2022 general election: Incumbent Marion County commissioners face challengers in November

Two incumbent Marion County commissioners are running against inexperienced and largely unknown Democrats for another four-year term in the Nov. 8 general election.

Republican Kevin Cameron is facing state employee Andrew Dennis to stay in the position he’s held since 2014 in one race. Republican Colm Willis, trying to win a second term, is facing retired forester Mark Wigg for the second of the three $104,000 per year positions.

None of the candidates had opposition in the May primary.

The third county commissioner, Republican Danielle Bethell, is in the second of her four-year term.

County commissioners decide budgets − including millions of federal dollars in recent years due to influxes of money for wildfire recovery and the COVID-19 pandemic − contracts and land use issues, and much of their work involves unincorporated parts of the county.

There are 20 incorporated cities, including the state capital of Salem, in Marion County, which had a population of 345,920 as of the 2020 census. The county has 1,624 full-time employees and a $627 million budget for the current fiscal year.

Kevin Cameron vs. Andrew Dennis

Cameron has been a Marion County commissioner since being appointed in 2014. He won elections in 2014 and 2018. Previous to that, he was a state representative from 2005 to 2014.

Dennis, 32, is running for public office for the first time.

Cameron is 66 years old, “and four months ago I got my first social security check,” he said. “I’d be 70 at the end of the term. But I worked out this morning.”

A restauranteur for most of his adult life, he said he plans to sell off his remaining interest in his one remaining business in that industry by the end of the year and hasn’t been involved in the day-to-day operations of those businesses in years.

Cameron has a home in Detroit – he is on the city’s planning commission – and was one of the residents forced to flee in the Labor Day wildfires of 2020. He had it remodeled due to damage from the fires and splits his time between there and a Salem home.

Cameron said he hasn’t seen Dennis at commission meetings and doesn't know anything about him.

Dennis, who lives in Salem, said he has attended commission meetings “via Zoom plenty of times. I’m surprised he doesn’t know me because I actually went to his church, Morning Star . He knows my grandfather.

“I’ve certainly met him. I’m surprised he doesn’t remember me," Dennis said. "It could be that my name previously was Jacobson because I took my husband’s married name.”

Dennis grew up in Salem and graduated from North Salem High School. After living in Colorado, he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics for Portland State and said he is finishing his master’s in public policy from Oregon State.

After working in real estate and the mortgage industry, Dennis started working for the Oregon Employment Department in 2017.

He was promoted to management just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020 and tasked with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. In his role, he did everything from sorting paper copies of applications for unemployment to guiding applicants through the program on webinars.

Dennis said his work in that program was part of what inspired him to become a politician. Oregon was allocated $85 million in 2009 from the federal government to modernize its unemployment system , but it hadn't done the job before the pandemic hit.

“It was in the midst of a system that should have, for all intents and purposes for all of us as Oregonians, been updated,” Dennis said. “It should have been there because our tax dollars were there. For me that was kind of the like 'Woah, there’s not transparency here, there’s not accountability there.'”

For the past year he’s been working for Oregon Housing and Community Services on its homeowner assistance fund program. That means he’s now worked on two major pandemic-era assistance programs.

“My biggest fear, not only with Marion County or with the state, is there is going to be another one of those situations,” Dennis said.

Cameron said his experience in elected offices and his community involvement distinguish him as a candidate.

"I have the ability to bring people together and find resources and make things happen for the people of Marion County,” Cameron said. "The prime example is the wildfire committee, (former State Rep.) Brian Clem, my relationship with him. Even (State Rep.) Paul Evans, who has taken over. That whole relationship stuff of how you can go over there and talk to people and bring resources to people of Marion County.”

Cameron said his priorities if reelected include completing the Donald Aurora Interchange , securing funding for public safety and mental health and addiction and continuing the recovery from the 2020 wildfires.

Dennis said his priorities as commissioner would be supporting school bonds, infrastructure improvements, improving access to affordable housing and addressing the county’s role in Covanta Marion , the garbage incinerator in Brooks, by not taking renewable energy credits for the waste it burns.

Through Sept. 19, Cameron’s campaign has raised $10,200 this year and spent $8,278. It has a balance of $15,195. Dennis’ campaign had reported $680 in contributions and spent $42.50. It has a cash balance of $637.

Colm Willis vs. Mark Wigg

Willis, who lives in Stayton, has been a county commissioner since being elected in 2018. He previously worked as an attorney and formerly was the political director for Oregon Right to Life.

He said his priority in a second term is for the county to help wildfire survivors rebuild their homes, something he's helped procure millions of dollars for so far from federal and state government.

“We have 55% of the homes that burned have gotten building permits, 69% have septic permits,” Willis said. “So we’ve made good progress, but we’re not done. We still have people who need help rebuilding, and I want to make sure that gets done.”

He said that he wants to see the economy in the county completely recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the wildfires. Willis, 36, also said he wants to stop unregulated homeless camping in cities in the county.

“That’s something the county can help with,” Willis said. “One of the things we’ve done is we voted to expand our jail, to add 50 beds to our jail, that’s something I’ve been working on for four years, actually." He said he believes added jail capacity is part of the solution to homelessness.

“We’ve also given $3 million to the Salem Homeless Navigation Center . So working with the city and getting that right,” Willis said.

Wigg, who lives in Salem, said the county needs to do more to help Salem with its homeless issues. He said he favors managed campgrounds for homeless.

“They say that’s Salem’s problem,” Wigg said. “There is that lack of cooperation with the cities because Salem’s progressive, so we’re not going to help them. It’s also mental health and addiction. Those are county issues.”

Wigg said he was elected to the City Council of Ukiah in eastern Oregon but moved before serving on it and has not held public office.

Wigg worked for the Forest Service after graduating from Montana and moved to Oregon to work at Umatilla National Forest.

He moved to Salem in the 1980s and worked for the Oregon Department of Transportation and the state’s department of forestry as well as private industry such as for David Evans and Associates, an engineering and planning firm.

Wigg, 70, said he has been retired for five years.

“I just love retirement, but I’m going, I see people on the street all the time that are in desperate mental health situations, and half of them are women, and no, we've got to do better,” he said.

Willis pointed to how the county expanded funding for law enforcement during his first term without cutting funding for other services. He voted to approve the county's current budget , which included a $10 million increase for work being done to the county jail.

“I’m running for another term because I love this community,” Willis said. “I love serving my friends and neighbors and I get real satisfaction from seeing the work that I and my fellow commissioners do improve the lives of our neighbors and friends. That’s the only reason to be in public service. It’s a passion of mine.”

Willis’ campaign has raised $56,217 this year and spent $36,238. It has a balance of $98,630 as he had a balance from previous election fundraising.Wigg’s campaign has raised $14,132 and spent $9,089 and has a balance of $5,089.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

