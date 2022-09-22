ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan PM's support tumbles as anger over state funeral grows

TOKYO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tumbled to its lowest level since he took office, hit by growing anger over a state funeral for slain former leader Shinzo Abe and his ruling party's ties to a controversial church, an opinion poll showed.
Japanese man ‘sets himself ablaze’ to protest Shinzo Abe’s state funeral

A man in Japan was rushed to a hospital after he set himself on fire near the prime minister’s office to oppose Shinzo Abe’s state funeral, said public broadcaster NHK news.The man in his 70s, who has not been identified yet, suffered burn injuries on his entire body and a police officer who tried to extinguish the blaze was also injured.The incident happened on Wednesday morning in Tokyo’s Kasumigaseki district, where most of the country’s government ministries and Diet, or parliament, building are located.“I have heard that police found a man who had suffered burns near the cabinet office...
Hundreds demand cancellation of Japanese ex-leader's funeral

Several hundred protesters demanded the cancellation of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral as they shouted slogans and waved banners Friday in a Tokyo park. “Abe’s policies supported war,” demonstrator Mayumi Ishida said, noting Abe consistently sought to raise defense spending. Like others at the protest, Ishida said he feared Abe’s views heralded a step back to the days of Japan’s militarism preceding World War II. Abe, who was assassinated in July, was Japan’s longest serving leader and one of its most divisive in the postwar period because of his revisionist view of wartime history, support for...
Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress

Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says

Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
North Korea adopts ‘radical’ laws designed to turn nation into ‘a socialist fairyland’

North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly has passed legislation aimed at converting the nation into a “beautiful and civilised socialist fairyland”.The country’s rubber-stamp parliament convened on Wednesday to adopt two laws to improve landscaping and rural development, according to state news agency KCNA.The laws are aimed at helping the nation’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un bring about “a radical turn” among the less developed rural communities of the hermit nation.The landscaping policy will help in achieving “a rapid development of the Korean-style socialist rural community and spruce up the country into a beautiful and civilised socialist fairyland”, an assembly member told...
Japan readies for lavish, taxpayer-funded funeral for Shinzo Abe amid public backlash

The Japanese government is preparing to hold a lavish state funeral for Shinzo Abe on Tuesday amid protests against the taxpayer-funded ceremony for the country’s longest-serving, but discordant, leader.The government announced on Friday that it will hold the state funeral at a projected cost of up to $12m (£11m) to the public because of hefty security and reception fees to host foreign dignitaries.Mr Abe was the country’s longest-serving prime minister and was the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. He was assassinated on 8 July while giving a campaign speech.The event for Mr Abe has been criticised by...
US, China top diplomats to meet on high tensions on Taiwan

The top US and Chinese diplomats meet Friday in New York as soaring tensions show signs of easing, but Beijing issued a new warning against support for Taiwan. In a sign of smoother ties, Wang said he met in New York with US climate envoy John Kerry despite China's announcement after Pelosi's visit that it was curbing cooperation on the issue, a key priority for Biden.
