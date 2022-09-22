ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purcell, OK

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

Down goes No. 6 Oklahoma! Sooners fall in shocking upset

The AP Top 25 Poll is going to look a little different on Sunday afternoon. The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners lost to Big 12 foe Kansas State Saturday night 41-34. In fact, the Wildcats have beaten the Sooners 3 out of the last 4 years. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
City
Lexington, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Lone Grove, OK
City
Bethel, OK
City
Tuttle, OK
City
Purcell, OK
State
Washington State
Purcell, OK
Sports
blackchronicle.com

Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#It Was A Good Day#Oak#Dragons
houmatimes.com

Two Oklahoma men arrested in Houma in connection with Homicide Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection with a Homicide investigation, which occurred in Pottawatomie County, OK. Brian Jesse Locke, 27, of Shawnee, OK, and Namer Marco Holbert, 20, of Shawnee, OK, have been arrested in Terrebonne Parish for outstanding warrants in connection with a Murder in the First-Degree investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
News On 6

Crane Collapse Draws Crowd In Downtown Oklahoma City

A crane accident at Main and Robinson in downtown Oklahoma City has roads shut down for a second day. The 60-ton crane was removing a billboard on the building that's the future home of News 9. The fire department says two people in a smaller crane escaped injury by taking...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
CHOCTAW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
wmmr.com

Bam Bam & Casey Share a Romantic Gondola Ride: Casey’s Big Adventure

As Casey, Jacky Bam Bam and Kyle Mack work their way west, they’re also getting into areas of sheer natural beauty. The drive from Oklahoma City took them through Amarillo, Texas and the guys were able to make a pit stop at the cool and funky art installation, “Cadillac Ranch”. After crossing the Texas Panhandle in the northern part of that state, the guys made it into New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment! Of course, Casey was excited to see the stomping grounds of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, from “Breaking Bad”, but Casey is no stranger to the beautiful wilds of the American West. He’s spent time in the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park and a few other incredible spots in the Southwest.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy