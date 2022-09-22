Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for burglary suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help finding Omar Martin Cabrera Jr., wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on “two counts of Burglary of a Habitation.”

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Cabrera was described as a 23-year-old man standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Cabrera’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. A person who gives a tip that leads to his arrest, according to officials, could earn a reward of $300.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.

Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.

Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.