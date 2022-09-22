Score this factory-refurbished flip toaster oven for $40 off

We live in the era of instant pots, air fryers, pressure cookers, and a buffet of other cooking tools that promise to help you prepare scrumptious meals in a jiffy. And while it’s tempting to give in to all the marketing and buy these fancy culinary machines, you only have so much kitchen counter space and food to cook. If you want to get down to the basics and only pick tools that you’ll actually use, versatility is welcomed, so it’s still best to invest in appliances that can do more than one thing.

Take the Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster, for instance. This toaster oven is designed for both baking and broiling, allowing you to quickly cook snacks and meals and toast bread and bagels in one compact appliance. Thanks to its flip function, you can flip it up for toaster mode and flip it down to unlock oven mode. Between September 17th and 30th, you can take home a factory refurbished on sale — no special coupon needed.

This 1500-watt tool features rapid oven technology, making it 35 percent faster than a traditional full-size oven. It delivers 400F heat with no pre-heating required, so you can prepare your meals quicker than usual. It also features wider slots than a traditional slot toaster, so thicker, artisan-style bread and bagels can easily be turned into that crispy, brown goodness you love. With a premium touchscreen display, you can quickly select toast, bagel, and defrost functions in the toaster position or bake, broil, and reheat functions in the oven position.

While this particular unit is factory refurbished, it doesn’t mean that it’s dysfunctional. The item has been professionally restored to be in perfect working order by a manufacturer-approved vendor. It may show minor signs of use, but it’s been guaranteed to meet original specifications to work like new.

Usually retailing for $119, you can snap up a factory-refurbished Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster Oven on sale for $80 — no coupon required.

