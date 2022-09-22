ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Week 3 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game

By Dustin Schutte
 3 days ago
No lead is safe in the NFL — well, at least in Week 2. We witnessed several comeback victories last Sunday, providing us with plenty of entertainment early in the season.

The Arizona Cardinals overcame a 20-0 halftime deficit and defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in thrilling fashion in overtime. Tua Tagovailoa threw a franchise-tying record six touchdown passes to lead the Miami Dolphins to a 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens, despite trailing 35-14 after three quarters.

Not enough? How about the veteran Joe Flacco igniting a late run and leading the New York Jets to a win after trailing the Cleveland Browns 30-17 with less than two minutes to play.

Will Week 3 provide some of the same dramatic finishes? We hope so! We also hope DirecTV has figured out its issues with NFL Sunday Ticket, which went haywire last Sunday.

We’ve got the rundown of every game — and how to watch — in Week 3 (all times CT):

Thursday, Sept. 22 — Thursday Night Football

A rivalry gets renewed during Week 3’s edition of Thursday Night Football. It’s also a battle of unproven quarterbacks, with Jacoby Brissett filling in for the suspended Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky taking over the Steelers offense. Both teams suffered heartbreaking losses in Week 2 and are hoping to rebound with a division win.

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) vs. Cleveland Browns (1-1)

  • Location: FirstEnergy Stadium
  • Kickoff:7:15 PM CT
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Browns -4.5

Sunday, Sept. 25 — Noon Kickoffs

The premier game of the noon slot comes from Miami, where we’ll find out if the Dolphins are contenders or pretenders pretty darn quick. They’ll face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, who are off to an incredible 2-0 start. Eyes will also be on the Cincinnati Bengals, who have started the 2022 campaign 0-2 after a trip to the Super Bowl last season.

Houston Texans (0-1-1) vs. Chicago Bears (1-1)

  • Location: FirstEnergy Stadium
  • TV: CBS
  • Browns -6

Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) vs. Tennessee Titans (0-2)

  • Location: Nissan Stadium
  • TV: FOX
  • Raiders -2.5

Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) vs. Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1)

  • Location: Lucas Oil Stadium
  • TV: CBS
  • Chiefs -6.5

Buffalo Bills (2-0) vs. Miami Dolphins (2-0)

  • Location: Hard Rock Stadium
  • TV: CBS
  • Bills -5.5

Detroit Lions (1-1) vs. Minnesota Vikings (1-1)

  • Location: U.S. Bank Stadium
  • TV: FOX
  • Vikings -6

Baltimore Ravens (1-1) vs. New England Patriots (1-1)

  • Location: Gillette Stadium
  • TV: FOX
  • Ravens -3

Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) vs. New York Jets (1-1)

  • Location: MetLife Stadium
  • TV: CBS
  • Bengals -4.5

Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) vs. Washington Commanders (1-1)

  • Location: FedEx Field
  • TV: FOX
  • Eagles -6.5

New Orleans Saints (1-1) vs. Carolina Panthers (0-2)

  • Location: Bank of America Stadium
  • TV: FOX
  • Saints -3

Sunday, Sept. 25 — 3 PM Kickoffs

Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady highlights the late afternoon kickoff slate for the NFL in Week 4. Green Bay bounced back with a win over Chicago on Sunday night football following a Week 1 loss to Minnesota. Tampa Bay is 2-0 and fresh off an emotional victory vs. New Orleans last Sunday. Also keep your eyes on the Rams-Cardinals matchup, which should provide plenty of fireworks, as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)

  • Location: SoFi Stadium
  • Kickoff: 3:05 PM CT
  • TV: CBS
  • Chargers -7

Los Angeles Rams (1-1) vs. Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

  • Location: State Farm Stadium
  • Kickoff: 3:25 PM CT
  • TV: FOX
  • Rams -3.5

Atlanta Falcons (0-2) vs. Seattle Seahawks (1-1)

  • Location: Lumen Field
  • Kickoff: 3:25 PM CT
  • TV: FOX
  • Seahawks -2

Green Bay Packers (1-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

  • Location: Raymond James Stadium
  • Kickoff: 3:25 PM CT
  • TV: FOX
  • Buccaneers -2

Sunday, Sept. 25 — Sunday Night Football

Jimmy Garoppolo returns under center for the 49ers after Trey Lance sustained a season-ending injury last week. He’ll face off against new Broncos gunslinger Russell Wilson, who hasn’t exactly received a warm welcome in Denver after a bit of a rocky start to the year.

San Francisco 49ers (1-1) vs. Denver Broncos (1-1)

  • Location: Empower Field at Mile High
  • Kickoff: 7:20 PM CT
  • TV: NBC
  • 49ers -1.5

Monday, Sept. 26 — Monday Night Football

Two games, two wins for first-year head coach Brian Daboll. The Giants defeated Tennessee and Carolina in the first two weeks but the challenge gets tougher this week against the Cowboys. Monday’s primetime affair will mark the first NFC East game for both teams in 2022.

Dallas Cowboys (1-1) vs. New York Giants (2-0)

  • Location: MetLife Stadium
  • Kickoff: 7:15 PM CT
  • TV: ABC/ESPN
  • Giants -2.5

