Read full article on original website
Related
publicradiotulsa.org
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
KOCO
Jessica Schambach celebrates 20 years at KOCO 5
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's a big day for us as Jessica Schambach marks 20 years here at KOCO 5. During her two decades here, Jessica has covered life-changing events in our community – the good and the bad. We went into the KOCO Archives to say think you...
yukonprogressnews.com
Armold resigns as Canadian County elections chief
Longtime Canadian County Election Board Secretary Wanda Armold has resigned her position with about seven months left in the term. Armold informed Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax of her decision in a letter dated Sept. 14. “Please know that as of today, I have decided that it would...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hundreds of residents currently without shelter at The Regency apartment in downtown Oklahoma City, forced to evacuate
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
KOCO
Oklahoma education leaders approve $5,000 pay raise for teachers; lawmakers have final say
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Board of Education voted to give teachers a $5,000 pay raise as part of its proposed $3.5 billion education budget for 2024. Board members voted unanimously and agreed that more needs to be done for teachers. But lawmakers are the ones who have the last say on increasing wages.
KOCO
Mid-Del Schools finds answer for ‘period poverty’ thanks to teachers’ hard work
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Women's health can be an embarrassing topic to talk about, especially at the middle school age. But thanks to some teachers, Mid-Del Schools offers 207 free period product dispensers across the district. "All of this is possible because two teachers saw a need, and they...
OU now offering financial incentives to get teaching degree
Teacher shortages continue to plaque classrooms across Oklahoma.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgou.org
USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
Purcell Register
News from the City of Purcell
Abandonment of Refrigerators and Iceboxes in Places Accessible to Children. Any person, firm, or corporation who abandons or discards in any place accessible to children any refrigerator, icebox, or ice chest of a capacity of one and one-half (1½) cubic feet or more which has an attached lid or door which may be opened or fastened shut by means of an attached latch or who, being the owner, lessee, or manager of such place, knowingly permits such abandoned or discarded refrigerator, icebox, or ice chest to remain in such condition shall be deemed negligent as a matter of law and shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.
KOCO
Oklahoma businesses unhappy about newest expansion of Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma businesses are unhappy about the newest expansion of Scissortail Park. One nearby business said they are being forced out because their business has slowed, forcing them to sell out. A&A Auto Parts and Salvage is across the street from Scissortail’s newest park. The salvage...
KOCO
Crews respond to large wildfire in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — 1:00 p.m. Sunday Update: The road has been reopened. Original Post: Crews are responding to a large grass fire in Grady County. On Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KOCO 5 that they were requested by Grady County officials to help with a wildfire. OHP...
Crane crashes into News 9 – Oklahoman building in downtown OKC
A crane toppled and crashed into the corner of the future home of Oklahoma City TV station News 9 Saturday afternoon. The post Crane crashes into News 9 – Oklahoman building in downtown OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Officials: 2 injured in Pottawatomie County shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pottawatomie County on Friday morning.
Photos: Dogs, cats seeking loving homes
Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are searching for loving homes for more than a hundred adoptable animals.
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred.
kswo.com
New details in Apache’s 20 year old case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After the body of Larry Nash Edwards was discovered twenty years ago, his family was left with many unanswered questions. Now, police are trying to answer those questions. Police were recently told that Larry Nash Edwards may not have been alone the night of his death,...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
Agency recovers $100K in back wages for employees
Officials with the U.S. Department of Labor say they have recovered thousands of dollars for almost 500 employees in back wages.
Comments / 0