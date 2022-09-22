Google has scheduled a hardware launch event for October 7 during which the company will officially reveal the Pixel 7 series smartphones and the highly anticipated Pixel Watch. But it appears that Google won't have any surprises left in its kitty by then, thanks in no part to leaks. The latest one spills the beans on the alleged asking price of the Pixel 7 and its Pro variant. Citing a reliable source, Android Police's Artem Russakovskii shared images revealing the pricing and shades on the table for the models on Twitter. Starting with the color options, the Pixel 7 is said to arrive in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass — or, to translate them in simpler terms, in white, black, and neon green, respectively.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO