Kingsport Times-News
Carson Peters and Iron Mountain coming to Kingsport
KINGSPORT — Carson Peters and Iron Mountain are coming to Kingsport and free tickets for the show will be available starting Monday, Sept. 26. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad St., will host Carson and the band in concert on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. The concert is free, but advance tickets are required.
Kingsport Times-News
Steele Creek Park’s Annual Wildlife Weekend set for Oct. 7-8
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Plants and pollinators will be the focus of the 25th annual Wildlife Weekend, a fun and educational event that allows nature lovers to explore the diverse plant and animal species available within Steele Creek Park. Sponsored by Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends...
Kingsport Times-News
Ghosts and ghouls descend on downtown Jonesborough
Jonesborough’s Halloween Haunts & Happenings returns Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. Trick-or-treating takes place throughout downtown Jonesborough. There will also be games, activities and contests. Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters will be at the Christopher Taylor Cabin provided by JRT Experiences. Attendees can take...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Overmountain Heritage Day at East Middle marks 1780 mustering for Battle of Kings Mountain
BLUFF CITY — The first Overmountain Heritage Day school program in three years gave about 200 Sullivan East Middle School eighth-graders a first-hand look at this region’s part in the Battle of Kings Mountain history. It came through re-enactors and vintage items they showcased.
Kingsport Times-News
Bilingual Storytimes return to Johnson City Public Library
The Johnson City Public Library has announced the return of its Bilingual Storytimes which offers opportunities for children to be exposed to both English and Spanish as well as math and science concepts. As the world opens back up and programs begin to resume, the Johnson City Public Library (JCPL)...
Kingsport Times-News
MPCC offers Johnson City, Washington County Schools fall break camps
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer fall break camps for Johnson City and Washington County school students ages 6-12 during the month of October. Washington County Fall Break Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
Kingsport Times-News
Ricky Skaggs draws big crowd to Covered Bridge Days
ELIZABETHTON — Great music and fireworks highlighted the second day of the 2022 Covered Bridge Days in Downtown Elizabethton on Saturday. There were also lots of fun things for kids, as well as arts and crafts vendors and food vendors. The music took place on two stages. The main...
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Kingsport Public Library (Sept. 25-Oct. 1)
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.
Kingsport Times-News
Parade magazine to shift to e-Edition format
The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in The Johnson City Press and the Kingsport Times News on Sundays, has announced it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition. “We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade in...
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City Harvest Moon festival set for Saturday
GATE CITY — Gate City Frontier will welcome the start of fall and celebrate the town’s history with the annual Harvest Moon Celebration on Saturday. The harvest moon is the full moon that appears around the beginning of autumn, and farmers would use the light to continue to harvest their crops into the night. Gate City Frontier and the town of Gate City allude to this every year with the Harvest Moon Celebration.
wjhl.com
Celebrity Auction to benefit Greeneville/Greene County Boys & Girls Club
Jessica Poore previews the Celebrity Auction taking place on October 1st to raise much needed funds for the programs of the Greeneville/Greene County Boys & Girls Club!
Kingsport Times-News
Sertoma Club of Kingsport celebrates 60th anniversary
KINGSPORT — Where were you in August 1962? If you were shopping for a new car, the Lincoln Continental was the most popular choice. If you were watching television, “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “Bonanza” and “The Andy Griffith Show” were at the top of the ratings. If you were a baseball fan, the Yankees had a big lead in the American League on their way to another World Series title.
Kingsport Times-News
Out & About
The Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University presents “Local Art in the Age of the 2020 Global Pandemic,” an exhibition featuring the work of 40 artists living or working in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District during the early days of the pandemic. The exhibition is on display now through Sept. 30. The Reece Museum is located on the campus of ETSU and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information visit etsu.edu/reece or call 423-439-4392.
Kingsport Times-News
Ricky Skaggs, fireworks top today's Covered Bridge Days activities.
ELIZABETHTON — Beautiful sunny and mild weather greeted festival goers at the first day of Covered Bridge Days on Friday. Events got started around the Covered Bridge and Kids Island at 11 a.m. and 13 food vendors were serving up a wide variety of food. Children enjoyed themselves with...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Second 2022 Battle of Blountville reenactment Sunday
BLOUNTVILLE — Sunday’s your last chance to smell the black powder and see Union and Confederate forces fight it out 1863 Civil War style. The annual Battle of Blountville is in the middle of its reenactment of the Sept. 22, 1863, battle this weekend, with a student-only education day on Friday followed by reenactment on Saturday and a final battle to come on Sunday afternoon.
Kingsport Times-News
Overmountain Men will cross the Watauga today at 2 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON — The annual crossing of the Watauga River by historical re-enactors who are depicting Overmountain Men will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The event commemorates the crossing of the river on Sept. 25, 1780, by 400 Virginia militiamen who rode in...
Kingsport Times-News
Five Questions with Alexa Jaquez: David Crockett student who received academic honor
Davy Crockett High School student Alexa Jaquez was recently recognized for her academic achievement by receiving an honor from the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program, which will offer her more opportunities as she looks toward her academic future. After much hard work, Alexa Jaquez, a Jonesborough native and senior...
Kingsport Times-News
Boone sweeps Bristol Cross titles; D-B's Mussard breezes to win
BRISTOL, Tenn. — One week after breaking a school record in Alabama, Dobyns-Bennett junior star distance runner Luke Mussard had a little bit easier of a time during Saturday’s 31st annual Bristol Cross. Like a well-oiled machine, Mussard zoomed around the greensward of Steele Creek Park’s undulating 5-kilometer...
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Sept. 25-Oct. 1)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Kingsport Times-News
Students learn about conservation in two-day camp
More than 500 students from the Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County school systems recently participated in the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Conservation Camp. Sharon Hayes, director of Keep Kingsport Beautiful, said the camp, held at the Eastman Recreation Area, helped students learn about several environmental topics through a variety of partners.
