Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma breaks ground on Love's Field
NORMAN, Okla. — Construction for the future home of Oklahoma softball is officially underway. The Sooners broke ground Friday afternoon on what's set to be an incredible new facility on the northwest corner South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd. “This is going to happen,” said head coach Patty Gasso...
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Kansas State Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following the Sooners' 41-34 loss to Kansas State.
Big 12 Sets Kickoff Time for OU-TCU
Coming off their first loss of the season Saturday night against Kansas State, the Sooners will have to turn it around quickly against the Horned Frogs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
city-sentinel.com
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
Poll Report: Oklahoma Plummets Down AP Top 25, Coaches Poll After First Loss
Oklahoma suffered their first loss on Saturday falling at home to Kansas State 41-34 to dip down to 3-1 on the season.
Hundreds of residents currently without shelter at The Regency apartment in downtown Oklahoma City, forced to evacuate
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
KOCO
Jessica Schambach celebrates 20 years at KOCO 5
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's a big day for us as Jessica Schambach marks 20 years here at KOCO 5. During her two decades here, Jessica has covered life-changing events in our community – the good and the bad. We went into the KOCO Archives to say think you...
RELATED PEOPLE
OU now offering financial incentives to get teaching degree
Teacher shortages continue to plaque classrooms across Oklahoma.
publicradiotulsa.org
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC
When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Crane Collapse Draws Crowd In Downtown Oklahoma City
A crane accident at Main and Robinson in downtown Oklahoma City has roads shut down for a second day. The 60-ton crane was removing a billboard on the building that's the future home of News 9. The fire department says two people in a smaller crane escaped injury by taking...
Photos: Dogs, cats seeking loving homes
Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are searching for loving homes for more than a hundred adoptable animals.
houmatimes.com
Two Oklahoma men arrested in Houma in connection with Homicide Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection with a Homicide investigation, which occurred in Pottawatomie County, OK. Brian Jesse Locke, 27, of Shawnee, OK, and Namer Marco Holbert, 20, of Shawnee, OK, have been arrested in Terrebonne Parish for outstanding warrants in connection with a Murder in the First-Degree investigation.
KOCO
Oklahoma businesses unhappy about newest expansion of Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma businesses are unhappy about the newest expansion of Scissortail Park. One nearby business said they are being forced out because their business has slowed, forcing them to sell out. A&A Auto Parts and Salvage is across the street from Scissortail’s newest park. The salvage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
blackchronicle.com
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
centraloklahomaweeklies.com
Mathis Brothers begins work on new store
Construction recently started on a new business in Town Center Plaza. Mathis Brothers Furniture is opening a new furniture store in the former JC Penney building, 7127 SE 29th St. It will be the first of the company’s new concept called Mathis Home and will feature many of the products and brands found at their main store in west Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Daily
OKC Pagan Pride Day hopes to educate Oklahomans, bring community together with festivities, rituals
On September 24th, OKC Pagan Pride Day, a celebration of paganism and non-Christian religions, will be held at Wiley Post Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. "Coven," "labyrinth" and "ritual" seem like unlikely terms to be used in Oklahoma. It appears there...
Comments / 0