Business Insider

7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder

To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
CELL PHONES
CNET

After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Ahead of New AirPods Pro Launch, Apple Drops $70 Discount on Latest Model

Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the current AirPods Pro are 28 percent off at Amazon right now ahead of the new AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) launch later this month. Regularly $249, the new AirPods discount brings them down to just $179.99 — that’s $70 off and one of the lowest prices we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). Buy: Apple AirPods Pro $179.99 This discount is...
ELECTRONICS
MarketRealist

Have an Old iPod Sitting Around? It Could Be Worth Thousands on eBay

Like music technology before it — the phonograph, the cassette tape, the Walkman, and even the compass disc — the iPod will soon recede into audiophile nostalgia. Apple discontinued its iPod line earlier this year, ending a two-decade run during which various iPod models and Apple’s famous white earbuds became ubiquitous around the world. And yes, especially now that mobile phones have supplanted MP3 players, your old iPod might be worth something!
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Four features we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro

Apple is expected to announce a new generation of the iPad Pro in the rumored October event. As it’s been months since rumors about this tablet started, there are some features that are very likely to be available with this new generation of iPad Pro. Read on as we round up four of them that we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: new ideas in a familiar package

Apple’s latest top smartphone model, the iPhone 14 Pro, features upgraded cameras, a new always-on display and some funky animations around a new smaller, floating notch design. It also features a substantial price rise as a result of currency shifts. Weak currency rates against the dollar mean the new...
NFL
Cult of Mac

Sleek new Yale Assure Lock 2 series works with HomeKit and Siri

Yale, long known for its old-school locks, updated its Assure smart lock series Thursday. In addition to being 30% smaller than the original Assure smart locks, the new Assure Lock 2 models work with HomeKit and Siri voice control. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Snag an M1 iPad Pro for Up to $199 Off While You Can

Apple's iPads claimed several spots on our list of the best tablets for 2022, and if you want the very best that Apple has to offer, you'll want to upgrade to the iPad Pro. We named the 2020 iPad Pro the best tablet for creatives, and right now you can pick up the newer 2021 model at a discount. Right now at Amazon, you can save up to $149 on the 11-inch model, or up to $199 on the 13-inch model when you activate the instant coupon. Just note that discounts jump around quite a bit between different configurations, and without a clear-cut expiration, we can't guarantee how long these deals will remain available.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Day 2: Everything you need to know

Prime Day used to be a once-a-year shopping extravaganza, but speculation is growing around an Amazon Prime Day 2 (opens in new tab) coming later this year - potentially named the "Prime Early Access Sale." Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just...
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model

Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell business laptop is 48% off for a limited time

Lately all of the best laptop deals have had a back-to-school slant to them, which is awesome for the students in your life, but if you’ve been on the hunt for a new business laptop, your moment has finally arrived. Right now, you you can bring home a Dell Vostro 3510 business laptop for only $629, saving you $584 off the original retail price of $1,213. At 48% off, this is undeniably one of the most enticing Dell laptop deals happening at the moment, so click the Buy Now button below to scoop one up and keep reading to find out why this laptop deal is one not to be missed.
COMPUTERS

