CNBC

Here's why U.S. fiscal policy is undermining the Fed's aggressive efforts to fight inflation

Inflation remains the top issue on investors' minds, with many trying to determine when the relentless rise in prices will stop and whether the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes to try to halt the spiral will engineer a so-called soft-landing for the economy — or, instead, send us into a deep recession. Indeed, your views on the trajectory of inflation will determine your views on future Fed actions — and, therefore, how you decide to put your money to work.
CNBC

Debt-loaded cruise lines' shares fall as Fed hikes rate and recession fears grow

Shares of cruise companies have fallen after the Fed's latest rate hike Wednesday. Norwegian, Carnival and Royal Caribbean have massive debt loads that grew during the pandemic. The companies are also still working to recover after the lifting of pandemic restrictions. Shares of Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean fell this...
Jerome Powell
CNBC

Renters insurance can help you avoid spending a ton to replace damaged or stolen items — here are the 4 best renters insurance companies to consider

If you rent your home or are moving soon, you should seriously consider getting renters insurance. Depending on your lease agreement, it might even be required. Renters insurance is a type of insurance policy that protects your personal belongings (like your computer) in the event that it is lost, stolen or damaged due to an incident in your home — such as a fire or sewage backup. You can also get extra protection for certain valuables like professional cameras, jewelry, fine art and more.
CNBC

Historic rate hikes mark the largest 6-month increase in 41 years: What you should do with your money

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced it would raise benchmark interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point and indicated more hikes would be coming. The uptick is the third consecutive 0.75 percentage point move and the fifth increase in the last six months — all part of an effort by the central bank to cool runaway inflation. All told, the series of hikes has brought the federal funds rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest it's been since 2008, and up from a rate of near zero to start the year.
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp.

Legendary investor Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp. joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss what he's seeing in the markets, how the Fed and the country need to deal with inflation and where he sees commodities heading. With Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova.
CNBC

The Chartmaster sees higher levels for oil

Carter Worth of Worth Charting says investors should watch oil. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Jeff Mills and Brian Kelly.
CNBC

Stocks drop to end the week

The traders look at today's down day on the markets. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
CNBC

Wall Street milestone: ETF popularity hits record number

ETFs are seeing a record surge in popularity. The industry hit a milestone with more than 3,000 ETFs trading simultaneously for the first time ever this month — a 30% increase since December 2020, according to Morningstar. And this year investors are taking more active strategies, such as single-stock...
CNBC

Steve Hanke says the chance of a U.S. recession just shot up to 80%

According to CNBC's September Fed survey of economists, fund managers and strategists, those surveyed said there's a 52% chance that U.S. could enter into recession over the next 12 months. "The probability of recession, I think it's much higher than 50% — I think it's about 80%. Maybe even higher...
CNBC

Here are some active advantages for the long-term ETF investor

Earlier this month, S&P Global released its "SPIVA U.S. Mid-Year 2022" report, highlighting the state of active management and how it performs against their benchmark. Despite this being the best year so far, the report found that 51% of large-cap active fund managers are underperforming. And for the long term,...
CNBC

Sterling hits record low against the dollar, as Asia-Pacific currencies also weaken

Sterling's plunge comes after last week's announcement by the new U.K. government that it would implement tax cuts and investment incentives to boost growth. Critics say those economic measures will disproportionately benefit the wealthy and could see the U.K. take on high levels of debt at a time of rising interest rates.
CNBC

How an oil fracking boom to bust startup plans to thrive in the climate change era

Microseismic, which conducts subsurface imaging through a process using passive seismic technology, boomed alongside the fracking in U.S. shale oilfields. But as the shale oil boom crashed and its technology became commoditized, the oil services startup had to pivot its business model. Today, Microseismic's underlying science, which was never intended...
