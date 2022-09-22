PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A household hazardous waste collection, organized by the city of Pittsfield in conjunction with the town of Dalton, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15. The collection will be held at the city’s Highway Facility, 81 Hawthorne Ave.; please enter through the rear entrance. A wide range of unwanted household products with labels indicating the need for special handling or disposal will be accepted, as well as rechargeable button, other non-alkaline batteries and mercury-bearing thermostats and thermometers.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO