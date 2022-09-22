ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon State faces huge opportunity against No. 7 USC. Can the Beavers upset the Trojans?

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
Now is the time for Oregon State to make a huge statement about the direction of the program.

The Beavers host No. 7 USC on Saturday, and the Trojans look like they are well on their way to being a power like they were under Pete Carroll in the 2000s when they won national titles in 2003 and 2004.

“Excited to get back into Reser Stadium. Students, we’re counting on them,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “(The Trojans) are talented, explosive on offense. We know that we have a huge challenge coming in.”

But Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014 and hoping to take a big step forward this season after going 7-6 last year.

Saturday’s matchup will be between the two top scoring teams in the Pac-12 — USC (50.67) and Oregon State (45.67).

The Beavers have scored 18 offensive touchdowns, which is tied for first in the conference with Washington State.

Deshaun Fenwick and Jack Colletto each have scored three rushing touchdowns, which lead the Beavers. Fenwick has a team-high 204 rushing yards.

Anthony Gould, a West Salem graduate, leads Oregon State with 188 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan has completed 62% of his passes for 746 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

USC has turned things around this season under first-year head coach Lincoln Riley, who left Oklahoma for the Trojans.

Quarterback Caleb Williams, who transferred from Oklahoma to USC, has completed 74% of passes for 874 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions.

Travis Dye, who transferred to USC from Oregon, leads the Trojans with 227 rushing yards. Austin Jones has 196 rushing yards and a team-high three rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Addison leads USC with 295 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

USC’s offense will put a ton of pressure on Oregon State’s defense, which ranks eighth in the Pac-12, allowing 357 yards per game. They are second in the conference with eight forced turnovers.

“This is the best offense we faced so far,” Smith said. “We’re playing at home, and we’re going to need that crowd to make it harder on that offense.”

USC has forced a conference-best 10 turnovers. The Trojans’ defense ranks 11th in the Pac-12, allowing 380 yards per game.

The Beavers beat USC 45-27 last season at the Los Angeles Coliseum, but this clearly is a different Trojan team.

Consistency on offense will be key for the Beavers to keep the game within reach, and they’ll need to win the turnover battle to get the upset victory.

If they get the upset, Oregon State will have the nation’s attention.

About the game

Who: Oregon State vs. USC

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Reser Stadium, Corvallis

Records: Oregon State (3-0); USC (3-0)

Line: USC by 6.5

TV: Pac-12 Network

Prediction: USC 38, Oregon State 35

