Football games to watch in Southwest Florida in Week 5

It's the half way point of the season (more or less), and the teams in Southwest Florida are starting to separate.

There are 17 games in the area in Week 5 and, amazingly, none of them are district contests. But that doesn't mean we won't see a lot of competition, must-win games as we inch closer to the playoffs.

We've got a cross-county, private-school showdown among two teams with big playoff aspirations. We also have two teams from Miami coming to town, and it's always a big deal with Southwest Florida teams get to test themselves against Metro school.

Finally, we have a few teams trying to remain undefeated.

Here are the top matchups in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties for this Friday, Sept. 16, which is Week 5 of the high school football season:

SWFL Game of the Week

Bishop Verot (3-1) at First Baptist (1-2)

This is a shootout between two high-flying offenses, featuring some of the top passers in the area. First Baptist's Ty Keller threw for 2,573 yards last season, but he's rotating with sophomore Ethan Crossan this year. Bishop Verot sophomore Carter Smith already has 974 passing yards this year. The Vikings won 31-19 last year, which was First Baptist's only regular season loss.

Miami-Killian (1-3) at Naples (3-1)

Killian might not have the best record, but it's always a good test when Naples can square up with a Miami school. The Golden Eagles haven't been their typical dominant selves this season. Naples was tied at halftime the past two weeks against Immokalee and Golden Gate, teams the Eagles typically mercy rule. However, Naples still is pounding the ball on the ground, to the tune of 311.3 rushing yards per game.

Charlotte (0-3) at Fort Myers (1-2)

These are the two oldest programs in Southwest Florida, and this rivalry that predates some of the players' grandparents. It's rare that either team has a losing record, much less both of them in the same year. Fort Myers won its last time out, a 28-0 win over Riverdale, but last week's game against Dunbar was rained out. Charlotte has been outscored 112-34 this season, although its opponents have a combined 9-2 record.

Estero (4-0) at Cape Coral (2-1)

Estero can improve on its best start in two decades. The Wildcats haven't been 4-0 since 2000, which also was the last time they were 5-0. Sophomore Malik Allen is having a breakout season with 316 rushing yards and five touchdowns, while Estero's defense hasn't allowed a touchdown this year. Cape Coral running back Damien Miranda has been his team's best offensive player with 198 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Immokalee (2-2) at Barron Collier (3-0)

These teams have been two of the biggest surprises in Southwest Florida. Barron Collier's offense hasn't missed a beat under coach Mark Jackson despite losing it's three best players to transfer. Tommy Mooncotch has stepped in at QB and throw six TDs, while Bryan Daniels has rushed for 415 yards. Under new coach James Delgado, Immokalee has won as many games as the previous two seasons combined. New QB Trannon Villarreal leads the team in rushing and passing.

Miami-LaSalle (2-1) at South Fort Myers (1-2)

South Fort Myers picked up its first win last week, albeit against a struggling East Lee County (0-4). Before that the Wolfpack were outscored 59-7 in two losses. Quarterback Chase Enguita ran for 92 yards and two scores in the win. LaSalle went 10-1 last season and averages more than 300 yards a game this season.

Gulf Coast (3-1) at Golden Gate (1-3)

Gulf Coast is angry after taking its first loss of the season last week. That game was tied 14-14 at halftime before the Sharks' offense stalled in a 27-14 loss to Bishop Verot. Golden Gate played its best half of football last week when it was tied 7-7 against mighty Naples at half time. The Titans have lost three straight, but two of those losses were by one possession.

Gateway (0-3) at Gateway Charter (1-2)

This game probably won't have any playoff implications, but it's a rivalry in the making. Gateway High opened just last year and this is its second football season. Gateway Charter sits just three miles away in eastern Lee County. Gateway Charter won 35-15 last year in what was Gateway High's first ever varsity game.

Cypress Lake (1-3) at Riverdale (2-1)

Cypress Lake needs a win if it wants to repeat last year's playoff appearance. The Panthers have two tough games after this against Dunbar (4-0) and Gulf Coast (3-1). They lost last week, 13-10 to Cape Coral, despite having 1st and goal from the 1-yard line in the final minute. Riverdale rushed for 248 yards in last week's win over Mariner, including 174 from Terry Jackson.