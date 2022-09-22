ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Carson Peters and Iron Mountain coming to Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Carson Peters and Iron Mountain are coming to Kingsport and free tickets for the show will be available starting Monday, Sept. 26. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad St., will host Carson and the band in concert on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. The concert is free, but advance tickets are required.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Steele Creek Park’s Annual Wildlife Weekend set for Oct. 7-8

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Plants and pollinators will be the focus of the 25th annual Wildlife Weekend, a fun and educational event that allows nature lovers to explore the diverse plant and animal species available within Steele Creek Park. Sponsored by Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ghosts and ghouls descend on downtown Jonesborough

Jonesborough’s Halloween Haunts & Happenings returns Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. Trick-or-treating takes place throughout downtown Jonesborough. There will also be games, activities and contests. Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters will be at the Christopher Taylor Cabin provided by JRT Experiences. Attendees can take...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bilingual Storytimes return to Johnson City Public Library

The Johnson City Public Library has announced the return of its Bilingual Storytimes which offers opportunities for children to be exposed to both English and Spanish as well as math and science concepts. As the world opens back up and programs begin to resume, the Johnson City Public Library (JCPL)...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

MPCC offers Johnson City, Washington County Schools fall break camps

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer fall break camps for Johnson City and Washington County school students ages 6-12 during the month of October. Washington County Fall Break Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ricky Skaggs draws big crowd to Covered Bridge Days

ELIZABETHTON — Great music and fireworks highlighted the second day of the 2022 Covered Bridge Days in Downtown Elizabethton on Saturday. There were also lots of fun things for kids, as well as arts and crafts vendors and food vendors. The music took place on two stages. The main...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
#Contra Dance#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Dances#Tusculum University
Kingsport Times-News

Parade magazine to shift to e-Edition format

The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in The Johnson City Press and the Kingsport Times News on Sundays, has announced it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition. “We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gate City Harvest Moon festival set for Saturday

GATE CITY — Gate City Frontier will welcome the start of fall and celebrate the town’s history with the annual Harvest Moon Celebration on Saturday. The harvest moon is the full moon that appears around the beginning of autumn, and farmers would use the light to continue to harvest their crops into the night. Gate City Frontier and the town of Gate City allude to this every year with the Harvest Moon Celebration.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Sertoma Club of Kingsport celebrates 60th anniversary

KINGSPORT — Where were you in August 1962? If you were shopping for a new car, the Lincoln Continental was the most popular choice. If you were watching television, “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “Bonanza” and “The Andy Griffith Show” were at the top of the ratings. If you were a baseball fan, the Yankees had a big lead in the American League on their way to another World Series title.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

The Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University presents “Local Art in the Age of the 2020 Global Pandemic,” an exhibition featuring the work of 40 artists living or working in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District during the early days of the pandemic. The exhibition is on display now through Sept. 30. The Reece Museum is located on the campus of ETSU and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information visit etsu.edu/reece or call 423-439-4392.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ricky Skaggs, fireworks top today's Covered Bridge Days activities.

ELIZABETHTON — Beautiful sunny and mild weather greeted festival goers at the first day of Covered Bridge Days on Friday. Events got started around the Covered Bridge and Kids Island at 11 a.m. and 13 food vendors were serving up a wide variety of food. Children enjoyed themselves with...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Second 2022 Battle of Blountville reenactment Sunday

BLOUNTVILLE — Sunday’s your last chance to smell the black powder and see Union and Confederate forces fight it out 1863 Civil War style. The annual Battle of Blountville is in the middle of its reenactment of the Sept. 22, 1863, battle this weekend, with a student-only education day on Friday followed by reenactment on Saturday and a final battle to come on Sunday afternoon.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Overmountain Men will cross the Watauga today at 2 p.m.

ELIZABETHTON — The annual crossing of the Watauga River by historical re-enactors who are depicting Overmountain Men will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The event commemorates the crossing of the river on Sept. 25, 1780, by 400 Virginia militiamen who rode in...
WATAUGA, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Boone sweeps Bristol Cross titles; D-B's Mussard breezes to win

BRISTOL, Tenn. — One week after breaking a school record in Alabama, Dobyns-Bennett junior star distance runner Luke Mussard had a little bit easier of a time during Saturday’s 31st annual Bristol Cross. Like a well-oiled machine, Mussard zoomed around the greensward of Steele Creek Park’s undulating 5-kilometer...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Students learn about conservation in two-day camp

More than 500 students from the Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County school systems recently participated in the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Conservation Camp. Sharon Hayes, director of Keep Kingsport Beautiful, said the camp, held at the Eastman Recreation Area, helped students learn about several environmental topics through a variety of partners.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

