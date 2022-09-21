Read full article on original website
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Voice of America
US Scientists, Engineers Help Ukrainian Orphans Stay Occupied Amid War
The war in Ukraine has created millions of child refugees. And many of Ukraine’s 100- thousand plus children in the nation’s system of orphanages have also been displaced. A group of US scientists is trying to help, as Ksenia Turkova reports. Camera: Alexey Zonov.
South Sudan Hopes Planned Port in Djibouti Will Increase Market Access, Profits
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN — Officials in South Sudan confirmed this month they have bought land on the coast of Djibouti to build a port. South Sudan says the port will be key for exporting the country’s crude oil, which currently goes through Sudan, as well as for importing goods, most of which come through the Kenyan port of Mombasa.
US Issues License to Expand Internet Access for Iranians
The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday that it was updating guidance to U.S. tech firms to expand the range of internet services available to Iranians, countering a move by Iran’s government this week to block internet access to its citizens. On Wednesday, as street protests continued in Iran, the...
Wang: China’s Reunification Key to Peace in Taiwan Strait
United Nations — China’s foreign minister told the U.N. General Assembly Saturday that only when China is “completely reunified” can there be “enduring peace” across the Taiwan Strait. “Any scheme to interfere in China’s internal affairs is bound to meet the strong opposition of...
Ukrainian Push Slowed by Rain, River and Russian Holdouts
Kupiansk, Ukraine — What had been a lightning push by Ukraine to drive Moscow's forces from the eastern Kharkiv region slowed to a brutal slog Saturday, stalled by heavy rain and Russian resistance. In the frontline town of Kupiansk against a background of constant shelling noise a column of...
US Welcomes Belarus Release of Journalist, Urges More
Washington — The United States on Sunday welcomed the release in Belarus of a journalist for a U.S.-backed outlet but urged freedom for hundreds of other prisoners rounded up in a crackdown on dissent. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty had said days earlier that one of its reporters, Aleh Hruzdzilovich,...
US, Chinese Diplomats Discuss Tensions Over Taiwan
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart discussed on Friday the need to maintain open lines of communication to manage the relationship between Beijing and Washington, especially during times of tension. Following their meeting in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, a statement...
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile into Sea, Says South
Tokyo — North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s military said, extending what has already been a record-breaking number of North Korean launches this year. South Korea’s defense ministry said the North fired a short-range ballistic missile from the...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 24
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:35 a.m.: The latest Ukraine assessment from the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said Russian partial mobilization efforts are suffering from serious and systemic problems in their first days, generating popular resentment and setting conditions to produce a mobilized reserve force incapable of accomplishing the tasks Russian President Vladimir Putin has set for it. Additionally, the update said, protests, attacks against recruiting centers, and vandalism have occurred across Russia in the first 48 hours after the announcement of partial mobilization.
Senators Urge Biden to Increase Pressure on North Korea
WASHINGTON — Two Republican senators have expressed concern to the Biden administration at the growing cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang over Russia's war in Ukraine. "We are troubled by news reports that Russia and North Korea are strengthening their relationship, which will aid [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's unjust and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Hagerty said in their letter dated Thursday.
Africa Air Traffic Control Strike Grounds Flights Across Region
Dakar, senegal — An air traffic control strike grounded flights in and out of West and Central Africa on Friday, causing chaos for passengers traveling to Europe and the United States and inside the continent. Staff at the Agency for Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA), which...
US Warns Russia of ‘Catastrophic Consequences’ If It Launches Nuclear Attack in Ukraine
Washington — The U.S. has warned Russia of “catastrophic consequences” if it launches a nuclear attack on Ukraine, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Sunday. Sullivan, speaking on ABC’s “This Week” show, said U.S. officials have told Russian officials privately that Biden “will...
UN Warns of Growing Criminal Threat from Mekong Region Casinos, SEZs
Bangkok — The unchecked growth of freewheeling business enclaves and casinos in and around Laos is opening new money laundering and drug trafficking options for crime networks using the country to push spiraling volumes of narcotics across Asia, the United Nations warns. As China and Thailand tighten their borders...
Deadly Diseases Rise as War Limits Vaccinations in Ethiopia
Deadly diseases like measles, tetanus and whooping cough are on the rise in Ethiopia’s Tigray area. Vaccination rates have fallen sharply there during the almost two-year-long civil war. The percentage of children receiving usual vaccinations has fallen below 10 percent this year, data from the Tigray Health Bureau shows....
Though Lauded Abroad, Japan’s Abe Leaves Complicated Legacy at Home
Hundreds of foreign dignitaries are attending Tuesday’s state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It’s a reflection of the Japanese leader’s immense popularity abroad. But Abe, who was assassinated in July, leaves a more divided legacy at home, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Tokyo.
Regional Fights Take Stage at UN Where Ukraine Has Dominated
United Nations — Two of the world's most persistent conflicts punctuated debate at the United Nations on Friday, as the annual gathering of world leaders deviated from the dominating issue of the war in Ukraine. Addressing hostilities thousands of miles apart and sharing little more than their decades of...
11 Killed by Cattle Rustlers in North Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya — At least 11 people, including eight police and a local chief, have been killed in drought-stricken northern Kenya by cattle rustlers whom they had been chasing, police said Sunday. The theft of livestock or quarrels over grazing and water sources are common between cattle herding communities...
Nations Focused on Conflicts, Concerns New and Old at UN
United Nations — At the U.N. General Assembly Friday, leaders from all corners of the world continued to call for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and many condemned President Vladimir Putin’s threat of using nuclear weapons. “Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine – a scourge...
US Commits More Civilian Security Aid to Ukraine
The U.S. is committing another $457.5 million in law enforcement and civilian security assistance to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday. The top U.S. diplomat said Washington expects the aid, along with $187 million sent to Kyiv earlier, will continue to help Ukraine fend off Russia's seven-month invasion and sends money directly to the National Police of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service.
