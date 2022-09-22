ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona researcher selected for nation's first sustainable purchasing committee

By Joan Meiners, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The nation's first advisory committee focused on sustainable federal spending will meet for the first time Thursday and among the membership, The Republic has learned, is an Arizona State University researcher.

Nicole Darnall is a professor of management and public policy at ASU's School of Sustainability in the College of Global Futures. She is also the director and a co-founder of the Sustainable Purchasing Research Initiative , housed within the university's Global Institute of Sustainability and Innovation.

Her academic work focuses on how government spending could better support sustainability initiatives and climate action through voluntary programs, strategic alliances, certifications and non-regulatory incentives that help decision makers know how to get the most environmental bang for the taxpayer's buck.

That experience positioned Darnall well as a candidate for the U.S. General Services Administration's inaugural Acquisition Policy Federal Advisory Committee . But she still doesn't know exactly what the role will entail.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity. I’m still waiting to find out what it’s all about," she said. "As quiet as it's been towards the public, it's also been quiet on the inside. We still don't have a full understanding of what our charges are."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SaaSN_0i5ops3K00

What Darnall does know is that the committee will be made up of between 10 and 30 members from different sectors of society, including representatives from industry and nonprofits and some with legal and social science backgrounds.

From a pool of more than 100 national nominees, selected members underwent an internal vetting process that included an ethics evaluation and review of their financial information to ensure there would be no conflicts of interest among the people advising how federal funds should be spent on behalf of the environment.

The committee will meet four times a year, Darnall said, and will have assignments between meetings aimed at making sure climate and sustainability considerations are at the forefront of federal acquisitions. It's a change she thinks could have huge, cascading benefits for combating the impacts of rising global temperatures and reckless natural resource use.

"We’ve not seen anything like this within the federal government to date and part of that is because we haven’t embraced climate change at the federal level," Darnall said. “What we’re talking about doing is radically retraining the federal purchasing workforce, using technologies that have not been used before, reaching out to vendors and purchasing providers that we haven’t worked with previously, and this is going to require massive re-orientation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LBHq_0i5ops3K00

Following opening remarks and member introductions, the first meeting agenda includes outlining the federal advisory team's charter, purpose and goals, establishing subcommittees and determining next steps. The committee is welcoming written public comments, which can be sent to gapfac@gsa.gov, throughout its current year-long tenure.

The U.S. General Services Administration oversees procurement for the federal government to the tune of approximately $75 billion in annual contracts. The new committee is part of the Biden-Harris administration's commitment to leverage the power of the federal government toward climate mitigation.

Darnall, for one, could not be more excited.

“It’s just an amazing opportunity to really connect the research with actions that will matter."

Joan Meiners is the Climate News and Storytelling Reporter at The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Before becoming a journalist, she completed a doctorate in Ecology. Follow Joan on Twitter at @beecycles or email her at joan.meiners@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona researcher selected for nation's first sustainable purchasing committee

