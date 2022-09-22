These Haverford High Seniors Had Dreams in 1987. How Did It Work Out?

Candice Polsky holds a Philadelphia Inquirer from 35 years ago when she was profiled as a Haverford High School graduating senior Image via Tyger Williams, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Five high-achieving Haverford High School seniors were profiled back in 1987 by the Philadelphia Inquirer as they prepared for their freshman year of college, writes Melanie Burney for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

So how did it all work out?

David Harris is president of Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., the first Black man to hold that position. His high school dream had been to be a broadcast journalist and have a job where he could “just think.”

Jennifer Conahan has been a teacher for 21 years at Wallingford-Swarthmore School District. She had started out considering a career as a doctor or a teacher, but pre-med steered her to teaching.

John H. Doe is a chief scientist with Mind Al Inc. in Seoul, Korea, researching and developing artificial intelligence software for more than a decade.

Candice Polsky is a lawyer, a career she had dreamed of even in high school. She has a Villanova University law degree and is currently the director of state and local tax for Urban Outfitters.

S. Deniz Bucak has been a data analyst since 2004 with the National Board of Medical Examiners in Philadelphia.

In high school, he envisioned a life as a college professor, discovering the grand unified theory in physics.