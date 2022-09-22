Read full article on original website
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
WOWT
Student taken to ER after Omaha high school fight
After just over a year on the road, Omaha's only protected bike lane will soon be removed. Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation. A Nebraska congressman is trying to find out if some cell towers in the state could be a national security risk. OPS battles learning loss...
KETV.com
Demolition for Omaha's downtown library could cost nearly $400,000 more than initially approved
OMAHA, Neb. — Demolition for Omaha's downtown library could cost nearly $400,000 more than initially approved by the city council, and more than three companies initially proposed to spend on the project. The city of Omaha is requesting an additional $392,897.20 for work to be done by Cox Contracting...
Updated: Missing Council Bluffs Child Located
(Council Bluffs) The missing eleven-year-old Council Bluffs child Jameson Borden has been located. Council Bluffs Police are searching for 11-year-old Jameson Borden of Council Bluffs. The child left his residence at 136 East Graham Avenue in an unknown direction when his parents left to go to the store. Authorities say...
WOWT
Omaha parents frustrated over learning about high school fight from social media
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frustrated parents reach out to 6 News On Your Side over a fight at school. They get letters from the principal all the time when something happens. The disturbing video of a fight inside Central High School has been circulating on social media for a week now. Parents want to know why the school never told them about it.
WOWT
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
Advocates react to Mayor's decision to end Midtown to Market bike program
The decision to end the pilot project, without any further input from Bike Walk Nebraska, has been jarring for supporters of the project.
KETV.com
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declines to sign two resolutions passed by city council Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Thursday rejected the request to extend the bikeway pilot in the urban core. Stothert said the 18-month pilot has provided the necessary data to now evaluate and decide where a permanently protected bike lane will go. The bikeway pilot ends Sept....
Midlands Business Journal
Hub for Innovation: Sarpy County Builds with Future in Mind
What makes a county thrive? Housing that individuals of all budgets can afford. Strong infrastructure. Access to quality health care. An array of amenities that support a robust quality of life. Sarpy County is kicking those priorities into high gear with livable, multi-faceted work-play areas — now and well into the future.
iheart.com
I-80 ramp to Highway 370 in Sarpy County to close on Saturday night
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The eastbound I-80 ramp to Highway 370 will close temporarily this weekend. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the ramp will close from 9:00 Saturday night until 6:00 Sunday morning. The NDOT says the closure is necessary for pavement joint and crack sealing.
1011now.com
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
York News-Times
Nebraska lawmakers hear over 70 proposals for $335 million recovery act
Roughly 200 people filled an Omaha conference center Thursday to take in and pitch ideas for $335 million worth of recovery dollars earmarked for underserved areas of the state. It was the last of four public hearings held by a special legislative committee created to identify projects for the funding....
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old reportedly assaulted and stabbed in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was reportedly stabbed while being assaulted on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Gifford Park, 33rd and Cass St., for a reported cutting around 4:00 p.m. Officers said the 19-year-old victim told them that he was allegedly assaulted by two...
etxview.com
The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld
Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
KETV.com
Union Pacific's Railroad Days returns to Council Bluffs on Saturday
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — It's all aboard this weekend at Railroad Days in Council Bluffs — time to keep calm and carriage on. "You can come and tour all the fantastic railroad heritage that we have in Council Bluffs, all connected by trolley," said Patricia LaBounty, the curator at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.
Autumn activities this weekend in Nebraska and Iowa
If you and the family are looking for a way to kick off the pumpkin spice season, here's a list of Omaha metro and Council Bluffs area autumn attractions happening Sept. 23 - 25.
Construction suspended at Sarpy County Meta site due to racist incident
"Behavior by a few individuals did not meet our clear expectation for maintaining a respectful environment that is free of racism and hate. This is totally unacceptable."
WOWT
Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned
UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
1011now.com
Horse rescued from Omaha swamp
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wild ride in northwest Omaha Sunday afternoon for a horse. The owner of Dakota had him saddled up near Cunningham Lake, but Dakota broke free. The horse galloped into a swampy area and got stuck. Four Nebraska Humane Society officers came to the rescue but...
WOWT
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead and three more are hurt after a wreck Sunday near 156th and Maple. Four cars were involved in the accident that happened just after 4p.m. Omaha Police have confirmed the deceased victim is Velma Sanders, 65. Sanders was a passenger in a...
