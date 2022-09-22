ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Expert weighs in on New York AG Letitia James suing Donald Trump

By Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez, Allen Levine, AJ Jondonero
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing former President Donald Trump and three of his children for alleged business fraud.

“This investigation revealed that Donald Trump engaged in years of illegal conduct to inflate his net worth, to deceive banks and the people of the great state of New York,” James said at a Wednesday news conference detailing the allegations. “Claiming you have money that you do not have does not amount to the art of the deal. It’s the art of the steal.”

Danshera Cords, a professor at Albany Law School and tax policy expert, joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about the case.

Comments / 75

R K
2d ago

if there was a crime, file criminal charges. it's simple. There are none. The State AG has no business suing because of alleged crimes.... its political theater designed to try to keep an aponent from being able to run for office. it's absolutely disgusting and un-American.

Reply(9)
47
Kathy Ringer
3d ago

she like alots hater democrat need be temovetecsll for traitor way who hate man who work hard to get stuff and reason they hate trump they had work for benefits this woman need be temove

Reply(5)
18
TWBGK
1d ago

That's priceless because their is NO crime and yet again made up fake MSM TV by the Nazi Leftist Regime. President Trump is innocent and Leftist you're an embarrassment to Americans! Why don't you work on fixing America that's your job!!!!Obiden Clan it's been almost 3 year since you were installed into office and you've managed to turn America into a 3rd world Country....awesome job - NOT!!!!

Reply
13
 

