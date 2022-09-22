Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Push to fast-track teachers amid shortage gains foothold in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid Louisiana's chronic teacher shortage, nearly 600 paraprofessionals statewide are paying $75 per month to learn to be teachers while also holding a full-time classroom job. Paraprofessionals are like teacher assistants but they are generally paid less than half of what teachers make. A nonprofit school...
KPVI Newschannel 6
The feds failed to track deaths in America's jails — and Louisiana is a poster child
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana took center stage at a Congressional hearing in Washington this week as senators grilled Department of Justice officials over the feds’ failure to track fatalities in prisons and jails across the United States. A face of that plight presented to a Senate subcommittee —...
KPVI Newschannel 6
California ballot measures: What you need to know
Much is expected of the California voter. In any given election year, we may be asked to dust off our labor lawyer hats, brush up on oil and gas regulations, reacquaint ourselves with decades of tax policy, or analyze infrastructure funding. We may have to weigh the moral pros and cons of capital punishment, marriage equality or pig protection and — over and over again — oversee all things dialysis clinic.
KPVI Newschannel 6
DeSantis extends state of emergency declaration statewide ahead of potential hurricane
(The Center Square) – All of Florida is now under a state of emergency as a major tropical storm in the Caribbean is expected to be hurricane strength when it hits the Sunshine State. Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the state of emergency statewide Sunday and announced additional measures the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane set to be featured on the cover of Time magazine
Originally published Sept. 22 on KTVB.COM.Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane will be the next Idahoan to be featured on the cover of an upcoming edition of Time magazine discussing election integrity. “Honestly, I have no idea what to say. It’s completely surreal,” McGrane said. “When I spoke to Time a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
UNCOVERED: Public in the dark on tourism spending
Lack of scrutiny and accountability keeps public in dark about millions of taxpayer dollars spent every year. Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and they have no way to know exactly where the money went.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska weather offices to help forecast possible hurricane headed toward Florida
A seemingly simple act in Nebraska — sending aloft weather balloons — is part of a broader, ramped-up effort to learn more about a potentially devastating hurricane that could strike the U.S. next week. Starting Saturday, National Weather Service offices in Valley and North Platte are sending up...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves
(The Center Square) – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
SC shellfish harvesting begins Oct. 1
CHARLESTON – The 2022-23 season for recreational harvest of shellfish (clams and oysters) in coastal waters of South Carolina is set to open a half hour before official sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 1. The recreational shellfish season will remain open through May 15, 2023, unless conditions warrant extending or...
KPVI Newschannel 6
DeSantis urges all Floridians to prepare for Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — South Florida remains out of the current tracks for a direct hit from Tropical Storm Ian, but all Floridians should prepare for a major storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane Sunday, and then grow into the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lake Martin Civitan Club to hold charter meeting
A local club’s mission to help others is about to begin. The new Lake Martin Civitan Club will hold the organization’s charter meeting later this month. This community service club recently expanded to the Lake Martin area and is inviting anyone interested to a kick-off gathering Tuesday, September 27.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Texan killed in 2 vehicle crash in Sabine Parish
MANY, La. - A 21-year-old Texas man died Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. State troopers say Joseph Hogan of Hemphill was eastbound when a SUV driven by Stacy Martone, 51, of Many crossed the centerline and struck Hogan's car head-on. Three small...
Comments / 0