I was extremely pleased to read that the majority of the Kingsport BMA would like to use remaining Recovery Act funds for renovations at the Kingsport Public Library. Public libraries have always sought to be the hub of any town — small or large — by providing free services to all. As libraries have changed — particularly in the digital age — their services have expanded dramatically, and our library is no exception. Libraries are not just books anymore, and the staff of our library has done an outstanding job of diversifying library services.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO