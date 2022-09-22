ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to make classic beef chili — the only recipe you'll ever need (with or without beans)

By Robin Miller
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

To put it simply, chili is a pot of awesome. What's not to love about savory beef simmered in a tangy, smoky, tomato-based sauce with warming spices, floral herbs, aromatics and tender beans, if you like? There is fierce debate as to whether there should be beans in chili or not, but it's pretty tasty either way.

Ladle it into bowls, spoon it over nachos, scoop it out of bread bowls or baked potatoes, or spoon it over hot dogs. Beef chili can be enjoyed in countless ways and additions and toppings abound. Regional variations do too. Which might explain the proliferation of chili cook-offs.

All award-winning chilis have a few things in common: they deliver a complexity of flavors that include sweet, smoky, spicy, pungent and fruity. Yes, sweetness and fruitiness may go undetected, but they are the secret ingredient that balances the spicy, smoky and tart elements.

The recipe that follows is a classic with caramelized beef, beans that are soft and plump and a thick, rich sauce that holds it all together.

Try Sonoran chili: How to make Mexican chili Colorado

What type of meat should you use in chili?

Use lean beef, but not super lean meat. The best ground beef for chili has some fat, so 85% lean is ideal. Don’t be tempted to use extra-lean beef or drain off the fat after browning the meat. The fat bastes the meat during cooking, which adds richness to the sauce and keeps the meat moist.

Ground beef isn’t your only option for this recipe, you can also use ground chicken, ground turkey or cubed chuck roast, brisket, venison, chicken breasts or thighs. But opt for higher fat options when possible.

How to brown beef for chili

Adding baking soda to the beef before browning ensures tender meat and a caramelized crust on each tasty morsel.

Brown the beef before adding the rest of the ingredients. Browning creates caramelization, which adds an insane amount of flavor. Caramelized beef is mildly sweet and partners beautifully with the smoky spices, tangy tomatoes and tart lime in this recipe.

Timesaving tip: While the beef is cooking, chop the vegetables.

Weeknight hero: This easy lasagna takes only 30-minutes and one pan

How long should chili cook?

Cook your chili for a long time. The ultimate beef chili isn’t a busy weeknight meal. The meat, vegetables, herbs and spices need time to bloom and meld. So don’t rush things.

Plus, ground beef is rich in collagen, which means it’s better when it cooks for at least 90 minutes. This gives the meat time to break down and become ultra-tender. Perhaps John Steele Gordon said it best: “Chili is much improved by having had a day to contemplate its fate”.

How to season chili

Don’t blast your chili with heat. If you like your chili spicy, start with a mildly spicy stew and add hot sauce or fresh jalapenos on the side.

If you make your chili too fiery, you won’t be able to detect all the nuances of the dish.

Taste your chili often. Herbs, spices, and saltiness will continue to evolve as your chili simmers.

Taste the chili after it’s been simmering for about 20 minutes, and then every 15 to 20 minutes after that. Flavors will change, and seasoning might need to be adjusted. You may need a little more chili powder. Or cumin (I always add more cumin). And, of course, just before serving, taste again.

Just remember this: It’s easier to add salt at the end than deal with an overly salty stew.

And don't be afraid to add a few “secret” ingredients that boost flavor without being detected on their own.

I used brown sugar, smoked paprika and cinnamon, but you can also add a splash of bourbon, red wine, some beer or a teaspoon of espresso or unsweetened cocoa.

Some folks use a tablespoon or two of peanut butter for sweetness, earthiness and to thicken the sauce.

Also, don’t replace the broth with water. Adding water to your chili will simply dilute every component. That's right, all those ingredients you purposefully added for their robustness. Instead, use beef broth, beef stock or bone broth.

I’m not opposed to beef bouillon either. Anything but water.

Finally, add sweetness to counter the acidity of the tomatoes. In the recipe below, I added brown sugar, but you can also use molasses, granulated sugar, or – if you’re a fan of sweet veggies – 1 cup of diced carrots.

Add the carrots when you add the onions, bell pepper and garlic to the pot.

How to serve chili

Add a burst of freshness to your chili just before serving to enliven all the flavors. Your chili has been cooking for hours, so adding something fresh at the end catapults those long-simmered vibes.

I used lime juice here, but you can also use about 1 tablespoon of vinegar (I suggest apple cider vinegar or sherry vinegar). This little jolt at the end will bring back all those layers you added in the beginning.

And be robust with your garnishes. It seems there are no end of ways to serve chili. My boys and I like cilantro, cheddar cheese and green onions. My mom piles on sour cream and hot peppers. Some folks add more lime and avocado. Have many options handy so everyone can build their own bowl.

Make chili ahead of time

Don’t be afraid to cook the chili one day in advance. As mentioned above, chili should simmer for eons and will evolve over time.

If you want to prep your chili the day before, hold off on the lime juice until serving. And keep extra crushed tomatoes and beef broth on hand in case your stew has thickened up and needs thinning.

Plan ahead: Looking for school lunch inspiration? These ideas are super easy

Does chili freeze well?

Don’t halve this recipe. If you only need to serve four people, make the whole batch and store leftovers in an airtight container in your refrigerator or freezer.

Stews do best when made in larger quantities. Plus, the next time you’re craving chili, you won’t have to wait so long.

Store leftovers in individual containers. It’s much easier to thaw and reheat individual portions. For the best results, reheat your thawed chili in a saucepan over medium heat. Add more broth as needed.

Your leftover chili will last for three days in the refrigerator and three months in the freezer. Label and date the containers so you don’t forget.

Recipe: The ultimate beef chili

Makes: 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds ground beef, preferably 85% lean
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¾ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 white onion, chopped
  • 1 bell pepper, any color, seeded and chopped
  • 3-4 cloves garlic, minced, or 2 teaspoons pre-chopped garlic
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika, sweet or smoked (note that smoked paprika will change the flavor to a bold, smoky chili), I used smoked
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
  • 2 cups beef broth
  • 6-ounce can tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar, granulated sugar or molasses
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans red kidney beans, rinsed and drained (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

For serving (suggestions):

  • Fresh cilantro
  • Lime wedges
  • Cheddar cheese
  • Chopped green onions
  • Tortilla chips
  • Hot sauce
  • Sour cream
  • Mexican cheese
  • Hot peppers
  • Diced avocado

Preparation:

  1. On a large plate (or in a large bowl) combine the beef, salt, baking soda and 1 tablespoon of water. Using your hands, mix until blended. Let the beef stand at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes.
  2. Brown the beef in a large saucepan or stock pot over medium-high heat, breaking up the meat as it cooks. Don’t drain the fat. Add the onion, bell pepper and garlic and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the vegetables soften.
  3. Add the chili powder, cumin, oregano, paprika, cinnamon and ¼ teaspoon black pepper and stir to coat. Cook for 1 minute, or until the spices are fragrant.
  4. Add the crushed tomatoes, broth, tomato paste and brown sugar and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 90 minutes.
  5. Add the beans, if using, cover, and cook for 30 more minutes. If your chili seems thinner than you want at this point, simmer with the lid off until you reach your desired consistency (this won’t take long). If the chili is thicker than you desire, add more broth.
  6. Add the fresh lime juice and season to taste with more salt and black pepper. Ladle the chili into bowls and serve with garnishes.

Questions or comments? Email the culinary team at cooking@azcentral.com .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How to make classic beef chili — the only recipe you'll ever need (with or without beans)

