacific leaders in Japan and Korea
Vice President Kamala Harris will lead a delegation to Japan for Shinzo Abe’s state funeral next week and travel to South Korea, holding leader meetings that will focus on threats to Taiwan, regional security, and economic cooperation.
Hundreds demand cancellation of Japanese ex-leader's funeral
Several hundred protesters demanded the cancellation of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral as they shouted slogans and waved banners Friday in a Tokyo park. “Abe’s policies supported war,” demonstrator Mayumi Ishida said, noting Abe consistently sought to raise defense spending. Like others at the protest, Ishida said he feared Abe’s views heralded a step back to the days of Japan’s militarism preceding World War II. Abe, who was assassinated in July, was Japan’s longest serving leader and one of its most divisive in the postwar period because of his revisionist view of wartime history, support for...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
North Korea Enacts Law To Realize Kim Jong-Un's Vision Of 'Beautiful And Civilized Socialist Fairyland'
Kim Jong-un's government passed legislation on Wednesday to turn North Korea into a "beautiful and civilized socialist fairyland." What Happened: The North Korean Supreme People's Assembly met on Wednesday for its first session and introduced landscaping and rural development laws, the state-owned media KCNAWatch reported. See Also: Putin Warns Of...
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress
Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
Retired general: Intercepted intelligence reveals two things about Putin
Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt (Ret.) responds to a CNN report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is personally giving directions to Russian forces on the ground in Ukraine.
Video Shows Russian 'Alligator' Chopper Fall From Sky After Ukraine Strike
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says
Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
North Korea adopts ‘radical’ laws designed to turn nation into ‘a socialist fairyland’
North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly has passed legislation aimed at converting the nation into a “beautiful and civilised socialist fairyland”.The country’s rubber-stamp parliament convened on Wednesday to adopt two laws to improve landscaping and rural development, according to state news agency KCNA.The laws are aimed at helping the nation’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un bring about “a radical turn” among the less developed rural communities of the hermit nation.The landscaping policy will help in achieving “a rapid development of the Korean-style socialist rural community and spruce up the country into a beautiful and civilised socialist fairyland”, an assembly member told...
70 years later, China and South Korea exchange the remains of Korean war dead
The Chinese and South Korean soldiers stood face to face, the wind whipping through their ranks and their national flags flapping in the gusts. A Chinese military transport jet nearby on the runway of Incheon International Airport opened its rear door to receive precious cargo.
Exclusive: Biden administration pushing for tough U.N. sanctions against Haiti gang leaders
The U.S. is not taking international intervention in Haiti in the form of U.N. peacekeepers off the table as the country spirals into lawlessness. But Port-au-Prince would have to ask for it first.
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
Japan readies for lavish, taxpayer-funded funeral for Shinzo Abe amid public backlash
The Japanese government is preparing to hold a lavish state funeral for Shinzo Abe on Tuesday amid protests against the taxpayer-funded ceremony for the country’s longest-serving, but discordant, leader.The government announced on Friday that it will hold the state funeral at a projected cost of up to $12m (£11m) to the public because of hefty security and reception fees to host foreign dignitaries.Mr Abe was the country’s longest-serving prime minister and was the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. He was assassinated on 8 July while giving a campaign speech.The event for Mr Abe has been criticised by...
US, China top diplomats to meet on high tensions on Taiwan
The top US and Chinese diplomats meet Friday in New York as soaring tensions show signs of easing, but Beijing issued a new warning against support for Taiwan. In a sign of smoother ties, Wang said he met in New York with US climate envoy John Kerry despite China's announcement after Pelosi's visit that it was curbing cooperation on the issue, a key priority for Biden.
