Purcell, OK

Disney, OK
Purcell, OK
Oklahoma State
KFOR

An Oklahoma restaurant made New York Times’ best in US list for 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen is among the 50 best restaurants in the country according to the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

That’s All Folks…

Crews on Wednesday began the demolition of Yukon Cinema 5, a move that was greeted with sadness not only in Yukon but throughout parts of Canadian County. The iconic theatre, which remained partially standing Friday morning, was taken down to make way for a parking lot, city officials said. (Photo by Traci Chapman)
YUKON, OK
centraloklahomaweeklies.com

Mathis Brothers begins work on new store

Construction recently started on a new business in Town Center Plaza. Mathis Brothers Furniture is opening a new furniture store in the former JC Penney building, 7127 SE 29th St. It will be the first of the company’s new concept called Mathis Home and will feature many of the products and brands found at their main store in west Oklahoma City.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
NewsBreak
Disney
visitokc.com

OKC ZOO’S ADULT HALLOWEEN EVENT, HAUNT THE ZOO: ALL GROWN UP, IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER

Calling all grown-up campers! Ready for thrills, treats and wilder things? Tickets are on sale now for Oklahoma City’s largest Halloween party for adults 21+. Discover what goes bump in the night at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up! Presented by COOP Ale Works, Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up descends upon the Zoo on Friday, October 28, from 7 to 11 p.m. offering thrill seekers, 21 and older, this exclusive opportunity to celebrate Halloween, if they DARE!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out

Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Homeowners in OKC neighborhood shocked as wildfire spreads nearby

OKLAHOMA CITY — A field in flames got dangerously close to a local neighborhood in Oklahoma City. This was Friday morning near Northwest 122nd Street and Rockwell Avenue. Firefighters say protecting the homes in Canyon Creek was their priority and biggest concern. One neighbor told KOCO she went outside...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

2022 Oklahoma Angels in Adoption Award recipient

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) yesterday congratulated Edmond resident Sarah Tippit for receiving the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute’s “Angels in Adoption” award. “Having experienced the joys of adoption within my own family, I am all the more excited to congratulate Sarah Tippit on being selected as a 2022 Angels in Adoption Honoree. “For four years now, Sarah has been a beacon…
OKLAHOMA STATE

