56% of Americans think the U.S. is already in a recession. These 4 steps can help protect your finances in a downturn
Both expert and everyday investors are worried a recession is coming. The good news is there are steps you can take now to limit the negative impact a downturn may have on your finances. Start by coming up with a concrete plan and writing it down, one expert says. The...
Here's why U.S. fiscal policy is undermining the Fed's aggressive efforts to fight inflation
Inflation remains the top issue on investors' minds, with many trying to determine when the relentless rise in prices will stop and whether the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes to try to halt the spiral will engineer a so-called soft-landing for the economy — or, instead, send us into a deep recession. Indeed, your views on the trajectory of inflation will determine your views on future Fed actions — and, therefore, how you decide to put your money to work.
Debt-loaded cruise lines' shares fall as Fed hikes rate and recession fears grow
Shares of cruise companies have fallen after the Fed's latest rate hike Wednesday. Norwegian, Carnival and Royal Caribbean have massive debt loads that grew during the pandemic. The companies are also still working to recover after the lifting of pandemic restrictions. Shares of Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean fell this...
From the Fed to Europe's currency crisis, here's what's behind this selloff in financial markets
Stocks and bonds sold off around the world Friday, as the Federal Reserve and other central banks move to raise interest rates and battle inflation. Markets have been adjusting to the idea of higher interest rates at the same time recession warnings are rising. "By basically endorsing the idea of...
Amazon stock hasn't really done anything in two years, says Evercore's Mahaney
Mark Mahaney, head of internet research at Evercore ISI, joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss stocks he's watching right now. With Nancy Tengler of Laffer Tengler Investments.
Renters insurance can help you avoid spending a ton to replace damaged or stolen items — here are the 4 best renters insurance companies to consider
If you rent your home or are moving soon, you should seriously consider getting renters insurance. Depending on your lease agreement, it might even be required. Renters insurance is a type of insurance policy that protects your personal belongings (like your computer) in the event that it is lost, stolen or damaged due to an incident in your home — such as a fire or sewage backup. You can also get extra protection for certain valuables like professional cameras, jewelry, fine art and more.
Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp shares are now around $16 after hitting $97 earlier this year
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell this week as the company missed a key deadline to hold on to about $1 billion in financing. DWAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been set to be the vessel to take Trump Media and Technology Group public.
Bond yields soar as markets weigh threat of a recession. What it means for your investments
Bond yields jumped this week after another major rate hike from the Federal Reserve. The 2-year Treasury yield on Friday climbed to 4.266%, notching a 15-year high, and the 10-year Treasury reached 3.829%, the highest in 11 years. Yield curve inversions, occurring when shorter-term government bonds have higher yields than...
Historic rate hikes mark the largest 6-month increase in 41 years: What you should do with your money
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced it would raise benchmark interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point and indicated more hikes would be coming. The uptick is the third consecutive 0.75 percentage point move and the fifth increase in the last six months — all part of an effort by the central bank to cool runaway inflation. All told, the series of hikes has brought the federal funds rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest it's been since 2008, and up from a rate of near zero to start the year.
Watch CNBC's full interview with Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp.
Legendary investor Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp. joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss what he's seeing in the markets, how the Fed and the country need to deal with inflation and where he sees commodities heading. With Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova.
As 30-year mortgage rates hit 6.7%, homebuyers are facing 'payment shock.' Here are ways to save
The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.7%, up from 3.3% at the start of the year. While home prices have eased over the last couple of months, they are still up 13.1% from a year ago. The combination has created an affordability challenge for homebuyers. Even...
The Chartmaster sees higher levels for oil
Carter Worth of Worth Charting says investors should watch oil. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Jeff Mills and Brian Kelly.
Stocks drop to end the week
The traders look at today's down day on the markets. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
Wall Street milestone: ETF popularity hits record number
ETFs are seeing a record surge in popularity. The industry hit a milestone with more than 3,000 ETFs trading simultaneously for the first time ever this month — a 30% increase since December 2020, according to Morningstar. And this year investors are taking more active strategies, such as single-stock...
Steve Hanke says the chance of a U.S. recession just shot up to 80%
According to CNBC's September Fed survey of economists, fund managers and strategists, those surveyed said there's a 52% chance that U.S. could enter into recession over the next 12 months. "The probability of recession, I think it's much higher than 50% — I think it's about 80%. Maybe even higher...
Here are some active advantages for the long-term ETF investor
Earlier this month, S&P Global released its "SPIVA U.S. Mid-Year 2022" report, highlighting the state of active management and how it performs against their benchmark. Despite this being the best year so far, the report found that 51% of large-cap active fund managers are underperforming. And for the long term,...
Friday, Sept. 23, 2022: Cramer mulls over buying the dip in these energy stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks say they are not running away from this market, but sharpening their pencils, and looking to add to the portfolio. They share why energy is a sector they are looking at, plus one consumer brand they say could thrive during this market downturn.
U.S. interest rates may be rising, but that won't trigger another Asian Financial Crisis, analysts say
The world economy may be facing conditions seen during the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis — aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes and a strengthening U.S. dollar. But history is unlikely to be repeated, analysts said, though they caution that some economies in the region are particularly vulnerable to currency devaluations reminiscent of the time.
Sterling hits record low against the dollar, as Asia-Pacific currencies also weaken
Sterling's plunge comes after last week's announcement by the new U.K. government that it would implement tax cuts and investment incentives to boost growth. Critics say those economic measures will disproportionately benefit the wealthy and could see the U.K. take on high levels of debt at a time of rising interest rates.
How an oil fracking boom to bust startup plans to thrive in the climate change era
Microseismic, which conducts subsurface imaging through a process using passive seismic technology, boomed alongside the fracking in U.S. shale oilfields. But as the shale oil boom crashed and its technology became commoditized, the oil services startup had to pivot its business model. Today, Microseismic's underlying science, which was never intended...
