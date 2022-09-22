Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Steele Creek Park’s Annual Wildlife Weekend set for Oct. 7-8
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Plants and pollinators will be the focus of the 25th annual Wildlife Weekend, a fun and educational event that allows nature lovers to explore the diverse plant and animal species available within Steele Creek Park. Sponsored by Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends...
Kingsport Times-News
Carson Peters and Iron Mountain coming to Kingsport
KINGSPORT — Carson Peters and Iron Mountain are coming to Kingsport and free tickets for the show will be available starting Monday, Sept. 26. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad St., will host Carson and the band in concert on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. The concert is free, but advance tickets are required.
Kingsport Times-News
Sertoma Club of Kingsport celebrates 60th anniversary
KINGSPORT — Where were you in August 1962? If you were shopping for a new car, the Lincoln Continental was the most popular choice. If you were watching television, “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “Bonanza” and “The Andy Griffith Show” were at the top of the ratings. If you were a baseball fan, the Yankees had a big lead in the American League on their way to another World Series title.
Army veteran transitions from homelessness to home ownership in Tennessee
BRISTOL, T.N. (WJHL) — More than 30,000 veterans in the United States are homeless. One of them is about to move into a home of his own after a remarkable show of community support that began a week ago during Race Week at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. In the days prior to the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport to host ‘Make Your Own Ocarina’ class
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport is inviting visitors to sculpt and play their own instrument next month. Starting Oct. 1, guests can create an ocarina: a ceramic instrument similar to a flute. Instructor Russell Lawson will teach attendees to sculpt the palm-sized instrument and play it by Oct. 22. “Music lovers of any age or […]
Kingsport Times-News
Used hypodermic syringes found during Riverview clean-up
KINGSPORT — Whenever neighborhood trash is picked up by volunteers in the Riverview Community twice a year, all the warning signs are there: “Make sure to wear your gloves.” “Always use your grabbers to pick up the trash.” The most important warning? “Be extremely careful if you see drug paraphernalia on the ground. ... Alert any team leaders near you and handle with extreme care.”
Kingsport Times-News
Ghosts and ghouls descend on downtown Jonesborough
Jonesborough’s Halloween Haunts & Happenings returns Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. Trick-or-treating takes place throughout downtown Jonesborough. There will also be games, activities and contests. Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters will be at the Christopher Taylor Cabin provided by JRT Experiences. Attendees can take...
Kingsport Times-News
MPCC offers Johnson City, Washington County Schools fall break camps
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer fall break camps for Johnson City and Washington County school students ages 6-12 during the month of October. Washington County Fall Break Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Local Heroes: 911 Dispatch
The Washington County 911 dispatchers service over 133,000 individuals in the area, answering an average of 610 calls a day. These include on average 380 calls to 911 and dispatch calls for the Johnson City Police Department, Johnson City Fire Department, Washington County Fire Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Sept. 25-Oct. 1)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Kingsport Public Library (Sept. 25-Oct. 1)
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.
Kingsport Times-News
Thank you Kingsport BMA for supporting the library
I was extremely pleased to read that the majority of the Kingsport BMA would like to use remaining Recovery Act funds for renovations at the Kingsport Public Library. Public libraries have always sought to be the hub of any town — small or large — by providing free services to all. As libraries have changed — particularly in the digital age — their services have expanded dramatically, and our library is no exception. Libraries are not just books anymore, and the staff of our library has done an outstanding job of diversifying library services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
Ricky Skaggs, fireworks top today's Covered Bridge Days activities.
ELIZABETHTON — Beautiful sunny and mild weather greeted festival goers at the first day of Covered Bridge Days on Friday. Events got started around the Covered Bridge and Kids Island at 11 a.m. and 13 food vendors were serving up a wide variety of food. Children enjoyed themselves with...
Kingsport Times-News
Parade magazine to cease print publication
The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in the Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press on Sundays, has announced that it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition. “We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade in...
Kingsport Times-News
Bilingual Storytimes return to Johnson City Public Library
The Johnson City Public Library has announced the return of its Bilingual Storytimes which offers opportunities for children to be exposed to both English and Spanish as well as math and science concepts. As the world opens back up and programs begin to resume, the Johnson City Public Library (JCPL)...
What is there to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities?
(WJHL) — The cooler seasons have arrived, and Storm Team 11 forecasts a mild weekend with showers possible on Sunday. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events throughout the Tri-Cities region from Sept. 24-25 Saturday, Sept. 24 50th Fall Folk Arts FestivalWhat: A celebration of pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest seasonWhen: Sept. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Students learn about conservation in two-day camp
More than 500 students from the Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County school systems recently participated in the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Conservation Camp. Sharon Hayes, director of Keep Kingsport Beautiful, said the camp, held at the Eastman Recreation Area, helped students learn about several environmental topics through a variety of partners.
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City Harvest Moon festival set for Saturday
GATE CITY — Gate City Frontier will welcome the start of fall and celebrate the town’s history with the annual Harvest Moon Celebration on Saturday. The harvest moon is the full moon that appears around the beginning of autumn, and farmers would use the light to continue to harvest their crops into the night. Gate City Frontier and the town of Gate City allude to this every year with the Harvest Moon Celebration.
etxview.com
The Review needs your information for the 2022-23 Hawkins County Guidebook
The Rogersville Review will be publishing a 2022-23 Hawkins County Guidebook publication in November. It will provide information about Hawkins County. We are in need of information for listings: Club and Organizations, Churches, Realtors and/or real estate offices, Healthcare professionals and/or offices, Veterinarians and/or offices, campgrounds and recreation sites, daycares, and rental properties.
Kingsport Times-News
Overmountain Men will cross the Watauga today at 2 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON — The annual crossing of the Watauga River by historical re-enactors who are depicting Overmountain Men will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The event commemorates the crossing of the river on Sept. 25, 1780, by 400 Virginia militiamen who rode in...
Comments / 0