Hundreds of residents currently without shelter at The Regency apartment in downtown Oklahoma City, forced to evacuate
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
KOCO
Oklahoma businesses unhappy about newest expansion of Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma businesses are unhappy about the newest expansion of Scissortail Park. One nearby business said they are being forced out because their business has slowed, forcing them to sell out. A&A Auto Parts and Salvage is across the street from Scissortail’s newest park. The salvage...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
Oklahoma Daily
OKC Pagan Pride Day hopes to educate Oklahomans, bring community together with festivities, rituals
On September 24th, OKC Pagan Pride Day, a celebration of paganism and non-Christian religions, will be held at Wiley Post Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. "Coven," "labyrinth" and "ritual" seem like unlikely terms to be used in Oklahoma. It appears there...
KFOR
An Oklahoma restaurant made New York Times’ best in US list for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen is among the 50 best restaurants in the country according to the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
yukonprogressnews.com
That’s All Folks…
Crews on Wednesday began the demolition of Yukon Cinema 5, a move that was greeted with sadness not only in Yukon but throughout parts of Canadian County. The iconic theatre, which remained partially standing Friday morning, was taken down to make way for a parking lot, city officials said. (Photo by Traci Chapman)
75 animals to be moved from OK shelters to Oregon
Dozens of abandoned dogs will find new homes with families over a thousand miles away.
Crane crashes into News 9 – Oklahoman building in downtown OKC
A crane toppled and crashed into the corner of the future home of Oklahoma City TV station News 9 Saturday afternoon. The post Crane crashes into News 9 – Oklahoman building in downtown OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
centraloklahomaweeklies.com
Mathis Brothers begins work on new store
Construction recently started on a new business in Town Center Plaza. Mathis Brothers Furniture is opening a new furniture store in the former JC Penney building, 7127 SE 29th St. It will be the first of the company’s new concept called Mathis Home and will feature many of the products and brands found at their main store in west Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns honored at concert featuring Beach Boys and John Stamos
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Injured Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns was honored Saturday during a concert at the Civic Center Music Hall featuring the Beach Boys, actor John Stamos, and Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean. Johns was injured last month when he used his body to shield Sgt....
Photos: Dogs, cats seeking loving homes
Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are searching for loving homes for more than a hundred adoptable animals.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
visitokc.com
OKC ZOO’S ADULT HALLOWEEN EVENT, HAUNT THE ZOO: ALL GROWN UP, IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER
Calling all grown-up campers! Ready for thrills, treats and wilder things? Tickets are on sale now for Oklahoma City’s largest Halloween party for adults 21+. Discover what goes bump in the night at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up! Presented by COOP Ale Works, Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up descends upon the Zoo on Friday, October 28, from 7 to 11 p.m. offering thrill seekers, 21 and older, this exclusive opportunity to celebrate Halloween, if they DARE!
OU now offering financial incentives to get teaching degree
Teacher shortages continue to plaque classrooms across Oklahoma.
publicradiotulsa.org
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
KOCO
Homeowners in OKC neighborhood shocked as wildfire spreads nearby
OKLAHOMA CITY — A field in flames got dangerously close to a local neighborhood in Oklahoma City. This was Friday morning near Northwest 122nd Street and Rockwell Avenue. Firefighters say protecting the homes in Canyon Creek was their priority and biggest concern. One neighbor told KOCO she went outside...
Crews battle grass fire in northwest Oklahoma City
Heavy smoke from a grass fire could be seen in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon.
KTUL
Oklahoma City named the fourth-best city in the United States for tacos
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — If you live in the Oklahoma City metro, you don't have to go far to find some great tacos. A new study from Clever found that Oklahoma City is the fourth-best city in the country for tacos. Clever looked at data from from the U.S....
pdjnews.com
2022 Oklahoma Angels in Adoption Award recipient
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) yesterday congratulated Edmond resident Sarah Tippit for receiving the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute’s “Angels in Adoption” award. “Having experienced the joys of adoption within my own family, I am all the more excited to congratulate Sarah Tippit on being selected as a 2022 Angels in Adoption Honoree. “For four years now, Sarah has been a beacon…
