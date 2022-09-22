ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Wanted: 27 Oregon governors' portraits

By Claire Withycombe, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

They might be lurking in homes, schools, universities, museums or government buildings.

Who? Long-lost portraits of former Oregon governors.

Many official portraits line the halls of the Oregon Capitol, but 27 governors are unaccounted for.

And the Oregon State Capitol Foundation has just launched a project to find them .

Many portraits likely burned in the 1935 fire that destroyed the Capitol, but some survived, Joan Plank, a member of the Oregon State Capitol Foundation board, said in a statement.

Last November, I wrote about my search for a portrait of my great-great-grandfather , James Withycombe, who governed the state from 1915 to 1919.

I recalled a painting hanging in my grandmother's house in Hillsboro, and learned that the painting was made while he was still in office, but don't know whether it hung in the Capitol at any point.

The foundation said the discovery of the Withycombe portrait "gives us hope that other artwork depicting Oregon’s former governors may still exist."

The foundation just wants to know where the portraits are, and doesn't want to reclaim the portraits. The location of any portraits found in private homes will be kept private.

"With each portrait we locate, we learn interesting background stories about the governor or portrait itself," said Bruce Bishop, another member of the board. "It’s a great way to learn more about Oregon history."

If you have any information about a potential portrait, you can contact the Oregon State Capitol Foundation at oscf@oregoncapitolfoundation.org or 503-363-1859.

You can read more about the project at oregoncapitolfoundation.org/project/governors-portraits/#MissingPortraits .

Here are a list of governors — and their years in office — that the foundation is trying to track down:

  1. George Abernethy, July 14, 1845 – March 3, 1849.
  2. Frank W. Benson, March 1, 1909 – June 17, 1910.
  3. Jay Bowerman, June 17, 1910 – Jan. 11, 1911.
  4. Stephen Fowler Chadwick, Feb. 1, 1877 – Sept. 11, 1878.
  5. George Earl Stephen Chamberlain, Jan. 15, 1903 – March 1, 1909.
  6. George L. Curry, Aug. 1, 1854 – Mar. 3, 1859, and May 19, 1853, to Dec. 2, 1853 (Acting).
  7. John P. Gaines, Aug. 18, 1850 – May 16, 1853.
  8. Addison C. Gibbs, Sept. 10, 1862 – Sept. 12, 1866.
  9. Lafayette Grover, Sept. 14, 1870 – Feb. 1, 1877.
  10. John Hubert Hall, Oct. 30, 1947 – Jan. 10, 1949.
  11. Robert Denison Holmes, Jan. 14, 1957 – Jan. 12, 1959.
  12. Joseph Lane, Mar. 3, 1849 – June 18, 1850, and May 16, 1853, to May 19, 1853 (Acting).
  13. James Douglas McKay, Jan. 10, 1949 – Dec. 27, 1952.
  14. Zenas Ferry Moody, Sept. 13, 1882 – Jan. 12, 1887.
  15. Albin Walter Norblad, Dec. 21, 1929 – Jan. 12, 1931.
  16. Ben Olcott, March 3, 1919 – Jan. 8, 1923.
  17. Paul Linton Patterson, Dec. 27, 1952 – Feb. 1, 1956.
  18. Isaac Lee Patterson, Jan. 10, 1927 – Dec. 21, 1929.
  19. Sylvester Pennoyer, Jan. 12, 1887 – Jan. 14, 1895.
  20. Walter Marcus Pierce, Jan. 8, 1923 – Jan. 10, 1927.
  21. Kintzing Pritchette, June 18, 1850 – Aug. 18, 1850.
  22. Elmo Everett Smith, Feb. 1, 1956 – Jan. 14, 1957.
  23. Earl Wilcox Snell, Jan. 11, 1943 – Oct. 30, 1947.
  24. Charles Arthur Sprague, Jan. 9, 1939 – Jan. 11, 1943.
  25. William Wallace Thayer, Sept. 11, 1878 – Sept. 13, 1882.
  26. John Whiteaker, March 3, 1859 – Sept. 10, 1862.
  27. George Lemuel Woods, Sept. 12, 1866 – Sept. 14, 1870.

Reporter Claire Withycombe covers state government for the Statesman Journal. You can reach her at 503-910-3821 or cwithycombe@statesmanjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Wanted: 27 Oregon governors' portraits

Statesman Journal

