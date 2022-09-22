ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Score this factory-refurbished flip toaster oven for $40 off

By StackCommerce
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WJQZ_0i5orHuD00

We live in the era of instant pots, air fryers, pressure cookers, and a buffet of other cooking tools that promise to help you prepare scrumptious meals in a jiffy. And while it’s tempting to give in to all the marketing and buy these fancy culinary machines, you only have so much kitchen counter space and food to cook. If you want to get down to the basics and only pick tools that you’ll actually use, versatility is welcomed, so it’s still best to invest in appliances that can do more than one thing.

Take the Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster, for instance. This toaster oven is designed for both baking and broiling, allowing you to quickly cook snacks and meals and toast bread and bagels in one compact appliance. Thanks to its flip function, you can flip it up for toaster mode and flip it down to unlock oven mode. Between September 17th and 30th, you can take home a factory refurbished on sale — no special coupon needed.

Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster Oven , $80, original price: $119
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463wwW_0i5orHuD00
New York Post Store
Buy Now

This 1500-watt tool features rapid oven technology, making it 35 percent faster than a traditional full-size oven. It delivers 400F heat with no pre-heating required, so you can prepare your meals quicker than usual. It also features wider slots than a traditional slot toaster, so thicker, artisan-style bread and bagels can easily be turned into that crispy, brown goodness you love. With a premium touchscreen display, you can quickly select toast, bagel, and defrost functions in the toaster position or bake, broil, and reheat functions in the oven position.

While this particular unit is factory refurbished, it doesn’t mean that it’s dysfunctional. The item has been professionally restored to be in perfect working order by a manufacturer-approved vendor. It may show minor signs of use, but it’s been guaranteed to meet original specifications to work like new.

Usually retailing for $119, you can snap up a factory-refurbished Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster Oven on sale for $80 — no coupon required.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toaster#Oven#Appliance#Cooking#New York Post Store
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy