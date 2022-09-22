ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Vox

Remote workers are wasting their time proving they’re actually working

People who work from home say they’re working, and numerous objective studies show that’s true. But many managers are still worried that they aren’t. In a new study by Microsoft, nearly 90 percent of office workers reported being productive at work, and objective measures — increased hours worked, meetings taken, and amount and quality of work completed — prove them out. Meanwhile, 85 percent of bosses say hybrid work makes it hard to be confident that employees are being productive.
Fortune

Everyone who’s jealous of remote workers is right to be

Highly paid remote workers are moving to small towns, outearning those who live there. Working from home can provide more benefits than just sleeping in later and wearing pajamas all day. It also means a fatter paycheck. No wonder everyone wants in. Within the professional services industries in the U.S.,...
Fast Company

The unspoken reason women leave the workforce

It’s no secret women are leaving the workplace in record numbers. Millions of women are now gone from the workforce compared to pre-COVID-19, and while men are rapidly recouping lost jobs, women are returning to the workforce at a much slower rate. The most commonly cited reason is sky-high...
The Guardian

Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: new ideas in a familiar package

Apple’s latest top smartphone model, the iPhone 14 Pro, features upgraded cameras, a new always-on display and some funky animations around a new smaller, floating notch design. It also features a substantial price rise as a result of currency shifts. Weak currency rates against the dollar mean the new...
TheConversationAU

What does the Optus data breach mean for you and how can you protect yourself? A step-by-step guide

Optus, Australia’s second largest telecommunications company, announced on September 22 that identifying details of up to 9.8 million customers were stolen from their customer database. The details, dating back to 2017, include names, birth dates, phone numbers, email addresses, and – for some customers – addresses and driver’s licence...
CNBC

Celsius has a Hail Mary bankruptcy plan: Turn its debt into a new cryptocurrency

In an internal meeting, Celsius’ leadership discussed a plan to issue an “IOU” cryptocurrency to customers who signed up for some of its accounts. The company says it is building out a new system to track its assets, which was formerly done using a simple Excel spreadsheet, according to sources familiar with the company.
