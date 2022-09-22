Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING Winds and waves continue to diminish across southern Lake Michigan early this morning. Therefore, the Beach Hazards Statement will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 17:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Franklin; Moore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Moore and southwestern Franklin Counties through 600 PM CDT At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lynchburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea to dime size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winchester, Huntland, Tims Ford Lake, Lexie Crossroads, Beans Creek, Harmony, Hurdlow, Lois, Maxwell and Marble Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast, Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 15:55:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-26 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast; Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast; Northeastern Brooks Range ..Snow Over Eastern North Slope Monday Night Through Tuesday Night Between 2 and 4 inches of snow accumulation is possible between Monday night and Tuesday night from the Dalton Highway east. The heaviest amounts are expected east of the Dalton Highway.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Charleston by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Charleston HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves up to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Charleston County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Knox, NW Blount, North Sevier by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 17:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-25 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Knox; NW Blount; North Sevier; Sevier Smoky Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Knox, northeastern Blount, southwestern Jefferson and Sevier Counties through 730 PM EDT At 645 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Knoxville, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Sevierville, Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Strawberry Plains, Pittman Center, Bird Crossing, Fairgarden, Kimberlin Heights and McMahan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Accomack by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 18:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-25 19:08:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Accomack THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL ACCOMACK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Door, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-25 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Door; Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms producing gusty winds and small hail early this evening Radar continued to indicate scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms north of a Medford to Antigo to Marinette line early this evening. The most concentrated area of showers and storms extended from near Merrill to Rhinelander, then east towards Crandon and to near Marinette. The showers and storms were moving to the southeast around 40 mph. Some of the stronger showers and storms will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 45 mph and small hail.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marathon, Outagamie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-25 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Kewaunee; Manitowoc; Marathon; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms producing gusty winds and small hail early this evening Radar continued to indicate scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms south of a Marshfield to Stevens Point to Green Bay to Algoma line. The most concentrated area of showers and storms were from Marshfield to Wisconsin Rapids east to near Waupaca, then extended southeast into southwest Manitowoc County. The showers and storms were moving to the southeast around 40 mph. Some of the stronger showers and storms will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 45 mph and small hail.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-25 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR OZAUKEE...EASTERN WASHINGTON AND EASTERN SHEBOYGAN COUNTIES At 601 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Sheboygan to 7 miles southeast of Belgium to near Cedarburg, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, West Bend, Mequon, Brown Deer, Grafton, Cedarburg, Port Washington, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Jackson, Slinger, Saukville, Bayside, Thiensville, Howards Grove, Germantown, Oostburg, Belgium, Fredonia and Kohler. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 19:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain of up to 2 inches across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale and Camp Creek. This includes the following streams and drainages Verde River, Galloway Wash, Blue Wash, Indian Spring Wash and Camp Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-25 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Erie FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EDT MONDAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Chautauqua, Northern Erie and Southern Erie. * WHEN...From 4 AM EDT Monday through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy lake effect rain late tonight through late Tuesday night may result in flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible where lake effect rain is most persistent. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Starr, Zapata by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-25 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Starr; Zapata FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Starr and Zapata. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 639 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Roma, Falcon Heights, Salineno, Falcon State Park, Falcon Dam, New Falcon, Roma High School, Roma Creek, Fronton, Roma Public Library, Barrera Elementary School, Roma City Hall, Roma City Police Department, Roma Park and Rio Grande City-- roma. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EDT MONDAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Chautauqua, Northern Erie and Southern Erie. * WHEN...From 4 AM EDT Monday through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy lake effect rain late tonight through late Tuesday night may result in flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible where lake effect rain is most persistent. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dakota; Dixon RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA...NORTHWESTERN IOWA AND FAR NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA Winds are decreasing across the area, reducing critical fire weather conditions.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-25 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COLUMBIA COUNTY At 709 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Catawissa, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Slabtown and Numidia around 710 PM EDT. Mainville around 720 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Espy and Bloomsburg University. Those attending the Bloomsburg Fair are in the path of this storm. SEEK SHELTER NOW! For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Danville and Berwick-Lime Ridge exits, specifically between mile markers 231 and 233, and near mile marker 236. This includes Route 11 from west of Bloomsburg to Bloomsburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. * AFFECTED AREA...In northern California...the northeastern portions of Fire Weather Zone 284, and most of Fire Weather Zone 285, including the Barnes Fire. In Oregon...Fire Weather Zone 624 south and east of a line from Hoyt Creek to Klamath Falls. * WIND...South to southwest 10 to 20 mph with highest gusts of 30 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent. * DETAILEDURL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
