Sachse’s Historical Society is venturing into the unknown waters of a paid event to celebrate an important holiday to those of Mexican heritage. The event is called “Celebration of Souls” and will not only educate residents about Dia de los Muertos — Day of the Dead — but also highlight some of Sachse’s more famous past residents. It is scheduled for Oct. 8 and will be held at the museum, located at 3303 Sixth St.

