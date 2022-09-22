ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sachse, TX

Pickleball, chess among fall activities offered at community center

Sachse residents looking for fun fall activities can pay the community center a visit and pick from a shmorgishborg of classes. A full listing of activities this fall and winter is available on the city’s website under the Parks and Recreation tab. Although some September classes are already underway, more are scheduled for October and November.
Historical Society to hold Day of the Dead event

Sachse’s Historical Society is venturing into the unknown waters of a paid event to celebrate an important holiday to those of Mexican heritage. The event is called “Celebration of Souls” and will not only educate residents about Dia de los Muertos — Day of the Dead — but also highlight some of Sachse’s more famous past residents. It is scheduled for Oct. 8 and will be held at the museum, located at 3303 Sixth St.
Sachse Mustangs unable to reign in unbeaten Wylie East

On a festive homecoming night where Sachse looked to build off of its first victory of the season, Wylie East played spoiler and ran past the Mustangs 45-17 at Homer B. Johnson Stadium Friday night. Sachse (1-4, 1-2 District 9-6A) was unable to contain Purdue commit Terrell Washington Jr, who...
