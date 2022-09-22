JSX adds new nonstop flights from Phoenix to these Rocky Mountains playgrounds

People wishing they could get to the Rocky Mountains faster from Phoenix now have a way to do so.

JSX — the air carrier that uses small jets and whose check-in, security and boarding processes take just minutes — announced new nonstop flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, which serves the Denver and Boulder areas.

The flights will debut Nov. 3 and operate five days a week, with no service on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, according to JSX.

“The newest slate of JSX flights to and from Colorado brings an unmatched level of convenience, comfort and accessibility with no wasted dwell time for busy travelers ahead of this holiday season,” JSX CEO Alex Wilcox said in a statement.

Why is JSX different from other carriers?

Air travelers know the routine — get to the airport two hours ahead, trek a long distance through the terminal, stand in line at the security checkpoint.

JSX simplifies the process. It describes itself as a "hop-on" carrier that offers the convenience of private jet travel at prices comparable to public airlines.

Instead of operating within airports' main terminals, JSX flies out of private terminals such as Sky Harbor's Swift Terminal. This allows passengers to go from parking or drop-off to boarding the plane without traffic, crowds and long security waits.

The in-flight experience is more intimate compared to the major airlines. JSX uses 30-seat jets with business-class legroom, power outlets in each row and no middle seats.

The new flights to the Denver area will go to a private terminal at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield, Colorado, about 15 miles from Boulder and about 18 miles from Denver.

The airport, which is Colorado's fourth busiest, is a reliever airport that primarily caters to business travelers, according to Jefferson County, Colorado's website.

JSX continues investing in Phoenix

JSX has year-round service in 15 airports, plus another three with seasonal service.

Phoenix has become one of JSX's most important hubs in recent months, and Denver-Boulder is its fifth destination from here. The carrier also offers flights from Phoenix to Las Vegas and the California cities of Oakland, Burbank and San Diego. JSX introduced the Phoenix-San Diego route this summer.

Here's how much Phoenix-Denver flights cost on JSX

JSX flights from Phoenix to Denver will start at $199 one way.

Fares include two checked bags, onboard cocktails and gourmet snacks.

The introductory fare is available on select dates from Nov. 3 to Jan. 15. After Jan. 16, most flights are $229-$259 one way. The booking window is currently open through March 31.

Details: Book at jsx.com.

