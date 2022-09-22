Read full article on original website
SVHC Foundation Hires Senior Gifts Officer
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation has announced the appointment of Stephanie Bosley, MPA, as senior gifts officer. Until recently, Bosley was the director of Community Partnerships at the Berkshire Community Action Council (BCAC) in Pittsfield, MA. In her new role, Bosley will support the SVHC Foundation in its mission to raise funds for SVHC.
BCC to Host Admissions Info Sessions in October
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Those interested in Berkshire Community College BCC) can learn more at one of three free virtual information sessions to be held in the month of October. The sessions will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 17 at 12 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. The 30-minute info sessions, presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, are designed to familiarize prospective students with the application and registration process.
Buddy Walk of the Berkshires Returns in Force to Streets of Dalton
DALTON, Mass. — Members of the Berkshire County Down Syndrome Family Group have supported one another for years, including right through the pandemic years. But Saturday's 16th Buddy Walk of the Berkshires had the feel of a long overdue family reunion as the broader community had a chance to come together and celebrate those families and individuals who make up the support group.
Pittsfield Eying Chicken Keeping Ordinance
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ordinances and Rules Subcommittee is looking at a process to make the keeping of chickens more affordable. The councilors heard a petition on Monday from Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky requesting to amend the city ordinance for keeping chickens. City Solicitor Stephen Pagnotta and Director of Community Development Justine Dodds were asked to weigh in.
BCHS Offering Two Cemetery Tours in October
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County Historical Society will offer tours of Hillside Cemetery on Oct. 8 and the Stockbridge Cemetery on Oct. 15. Both tours begin at 2 p.m. Sturdy footwear is recommended as the tours traverse a variety of uneven terrain. Reservations are required and can be...
Pittsfield's Erin Laundry Competes in 'Lego Master' TV Show
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends and family cheered on Wednesday as Erin Laundry appeared on the television screen. The Colonial Theatre's Garage was packed for the Pittsfield resident's debut on Fox's "Lego Masters." The third season of the reality competition show, hosted by actor and comedian Will Arnett, premiered on...
Pittsfield, Dalton Hosting Hazardous Waste Collection Oct. 15
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A household hazardous waste collection, organized by the city of Pittsfield in conjunction with the town of Dalton, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15. The collection will be held at the city’s Highway Facility, 81 Hawthorne Ave.; please enter through the rear entrance. A wide range of unwanted household products with labels indicating the need for special handling or disposal will be accepted, as well as rechargeable button, other non-alkaline batteries and mercury-bearing thermostats and thermometers.
Fall Foliage Leaf Hunt on for 2022
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The annual Fall Foliage Leaf hunt, a traditional and popular feature that kicks off Fall Foliage Festival Week, starts today, Saturday. This year the committee has revealed that there will be 15 colorful leaves hidden in Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, North Adams and Williamstown. When...
Hancock Shaker Village Announces Plans to Reimagine Visitor Center
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Hancock Shaker Village is embarking on a journey to reimagine its visitor center. New Executive Director and CEO Nathaniel Silver and his predecessor, Jennifer Trainer Thompson, announced Thursday that TSKP x IKD Architects — based in Boston and San Francisco — has been hired for the task.
MCLA Volleyball Team Wins at Mass Maritime
BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. -- The MCLA volleyball team cruised to a four-set MASCAC victory over Mass Maritime Saturday afternoon 25-9, 25-17, 21-25, 25-13. Tied at 4-all early in the 1st set, MCLA (7-3, 2-0) used a dominating 20-3 run to separate themselves and jump out to a 1-0 set advantage. Up 8-6 in the second, the Trailblazers used a more modest 8-2 run to pull away at 16-8. That eight-point cushion would prove to be the difference as MCLA would take the set 25-17.
Williams Football Tops Bowdoin
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Jack Dickinson threw for 128 yards and a touchdown and ran for 59 yards and a touchdown Saturday to lead the Williams College football team to a 24-14 win over Bowdoin. Williams (1-1) is home again on Saturday to face Tufts. Field Hockey. WATERVILLE, Maine -- Emily...
Pittsfield Brothers Found Guilty in Murder of Jaden Salois
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire District Attorney's Office obtained guilty convictions this week for two individuals who murdered 18-year-old Jaden Salois. On Thursday, after more than two weeks of trial, a Berkshire Superior Court jury found brothers Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, 22, both of Pittsfield, guilty of murder in the first degree, two counts of possession of a firearm without an FID, two counts of possession of ammunition without an FID, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Starbucks Proposed on Pittsfield-Lenox Road
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city currently has three Starbucks — all of which are condensed in Berkshire Crossing. That may be about to change. The Community Development Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a site plan from Jamasan Hotel Management for the construction of a coffee shop and drive-through at 1030 South St., next to Guido's Fresh Marketplace.
Berkshire Mountain Distillery Continuing Live Music Series in Fall
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Berkshire Mountain Distillers (BMD) has announce our continued collaboration with Berkshire Busk! Roadside to present Live Music Saturdays in our outdoor pavilion through the autumn season. Musicians will take the stage on Saturdays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., rain or shine, through Oct. 29th. In inclement...
Daytime Milling Operations on Route 8 Week of Sept. 26
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting daytime milling operations on sections of Route 8 from the Deerfield Street intersection in Pittsfield and then north to the town line for Lanesborough and Cheshire. The work will take place daily from Monday,...
Adams Lowers Tax Rates But Bills Likely to Rise
ADAMS, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen approved a split tax classification with a 130 percent tax shift onto commercial property for fiscal 2023. The residential tax rate will drop by $1.95 but the average tax bill for homeowners is expected to increase by $93.86 because of higher property valuations. 21.03.
Kays Leads Wahconah Past Easthampton
DALTON, Mass. — Sean Kays scored two goals and set up a third Friday to lead the Wahconah boys soccer team to a 3-1 win over Easthampton. Brody Calvert scored a goal in the win. Wahconah (5-0) hosts Mount Greylock on Saturday.
Mashpee Drops McCann Tech
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Mashpee football team got the better of McCann Tech (0-3) with a 36-8 win on Friday night. Mashpee got the game going on the first series of the game with a nice four-play drive that was capped off with a 27-yard run from Aidan MacDougall. MacDougall finished the game with 94 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.
Billetz Scores to Lead Hoosac Valley Past Ware
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Gabby Billetz lofted a shot just under the crossbar in the 31st minute Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Ware. “We came out stronger than the last few matches,” Hoosac Valley coach Mark Ziaja said. “Ware evened things out the latter part of the first half.
Depth Lifts Wahconah Golfers Past Lenox
LENOX, Mass. — Pat McLaughlin carded a 40 at Wyndhurst on Friday to earn medalist honors and lead the Wahconah golf team to a 170-175 win over Lenox. "We were down three [strokes] going into the final group, and Vincent Scalise and Brady Breitmaier came up huge with a 44 and a 45 to seal the road win," Wahconah coach Pete Terpak said.
