ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Football games to watch in Southwest Florida in Week 5

By Adam Fisher
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2pMm_0i5osNAM00

It's the half way point of the season (more or less), and the teams in Southwest Florida are starting to separate.

There are 17 games in the area in Week 5 and, amazingly, none of them are district contests. But that doesn't mean we won't see a lot of competition, must-win games as we inch closer to the playoffs.

We've got a cross-county, private-school showdown among two teams with big playoff aspirations. We also have two teams from Miami coming to town, and it's always a big deal with Southwest Florida teams get to test themselves against Metro school.

Finally, we have a few teams trying to remain undefeated.
Here are the top matchups in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties for this Friday, Sept. 16, which is Week 5 of the high school football season:

SWFL Game of the Week

Bishop Verot (3-1) at First Baptist (1-2)

This is a shootout between two high-flying offenses, featuring some of the top passers in the area. First Baptist's Ty Keller threw for 2,573 yards last season, but he's rotating with sophomore Ethan Crossan this year. Bishop Verot sophomore Carter Smith already has 974 passing yards this year. The Vikings won 31-19 last year, which was First Baptist's only regular season loss.

Miami-Killian (1-3) at Naples (3-1)

Killian might not have the best record, but it's always a good test when Naples can square up with a Miami school. The Golden Eagles haven't been their typical dominant selves this season. Naples was tied at halftime the past two weeks against Immokalee and Golden Gate, teams the Eagles typically mercy rule. However, Naples still is pounding the ball on the ground, to the tune of 311.3 rushing yards per game.

Charlotte (0-3) at Fort Myers (1-2)

These are the two oldest programs in Southwest Florida, and this rivalry that predates some of the players' grandparents. It's rare that either team has a losing record, much less both of them in the same year. Fort Myers won its last time out, a 28-0 win over Riverdale, but last week's game against Dunbar was rained out. Charlotte has been outscored 112-34 this season, although its opponents have a combined 9-2 record.

Estero (4-0) at Cape Coral (2-1)

Estero can improve on its best start in two decades. The Wildcats haven't been 4-0 since 2000, which also was the last time they were 5-0. Sophomore Malik Allen is having a breakout season with 316 rushing yards and five touchdowns, while Estero's defense hasn't allowed a touchdown this year. Cape Coral running back Damien Miranda has been his team's best offensive player with 198 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Immokalee (2-2) at Barron Collier (3-0)

These teams have been two of the biggest surprises in Southwest Florida. Barron Collier's offense hasn't missed a beat under coach Mark Jackson despite losing it's three best players to transfer. Tommy Mooncotch has stepped in at QB and throw six TDs, while Bryan Daniels has rushed for 415 yards. Under new coach James Delgado, Immokalee has won as many games as the previous two seasons combined. New QB Trannon Villarreal leads the team in rushing and passing.

Miami-LaSalle (2-1) at South Fort Myers (1-2)

South Fort Myers picked up its first win last week, albeit against a struggling East Lee County (0-4). Before that the Wolfpack were outscored 59-7 in two losses. Quarterback Chase Enguita ran for 92 yards and two scores in the win. LaSalle went 10-1 last season and averages more than 300 yards a game this season.

Gulf Coast (3-1) at Golden Gate (1-3)

Gulf Coast is angry after taking its first loss of the season last week. That game was tied 14-14 at halftime before the Sharks' offense stalled in a 27-14 loss to Bishop Verot. Golden Gate played its best half of football last week when it was tied 7-7 against mighty Naples at half time. The Titans have lost three straight, but two of those losses were by one possession.

Gateway (0-3) at Gateway Charter (1-2)

This game probably won't have any playoff implications, but it's a rivalry in the making. Gateway High opened just last year and this is its second football season. Gateway Charter sits just three miles away in eastern Lee County. Gateway Charter won 35-15 last year in what was Gateway High's first ever varsity game.

Cypress Lake (1-3) at Riverdale (2-1)

Cypress Lake needs a win if it wants to repeat last year's playoff appearance. The Panthers have two tough games after this against Dunbar (4-0) and Gulf Coast (3-1). They lost last week, 13-10 to Cape Coral, despite having 1st and goal from the 1-yard line in the final minute. Riverdale rushed for 248 yards in last week's win over Mariner, including 174 from Terry Jackson.

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Central Florida Week 5 Roundup

ORLANDO, FLORIDA– Non-district games proved to be battles last Friday night, and players and coaches will be the first to tell you that it was worth the effort. Week 5 featured some intense matchups that brought out the best in teams. And fans were treated to some terrific high school football. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Scorebook Live

How the SBLive Florida Power 25 fared in Week 5

1 - Chaminade-Madonna beat Gulliver Prep, 28-0 Now before the season, this probably was a game everyone thought would be pretty good. The Raiders are winless and this one wasn’t really even that close. 2 - Miami Central beat No. 17 Dillard, 43-7 On a Saturday night prime time high school football ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estero, FL
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
City
Naples, FL
City
Immokalee, FL
State
Florida State
Collier County, FL
Education
Charlotte County, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Education
City
Cape Coral, FL
County
Collier County, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Education
City
Cypress Lake, FL
Collier County, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Jackson
trazeetravel.com

2 Underrated Destinations in Florida

You know Miami and Fort Lauderdale, St. Augustine and Jacksonville. So, where do you go in Florida when you’re looking for something brand new? Try one of these two underrated neighborhoods in the Sunshine State. You may know their bigger siblings, but these neighborhoods are vacation-worthy destinations all on their own.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Southwest Florida#Titans#Gulf Coast#American Football#First Baptist
NeighborWho

Things to know when moving to Florida

Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WINKNEWS.com

Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley

Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Alissa Rose

The history of the first black millionaire in Florida

As we all know, black wealth-building seems to be a forever trending topic, so today, we will discuss the story of the first black man who became a millionaire. Meet Dana Albert Dorsey, the man who reportedly goes down in history as Florida's first black millionaire in America in the late 1900s.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track

Most of Florida north of Lake Okeechobee, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state, and forecasters warned there is much uncertainty about the storm’s track. Here’s the latest ...
FLORIDA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy