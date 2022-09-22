Will Former Sugar House Sizzler Site Turn into a Gas Station? Sugar House Residents Kept in the Dark.

Read full article on original website
Welcome Home: Kings Peak at Red Ledges
HEBER CITY, Utah — This spectacular mountain contemporary cottage is located in the Kings Peak neighborhood at Red Ledges. This luxury single-family home is situated on a corner lot offering […]
gastronomicslc.com
Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?
If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
Opinion: I live by City Creek — and I feel unsafe going home
With the amount of families around Salt Lake City’s City Creek Mall, there needs to be more policing and safeguarding, according to this City Creek resident.
ksl.com
8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers
SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
buildingsaltlake.com
Sugar House residents fought housing near their namesake park. Now they’ll get a gas station.
Building Salt Lake readers learn about significant projects and policy issues before anyone else. Support our independent and region-leading journalism by becoming a member today. In the summer of 2020, while considering the future of a prime corner of real estate overlooking Sugar House park, a few hundred residents in...
KSLTV
Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies
SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
Housing market pressurizes rent prices: Utah rents rose faster over 2 years than the last decade
As the housing market and housing prices in Utah and across the nation ramped up to record levels during the pandemic housing frenzy from mid-2020 until early 2022, it’s had an extraordinary impact on the rental market.
KSLTV
‘Not all parks are accessible:’ Glendale community members react to regional park plans
SALT LAKE CITY — Community members gathered to celebrate their culture in the newly renovated Glendale Park Saturday night. It sits directly next to the abandoned water slides, rundown fencing, and graffitied walls of the former Glendale Water Park. “Before we didn’t have these blocks or nothing here, it...
Gephardt Daily
Officials announce another fire in Provo Canyon
PROVO CANYON, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire has broken out in Provo Canyon at Maple Flat, which is in the vicinity of Bridal Veil Falls. While small, it’s already earned a name, the Maple Flat Fire, consuming 1/16th of an acre as of 8 p.m. Friday, according to social media posts by Utah Fire Info, the Utah Department of Natural Resources wildfire monitoring agency.
kslnewsradio.com
Double stabbing sends grandmother and grandson to the hospital
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A grandmother is in serious condition and her grandson is in critical condition following a double stabbing Sunday. The South Salt Lake Police Department says the incident occurred at 379 E. Crimson Circle at around 3 p.m. Both individuals have stab wounds and have been transported to the hospital.
PHOTOS: Millcreek fire crews extinguish apartment fire
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Millcreek fire crews quickly extinguished a small apartment fire in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the United Fire Authority. The fire was reportedly contained to the exterior only and did not extend into the home. Officials say there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is […]
KSLTV
Life Flight responds to critical condition paragliding crash up Olympus Cove Sunday
MILLCREEK, Utah — A paraglider crashed into a mountain and is in critical condition. Crews responded to the crash up Olympus Cove around 11:25 a.m. Sunday. The paraglider was hoisted by Life Flight and transported to the University of Utah hospital. The paraglider crashed into the middle of Grandeur...
utahstories.com
Frida Fiesta and Beer Dinner in Salt Lake and Sushi Sundays in Park City
This Saturday, September 24th, The Gateway will host a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with its first ever Frida Fiesta, named for the iconic Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo. The Fiesta will be held at The Gateway’s Olympic Plaza from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hispanic cuisine, margaritas, and food...
Mysterious ‘music’ coming from toilets leaves Utah residents baffled – what city officials said about the sewer symphony
STRANGE music coming from the sewer left residents speculating that aliens were to blame before city officials revealed the cause. Neighbors in Salt Lake City, Utah were surprised by the ear-full of tones that emanated from underground during construction in their neighborhood. Musician Rosemary Olsen, who lives downtown, told KSLTV...
KUTV
Overnight fire at Skyline High leaves gym smoke-damaged
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An investigation is underway after a fire sparked at a Salt Lake City high school overnight, authorities said. Skyline High School, 3251 E. 3760 South, sustained smoke damage after a fire sparked on the building's exterior, a Unified Fire Authority spokesperson said. The incident...
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon
A motorcycle rider is in extremely critical condition after crashing in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday afternoon.
kslnewsradio.com
Home prices in Salt Lake City harbinger of a national trend?
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the reasons that the U.S. Federal Reserve raised a lending rate by three-quarters of a point this week was to correct an overpriced housing market, a home price “correction” that is already underway in Salt Lake City. “What we need to...
Community mourns death of prominent Salt Lake City restaurant owner Valter Nassi
Community members in Utah are mourning the death of prominent Salt Lake City restaurant owner Valter Nassi, who was known for his authentic Tuscan-Italian cuisine and genuine personality.
RC Willey plans put on hold
RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The post RC Willey plans put on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
deseret.com
FanX Salt Lake City brought epic costumes. Here are our favorites
Everywhere you look, there is someone dressed up as their favorite movie or TV character in downtown Salt Lake City right now. FanX, the annual comic convention in Salt Lake City, is underway — so don’t be alarmed if you see a Spider-Man or Cinderella on the street.
