Ryan Gafford, Payton Poston power Stephenville to 43-42 comeback win over Wichita Falls Rider (Photos)
After falling in a 21-0 hole during the first quarter, the Yellow Jackets rallied to beat the Raiders, improve to 5-0 this season and win their 21st game in a row
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
newschannel6now.com
Historic Wichita Falls home restored
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
kswo.com
Fort Sill graduates almost 500 soldiers Friday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 480 soldiers graduated from Basic Training at Fort Sill Friday, and are basic trainees no more. Soldiers from both Bravo Battery 1 -19 and Echo Battery 1-79 took to Fort Sill’s Polo Field, graduating alongside their peers. At the head of the...
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
kswo.com
Altus AFB conducting pre-burn prior to air show
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base is preparing for the Red River Thunder Open House and Airshow on October 1 and, as part of that preparation, will be conducting a large pre-burn on September 24. Officials with the base said The Air Force Wildland Fire Center will have...
blackchronicle.com
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
kswo.com
Casing ceremony held for deploying soldiers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials on Fort Sill held a Casing of the Colors ceremony Friday ahead of a group of soldiers’ deployment to Europe. The ceremony was held for the First Battalion, 14th Field Artillery. The unit is deploying to support NATO allies, conducting drills and training with...
Oklahoma Will Not Vote On Recreation Marijuana This November
Since the day Oklahoma voted to allow medical marijuana in 2018, there has been a movement to push forward toward legal recreational use. I'm sure you've seen the various signature collecting booths scattered across Lawton since then, and even though enough signatures were collected, the Oklahoma Supreme Court decided yesterday (Wednesday) this particular matter will not be included on the November 8th ballot due to time constraints.
newschannel6now.com
DPS Confirms shooting on US 287 west of Vernon
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE:. DPS Trooper Sergeant Dan Buesing confirmed to News Channel 6 that a shooting occurred on U.S. 287, prompting officials to close the highway. Buesing stated Hardeman county 911 dispatchers got a call at 6:50 a.m. from a person saying they had been shot by...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Fire burns about 30 acres in southern Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Several fire departments from Caddo and Comanche counties are battling a large fire near Cyril. The Fletcher Fire Department was requested to assist around 12:45 p.m. to the area of County Roads 1470 and 2670 in Caddo County. The fire has burned a fairly large...
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
The Vaska Theatre in Lawton, OK. is Bringing Back all Your Fall Favorites for Halloween!
It's almost here, fall has arrived and Halloween is just around the corner! To help get you in the spirit the Vaska Theatre in Lawton has some very special events scheduled. They're bringing back all your favorite fall movies with interactive shadow casts. That's not all, you could win a prize by entering their cosplay contests!
US 287 closed between Vernon and Childress for criminal investigation
According to TxDOT officials, the closure is due to an ongoing law enforcement issue. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
Traffic stop lands man in jail for human smuggling
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man for alleged human smuggling. According to the arrest report, on Friday, September 23, 2022, around 6:55 a.m., a Wichita County Deputy saw a white Buick SUV driving east on U.S 287 and F.M 1739 and conducted a traffic stop because the license plate was not […]
newschannel6now.com
U.S. 287 reopens after 1 killed in shooting
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. U.S. 287 has reopened after one person was killed in a shooting involving law enforcement, according to Texas DPS. Texas DPS confirmed one person was killed in a shooting involving law enforcement Friday on U.S. 287, west of Vernon. DPS Trooper Sgt....
thewichitan.com
Friends share memories, words of caution after death of student
One thread tied together the 70-plus students who laughed, cried and reminisced in Legacy Courtyard Thursday night. That common thread was Adam Sattler, a 21-year-old MSU student who passed away last weekend. Classmates, colleagues, roommates, friends and friends-of-friends united to remember Adam’s life, personality and impact. As the evening...
Officials Warn of An Epidemic of Rainbow Death
Fentanyl kills. It is happening more and more. Even close to home. In Wichita Falls, the community is reeling after three people, all under the age of 22 died of fentanyl overdoses over the weekend of September 17th. It is just a matter of time before we lose a young...
Body found behind Academy identified
Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they have confirmed the identity of a deceased body that was discovered on Tuesday behind a sporting goods store.
kswo.com
Arrest warrant filed in NW Oak Ave shooting death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents revealed new details on a shooting death at an apartment complex on Northwest Oak Avenue. Michael Timms is charged with second degree murder in the death of John Donaldson. Police had previously been searching for Timms as a person of interest in the death.
