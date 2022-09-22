Read full article on original website
Related
Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
Apple’s getting a pass with the iPhone 14 problems, and it doesn’t make sense
Apple's launch of the iPhone 14 lineup might just be the company's worst since the iPhone 4. And we're wondering why it feels like Apple's getting a pass where others wouldn't.
iPhone 14 Pro Max review
The new iPhone 14 Pro Max is everything most people will need from their top-tier Apple phone. It looks expensive, has a defining visual feature – that Dynamic Island, and everything from the screen to the camera, its interface, battery life, and performance all do a great job. The phone does have some quirks; not everyone will love Apple's take on the always-on display and we're not sure why the Lightning connector is back, but it's still an excellent package – albeit an expensive one.
CNET
How to Take iOS 16's Most Annoying Features Off Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest iPhone software update from Apple, has been out for a week now, and users are starting to figure out their most and least favorite new features. Unsending or editing text messages? Thumbs up. Easily removing people or objects from photos? Sure thing. But iPhone users are much less certain about the new search button on the home screen, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carriers Offering $800 Credits On iPhone 14 Upgrades — But Apple Analyst Says There's A Catch
Apple Inc. AAPL recently released its latest iPhone 14 models and Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan said Wednesday that carrier promotions are making the devices more affordable than shoppers may expect in the inflationary environment. Trade-Ins Bullish For Apple: Mohan said major carriers are bundling iPhone financing with telecom...
PC Magazine
Take 79% Off This Refurbished 13.3-Inch MacBook Air
Whether you're working from home, back at the office, or juggling a hybrid schedule, this $250 refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 128GB can help get the job done. The refurbished computers on offer come with some light scuffing on the bevel, or a few scratches and dents on the case, but have otherwise passed rigorous hardware and software checks, ensuring the 2015 MacBook Air units work like they just came out of the box.
Apple making BIG change to your iPhone after fans moaned about new feature
APPLE is tweaking the iPhone's new battery symbol with a slightly slicker design. It follows Apple fan complaints over the fact that the battery icon didn't deplete as it drained. The new icon – introduced this month with iOS 16 – finally added a number to represent battery percentage....
How to start your own podcast
Everyone, they say, has a story to tell, and increasingly those stories are being told directly into the ears of podcast listeners – which, according to Ofcom, was about 25% of the adult population in the UK in 2021. If you have something to say, podcasting provides an easy, accessible and low-cost way to say it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch SE 2 is making me think twice about the Watch Series 8
It’s easy to dismiss the Apple Watch SE 2 as the “lesser” Apple Watch, purchased only by those watching the bottom line. The Apple Watch Series 8 (or even the Apple Watch Ultra) is the one to buy, right? Sorry, but this is completely the wrong way to look at it.
Here's What We Learned From The Latest Google Pixel Tablet Leak
After years of neglect, 2021 saw Google take several steps to make life better for Android tablet enthusiasts. Things began with the announcement of Android 12L in October 2021 — a special Android version designed to address the needs of products with unconventional display formats. Among the devices that would eventually run Android 12L include tablets, foldable smartphones, and large screened devices running the smartphone operating system. Following multiple beta releases — in March 2022 — Google began rolling out the stable version of Android 12L (called Android 12.1 in the final version) for large screened devices.
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Day 2: Everything you need to know
Prime Day used to be a once-a-year shopping extravaganza, but speculation is growing around an Amazon Prime Day 2 (opens in new tab) coming later this year - potentially named the "Prime Early Access Sale." Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just...
Cult of Mac
Grab a 3-in-1 cable to power your Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone
Carrying a separate Apple Watch charger proves annoying when you travel. Save space in your bag or on your nightstand with this three-in-one Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone charging cable. It comes with two Lightning tips and one Apple Watch charging puck. Connect it to a power source, and it...
Cult of Mac
Update your iPhone ASAP to fix iOS 16’s worst bugs
Apple introduced iOS 16.0.2 on Thursday. The update takes care of problems that have made headlines, and irritated iPhone users, since the original debuted in early September. The new version is available to be downloaded and installed now. iOS 16.0.2 squashes some big bugs. iOS 16 debuted September 12 bringing...
CNET
Apple Watch Settings You Can Change to Make It Work Even Better
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Changing a few settings on your Apple Watch can make your watch even faster to use while personalizing it for how you want to use it. For example, you can choose how you'd prefer to activate Siri, make your apps appear in a list view rather than a grid and set Portrait Mode photos from your iPhone as your watch background.
Apple Insider
How to fix iOS update battery drain & slow Spotlight searches
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Reports of problems with battery charge or slowness with iOS updates or new iPhones happen every year. Here's what you can do about it.
Google Pixel 7 Series Price Leaks, And For Once, It's A Good Surprise
Google has scheduled a hardware launch event for October 7 during which the company will officially reveal the Pixel 7 series smartphones and the highly anticipated Pixel Watch. But it appears that Google won't have any surprises left in its kitty by then, thanks in no part to leaks. The latest one spills the beans on the alleged asking price of the Pixel 7 and its Pro variant. Citing a reliable source, Android Police's Artem Russakovskii shared images revealing the pricing and shades on the table for the models on Twitter. Starting with the color options, the Pixel 7 is said to arrive in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass — or, to translate them in simpler terms, in white, black, and neon green, respectively.
imore.com
The best AirPods Pro 2 prices and deals
The AirPods Pro 2 release date is finally here, and we’ve found all the best places to buy them. Here you’ll find everything you need to know about getting a hold of the latest AirPods - Price, availability, and deals. We’ve gathered together all the best retailers that...
New M2 Mac And iPad Pro Models May Not Get An October Event
Apple is expected to introduce updated Macs and iPad Pro models sporting the M2 chip next month, but it may skip the October event entirely.
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 Pro review: Dynamic Island and massive camera sensor offer something new
Out of the box, the new iPhone 14 Pro looks almost identical to its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro, with its frosted glass back, shiny steel band and triple-lens rear camera. But switch it on, and you immediately see an obvious difference — the new Dynamic Island, a fun, interactive UI element that alone is almost worth the upgrade. But what cinches it is the new 48MP camera sensor, which takes absolutely fantastic pictures.
9to5Mac
Apple reminds customers about unlimited AppleCare+ repairs for accidental damage
Earlier this month, Apple quietly introduced some changes to the AppleCare+ plan, which extends the warranty on Apple products and also adds coverage for accidental damage. While previously AppleCare+ offered service for two accidental damages per year, Apple now says that repairs are “unlimited.”. On Friday, the company began...
SlashGear
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 4