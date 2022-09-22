ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for burglary suspect

By Cat Keenan
 3 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help finding Omar Martin Cabrera Jr., wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on “two counts of Burglary of a Habitation.”

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Cabrera was described as a 23-year-old man standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Cabrera’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. A person who gives a tip that leads to his arrest, according to officials, could earn a reward of $300.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Monday, Sept. 26, Xcel Energy will cut power to the intersection of 45th Avenue at I-27. Stop signs will be in place in all directions along with flaggers for traffic control until service is restored. Drivers should expect delays and should find alternate routes between 10 and 11 a.m.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, 87 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 87 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Friday, there are 1,204 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 10 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

