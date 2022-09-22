Read full article on original website
Why Is Everyone Talking About Nvidia?
Nvidia's stock price has fallen sharply over the past year as PC sales have slowed. Plus, demand for its GPUs took a hit due to a change in the cryptocurrency market. A recent U.S. ban on exporting certain chips to China could further impact sales. You’re reading a free article...
3 Growth Stocks That Will Soar in the Next Bull Market
The average bear market lasts just around nine months. The Federal Reserve said interest rates would continue to rise, indicating more headwinds for the stock market. Cyclical stocks and growth stocks should experience a rebound when market sentiment improves. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
3 Growth Stocks Down 54% to 84% That You Can Buy and Hold Forever
AMD's fundamentals remain solid -- even if its stock price has tanked. Twilio's massive share-price drop makes it an attractive buying opportunity. Meta's dominance in social media could fuel other opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Down 70% or More, 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Chewy is building a more profitable e-commerce business to generate long-term returns for investors. Down 71% from its high, e-commerce superstar Revolve is fueling new shopping trends. A reopening economy is not stopping Roblox from gaining customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Why Shares of Chemours Plummeted This Week
Chemours expects adjusted EBITDA to rise on a year-over-year basis, but not as much as it had originally thought. Several analysts lowered their price targets on Chemours' stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and First Solar Sank Friday
Plug Power said it has commissioned the world's first electrolyzer for floating offshore green hydrogen production. First Solar's sales have been soaring and the company has been profitable. But the macroeconomic environment just isn't conducive to stocks in this sector right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Is It Too Early to Be Talking About a Merge for Dogecoin?
Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain in the world. Ethereum's recent technological upgrade has highlighted the advantages of moving from a proof-of-work blockchain to a proof-of-stake blockchain. If Dogecoin attempts a similar type of upgrade, it could unlock enormous value in the blockchain and make the meme coin relevant...
Has Netflix Stock Bottomed Out?
Netflix's days of subscription growth could be about to resume. The company will soon launch a monthly plan designed to attract price-sensitive viewers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 Reasons to Buy Metaverse Real Estate Before the Crypto Winter Ends
It’s true that metaverse real estate is selling at a significant discount right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Could This Dividend Aristocrat's Stock Be on the Up and Up?
Clorox was a huge beneficiary of increasing cleaning habits in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. That demand spike has waned, and Clorox is adjusting to the shift. Management believes the long-term future still includes enhanced cleaning patterns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful
Rockwell Automation's business is about helping companies save money, something that becomes more important during recessions. The recent pessimism-driven sell-off has pushed up Enbridge's dividend yield. The market is dumping Ford stock on fears but paying little attention to its growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Mortgage Rates Are the Highest Since 2008: 3 Companies to Avoid
The Federal Reserve is fighting inflation with higher interest rates, which has caused mortgage rates to shoot higher. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage surpassed 6% and is at its highest since 2008. Rocket Companies, Redfin, and UWM Holdings rely heavily on residential home sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
How to Think About Risky Stocks When You're Approaching Retirement
Sequence risk is of concern primarily in the early years of retirement. A string of poor returns can threaten the long-term viability of your portfolio. Consider making asset-allocation adjustments before you retire. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
IBEX Limited (IBEX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
IBEX Limited (IBEX 7.81%) Welcome to the IBEX fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] To note, there is also an accompanying earnings deck presentation available on the IBEX Investor Relations website at investors.ibex.co.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
XMFCinco (90.58) Submitted: 8/14/2016 12:06:55 PM :. Been growing operating cash flow nicely the past few years, and currently trading around 10 times cash flow, which seems fair given how well they've been operating. Pays about half operating cash flow in dividend, which currently puts it at a solid 5% in current interest rate environment. I also know a couple people who work there and they are effective people (although haven't talked to them about it)
Why ChargePoint Shares Tanked Today
A new report from the International Energy Agency should be good news for companies like ChargePoint. Investors just can't stomach unprofitable, emerging businesses in this environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
FedEx (FDX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
FedEx (FDX -3.37%) Good day, everyone, and welcome to the FedEx Corporation first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I will turn the call over to Mickey Foster, vice president of investor relations for FedEx Corporation. Please go ahead. Mickey Foster...
Is Google Really Trying to Buy Pinterest?
Alphabet's CEO was asked if the company would like to acquire Pinterest. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Should Love the Most
This stock offers an attractive dividend yield that's increased by a 10% CAGR since 2009. Its underlying business is diversified and largely protected from inflation. The stock is handily beating the S&P 500 this year and has outperformed the index historically as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
