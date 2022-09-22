ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Push to fast-track teachers amid shortage gains foothold in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid Louisiana's chronic teacher shortage, nearly 600 paraprofessionals statewide are paying $75 per month to learn to be teachers while also holding a full-time classroom job. Paraprofessionals are like teacher assistants but they are generally paid less than half of what teachers make. A nonprofit school...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

California ballot measures: What you need to know

Much is expected of the California voter. In any given election year, we may be asked to dust off our labor lawyer hats, brush up on oil and gas regulations, reacquaint ourselves with decades of tax policy, or analyze infrastructure funding. We may have to weigh the moral pros and cons of capital punishment, marriage equality or pig protection and — over and over again — oversee all things dialysis clinic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

UNCOVERED: Public in the dark on tourism spending

Lack of scrutiny and accountability keeps public in dark about millions of taxpayer dollars spent every year. Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and they have no way to know exactly where the money went.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
KPVI Newschannel 6

SC shellfish harvesting begins Oct. 1

CHARLESTON – The 2022-23 season for recreational harvest of shellfish (clams and oysters) in coastal waters of South Carolina is set to open a half hour before official sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 1. The recreational shellfish season will remain open through May 15, 2023, unless conditions warrant extending or...
AGRICULTURE
KPVI Newschannel 6

DeSantis urges all Floridians to prepare for Ian

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — South Florida remains out of the current tracks for a direct hit from Tropical Storm Ian, but all Floridians should prepare for a major storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane Sunday, and then grow into the...
FLORIDA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lake Martin Civitan Club to hold charter meeting

A local club’s mission to help others is about to begin. The new Lake Martin Civitan Club will hold the organization’s charter meeting later this month. This community service club recently expanded to the Lake Martin area and is inviting anyone interested to a kick-off gathering Tuesday, September 27.
ADVOCACY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Texan killed in 2 vehicle crash in Sabine Parish

MANY, La. - A 21-year-old Texas man died Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. State troopers say Joseph Hogan of Hemphill was eastbound when a SUV driven by Stacy Martone, 51, of Many crossed the centerline and struck Hogan's car head-on. Three small...
MANY, LA

