Raleigh, NC

Inside NC State football LB Payton Wilson's emotional first full game in almost two years

By David Thompson, USA TODAY NETWORK
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
RALEIGH — Payton Wilson took his time getting off the bus last Saturday as his team prepared to make the “walk of champions” through a sea of red-and-black-clad fans to the Murphy Center before facing Texas Tech.

The NC State football junior linebacker wanted to savor the moment after a turbulent two years of injuries had kept him from completing four quarters of football over the last 665 days and 18 games. He also wanted to make sure he had time to find some familiar faces in the crowd.

There, standing in the crowd, were his mother, father and girlfriend; the support system that had kept him working toward the light in his darkest moments.

Wilson hugged his parents and gave his girlfriend a kiss before making his way into the locker room.

“I haven’t been able to bless my parents with their kid being able to walk through something like that,” Wilson told the USA TODAY Network. “Just being able to walk through that knowing I’m going to play the game and be able to put everything on the line for my parents and my family, I think that was really important for me.”

Injuries had plagued Wilson since 2020, when he left a game against Syracuse with a shoulder injury and then separated both shoulders the next week in the regular season finale against Georgia Tech. A similar injury forced him to leave the 2021 season opener against South Florida; and the next week against Mississippi State, he was lost for the rest of the year. Wilson returned to full strength in 2022 before leaving the game in Week 1 against ECU. He sat out against Charleston Southern the next week as a precaution.

Against the Red Raiders, Wilson played from start to finish, leading the defense with 10 tackles during a 27-14 win at Carter-Finley Stadium. Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson was the first to wrap his arms around Wilson after the game was won.

“Congratulations, man,” Gibson told Wilson. “It’s been a long time coming. Let’s keep moving forward.”

Wilson sat by his locker after the game as teammate after teammate slapped him on the back or congratulated him on his return.

"He was so happy just now in the locker room. I’m super happy for him," coach Dave Doeren said Saturday. "It was great having him. Seeing his speed in the open field tracking guys down, it’s just different. ... I think the whole locker room is super happy for Payton. He was ear-to-ear smiling downstairs."

Wilson’s return was a uniting moment for a defense that dominated Tech, shut down the running game and forced three turnovers. His addition to a stout linebacking corps that includes Isaiah Moore and Drake Thomas comes a week before the start of conference play, when the No. 12 Wolfpack (3-0) will travel to Death Valley to challenge No. 5 Clemson.

NC State will host UConn on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s not just the linebackers,” Wilson said. “This whole defense, everybody feeds off everybody. We’re just another piece of the puzzle. We’ve been telling people for a long time, if we can stay healthy, it’s going to be scary.”

The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

