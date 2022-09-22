ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcclain County, OK

In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out

Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
Jessica Schambach celebrates 20 years at KOCO 5

OKLAHOMA CITY — It's a big day for us as Jessica Schambach marks 20 years here at KOCO 5. During her two decades here, Jessica has covered life-changing events in our community – the good and the bad. We went into the KOCO Archives to say think you...
Armold resigns as Canadian County elections chief

Longtime Canadian County Election Board Secretary Wanda Armold has resigned her position with about seven months left in the term. Armold informed Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax of her decision in a letter dated Sept. 14. “Please know that as of today, I have decided that it would...
USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
News from the City of Purcell

Abandonment of Refrigerators and Iceboxes in Places Accessible to Children. Any person, firm, or corporation who abandons or discards in any place accessible to children any refrigerator, icebox, or ice chest of a capacity of one and one-half (1½) cubic feet or more which has an attached lid or door which may be opened or fastened shut by means of an attached latch or who, being the owner, lessee, or manager of such place, knowingly permits such abandoned or discarded refrigerator, icebox, or ice chest to remain in such condition shall be deemed negligent as a matter of law and shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.
Crews respond to large wildfire in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — 1:00 p.m. Sunday Update: The road has been reopened. Original Post: Crews are responding to a large grass fire in Grady County. On Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KOCO 5 that they were requested by Grady County officials to help with a wildfire. OHP...
New details in Apache’s 20 year old case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After the body of Larry Nash Edwards was discovered twenty years ago, his family was left with many unanswered questions. Now, police are trying to answer those questions. Police were recently told that Larry Nash Edwards may not have been alone the night of his death,...
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
