Frederick, OK

blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

Historic Wichita Falls home restored

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Fort Sill graduates almost 500 soldiers Friday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 480 soldiers graduated from Basic Training at Fort Sill Friday, and are basic trainees no more. Soldiers from both Bravo Battery 1 -19 and Echo Battery 1-79 took to Fort Sill’s Polo Field, graduating alongside their peers. At the head of the...
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

Altus AFB conducting pre-burn prior to air show

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base is preparing for the Red River Thunder Open House and Airshow on October 1 and, as part of that preparation, will be conducting a large pre-burn on September 24. Officials with the base said The Air Force Wildland Fire Center will have...
ALTUS, OK
blackchronicle.com

Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Casing ceremony held for deploying soldiers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials on Fort Sill held a Casing of the Colors ceremony Friday ahead of a group of soldiers’ deployment to Europe. The ceremony was held for the First Battalion, 14th Field Artillery. The unit is deploying to support NATO allies, conducting drills and training with...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Will Not Vote On Recreation Marijuana This November

Since the day Oklahoma voted to allow medical marijuana in 2018, there has been a movement to push forward toward legal recreational use. I'm sure you've seen the various signature collecting booths scattered across Lawton since then, and even though enough signatures were collected, the Oklahoma Supreme Court decided yesterday (Wednesday) this particular matter will not be included on the November 8th ballot due to time constraints.
OKLAHOMA STATE
newschannel6now.com

DPS Confirms shooting on US 287 west of Vernon

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE:. DPS Trooper Sergeant Dan Buesing confirmed to News Channel 6 that a shooting occurred on U.S. 287, prompting officials to close the highway. Buesing stated Hardeman county 911 dispatchers got a call at 6:50 a.m. from a person saying they had been shot by...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: Fire burns about 30 acres in southern Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Several fire departments from Caddo and Comanche counties are battling a large fire near Cyril. The Fletcher Fire Department was requested to assist around 12:45 p.m. to the area of County Roads 1470 and 2670 in Caddo County. The fire has burned a fairly large...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Traffic stop lands man in jail for human smuggling

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man for alleged human smuggling. According to the arrest report, on Friday, September 23, 2022, around 6:55 a.m., a Wichita County Deputy saw a white Buick SUV driving east on U.S 287 and F.M 1739 and conducted a traffic stop because the license plate was not […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

U.S. 287 reopens after 1 killed in shooting

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. U.S. 287 has reopened after one person was killed in a shooting involving law enforcement, according to Texas DPS. Texas DPS confirmed one person was killed in a shooting involving law enforcement Friday on U.S. 287, west of Vernon. DPS Trooper Sgt....
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TX
thewichitan.com

Friends share memories, words of caution after death of student

One thread tied together the 70-plus students who laughed, cried and reminisced in Legacy Courtyard Thursday night. That common thread was Adam Sattler, a 21-year-old MSU student who passed away last weekend. Classmates, colleagues, roommates, friends and friends-of-friends united to remember Adam’s life, personality and impact. As the evening...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Arrest warrant filed in NW Oak Ave shooting death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents revealed new details on a shooting death at an apartment complex on Northwest Oak Avenue. Michael Timms is charged with second degree murder in the death of John Donaldson. Police had previously been searching for Timms as a person of interest in the death.
LAWTON, OK

