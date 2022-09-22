This 35-Year-Old Has a Net Worth of $470,000 and Is Semi-Retired—and She Only Works 7.5 Hours a Week

Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Family left shocked after McDonald’s serves this inside 4-year-old’s Happy Meal
A McDonald’s Happy Meal ended not so happily for the family of Upper Darby’s Angela Greene. As reported by Philly Mag, a Happy Meal that was purchased for the 4-year-old child in the family came with shards of glass inside. Fortunately, no one was harmed in this incident since the adults detected the glass shards well in time.
Paris Hilton is offering $10,000 to anyone who can find or has information about her missing Chihuahua, Diamond Baby
Paris Hilton said that family and friends have searched "high and low" for Diamond Baby to no avail.
PETS・
NBC Los Angeles
These Are the 10 Best Family-Friendly U.S. Cities in 2022 Based on Academic Excellence, Outdoor Space and More
In August, Opendoor, a digital platform for residential real estate, released a new survey that revealed the best family-friendly cities in the country. Opendoor's family-friendly cities and towns were identified by analyzing and averaging the number of places tagged with phrases like: community center, garden, museum, park, picnic site, playground, school, swimming pool, and supermarket within three miles of one of their brokerages.
Comments / 0